Youssef Ramadan, Kim Herkle Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan and Louisville’s Kim Herkle were named the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s swimmers of the week, respectively, while the Cardinals’ Adam Sneden and Lindsay Gizzi earned Men’s and Women’s Divers of the Week laurels, respectively.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech, Cairo, Egypt

Ramadan had two first-place finishes for the Hokies in the 100 free (42.37) and the 100 fly (45.86) in their meet against Queens. The 2023 ACC Swimmer of the Year helped VT to a 170-90 win over the Royals as part of the 400 yard medley relay that took first place.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville, Stuttgart, Germany

Herkle posted a trio of first-place finishes and NCAA B cut times in No. 6 Louisville’s win over Missouri last weekend. The junior finished atop the podium in the 100 breast (1:00.52), 200 breast (2:09.82) and 400 IM (4:12.72), with those times ranking 47th, 26th and 35th, respectively.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville, Charlotte, NC

Sneden won the 3-meter event for No. 13 Louisville with a 352.35 score. He placed second in the 1-meter with a 297.75.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisvlile, South Bend, Ind.

Gizzi took home first place in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 308.48 and second in the 3-meter springboard with 312.15.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State

Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville