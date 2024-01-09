Youssef Ramadan, Kim Herkle Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan and Louisville’s Kim Herkle were named the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s swimmers of the week, respectively, while the Cardinals’ Adam Sneden and Lindsay Gizzi earned Men’s and Women’s Divers of the Week laurels, respectively.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech, Cairo, Egypt
Ramadan had two first-place finishes for the Hokies in the 100 free (42.37) and the 100 fly (45.86) in their meet against Queens. The 2023 ACC Swimmer of the Year helped VT to a 170-90 win over the Royals as part of the 400 yard medley relay that took first place.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville, Stuttgart, Germany
Herkle posted a trio of first-place finishes and NCAA B cut times in No. 6 Louisville’s win over Missouri last weekend. The junior finished atop the podium in the 100 breast (1:00.52), 200 breast (2:09.82) and 400 IM (4:12.72), with those times ranking 47th, 26th and 35th, respectively.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville, Charlotte, NC
Sneden won the 3-meter event for No. 13 Louisville with a 352.35 score. He placed second in the 1-meter with a 297.75.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisvlile, South Bend, Ind.
Gizzi took home first place in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 308.48 and second in the 3-meter springboard with 312.15.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville