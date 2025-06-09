Zachary Moody Named Assistant Coach for UNC Asheville Women’s Swimming and Diving

Courtesy: UNCA Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Zachary Moody has been named the new Assistant Coach for UNC Asheville Women’s Swimming and Diving, announced today (Friday, June 6) by head coach Elizabeth Lykins.

Moody comes to Asheville after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at the University of Akron, working primarily with the distance swimmers. In his time in Akron, the Zips set 13 program records and five Mid-American Conference records. Moody also assisted in the development of a Paralympic silver medalist and two United States Olympic trials qualifiers. While on staff at Akron, he also worked as a counselor and coach at Wisconsin’s summer camp and was an assistant on staff for the Firestone Akron swim team.

“I am excited to welcome Zachary Moody as the newest Assistant Coach for our Swimming & Diving program,” said Lykins. “Zachary brings valuable Division I coaching & swimming experience from his previous two institutions. I look forward to the immediate impact and positive energy he will bring to the pool deck.”

“I am excited to be joining the UNC Asheville family,” said Moody. “I am looking forward to helping our student-athletes grow and be successful both in and out of the water and contribute to the team’s well-established culture of excellence. I would like to thank Coach Elizabeth Lykins for this opportunity. Go Bulldogs!”

Moody was a four-year member of the swim team at fellow MAC institution Ball State, graduating in 2023 with a degree in mathematical economics. He recently graduated from Akron with his Master of Science in sport science with a focus in coaching.