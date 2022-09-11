Yellow Jacket Alumni Andy Miller Featured On Georgia Tech 40 Under 40 Class

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech alumni Samantha Becker (track and field) and Andy Miller (swimming and diving) represented the Yellow Jackets on the 2022 Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class announced Monday. Over 300 individuals were nominated for the class which recognizes Georgia Tech’s most remarkable innovators, trend setters and people to watch.

A four-year letterwinner on the track and field team (2012-16), Becker graduated from Georgia Tech in 2016 with a degree in civil engineering. Becker went on to receive her master’s in public health from the University of Michigan in 2019. She represented the Yellow Jackets at the 2015 Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Championships, competing in pole vault. An all-ACC performer, Becker is the cofounder of TruePani, a communications and consulting firm focused on protecting public health from the effects of lead in drinking water. TruePani’s product won the 2016 InVenture Prize People’s Choice Award, propelling it into Georgia Tech’s CREATE-X startup program.