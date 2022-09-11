Yellow Jacket Alumni Andy Miller Featured On Georgia Tech 40 Under 40 Class

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech alumni Samantha Becker (track and field) and Andy Miller (swimming and diving) represented the Yellow Jackets on the 2022 Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class announced Monday. Over 300 individuals were nominated for the class which recognizes Georgia Tech’s most remarkable innovators, trend setters and people to watch.
A four-year letterwinner on the track and field team (2012-16), Becker graduated from Georgia Tech in 2016 with a degree in civil engineering. Becker went on to receive her master’s in public health from the University of Michigan in 2019. She represented the Yellow Jackets at the 2015 Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Championships, competing in pole vault. An all-ACC performer, Becker is the cofounder of TruePani, a communications and consulting firm focused on protecting public health from the effects of lead in drinking water. TruePani’s product won the 2016 InVenture Prize People’s Choice Award, propelling it into Georgia Tech’s CREATE-X startup program.
Miller, a two-time NCAA Championships participant and team captain, was a member of the swimming and diving team (2006-08). He was named CoSIDA Academic All-District and twice-awarded all-ACC academic team honors. Miller graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering before earning a master’s degree in structural engineering mechanics and materials (2010) and a Ph.D. in bioengineering and biomedical engineering (2017). He cofounded the medical device startup restor3d, Inc., where he currently serves as the chief operating officer. As the COO, Miller aims to deliver restor3d, Inc.’s mission to enable surgeons with an enhanced ability to repair and reconstruct the human body by uniting 3D printing, biomaterials, biomechanics and AI.
In addition to Becker and Miller, former men’s basketball student manager, Graham Neff, was named to the prestigious list. Neff served as a student manager for head coach Paul Hewitt during Georgia Tech’s run to the 2004 NCAA Tournament Final Four. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 2006 with a degree in civil engineering. On Dec. 23, 2021, Neff was named the 14th director of athletics at Clemson University, making him the youngest AD in the Power Five conferences.
The 2022 class will be honored on campus this November. To view the complete list of 2022 honorees, please click here.