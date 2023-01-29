Yale Women Take Down Princeton and Harvard at 2023 HYP Tri-meet

Harvard University vs. Princeton University vs. Yale University Double Dual Meet

January 28-29, 2023

Blodgett Pool, Cambridge, MA

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Yale (W) 155.5-Princeton (W) 144.5 Yale (W) 210-Harvard (W) 90 Princeton (W) 212-Harvard (W) 88



For the second year in a row, the Yale women took down their Ivy League foes, Princeton and Harvard, in the annual double-dual meet known as HYP. This year, however, it was a nail-biter until the end, as Yale had to win the final two events to beat Princeton. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 25 to 11 in the 200 IM and 400 free relay to take the dual meet, 155.5 to 144.5. They beat Harvard 210 to 90. Princeton also beat Harvard, 212 to 88.

Yale women finished the season with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play and will earn the 2022-23 Ivy League dual meet crown. Harvard fell to 5-2 for the season, while Princeton finished their Ivy duals with a 4-3 record. The Ivy League Champions will be determined at the conference meet on February 15-18 at Princeton.

Yale bookended the meet with a pair of relay wins. In the 200 medley, Lindsey Wagner (24.58), Jessey Li (27.79), Alex Massey (23.72), and Ophelia Pilkinton (22.69) went 1:38.78 to beat Princeton by .26. Pilkinton (49.68 leadoff) teamed up with Vivian Weng (59.19), Caroline McCurdy (49.28), and Raime Jones (50.18) in the 400 free relay to secure the win, beating Princeton by nearly 2 seconds with 3:18.33.

Wagner won the 100 back with 53.35. In the next event, freshman Li led a 1-2 Bulldog sweep of the 100 breast, winning by 1.1 seconds with 1:00.93 over teammate Marykate Buckley (1:02.07). Massey made it three in a row for the Bulldogs with a 1:57.04 win in the 200 fly. Junseo Kim tied for fourth place (2:01.50). Yale swept second-through-fifth places in the 100 free with Pilkinton (49.99), McCurdy (50.67), Weng (50.77), and Li (50.87).

Ava Franks (2:13.82) and Olivia Paoletti (2:14.25) went 1-2 in the 200 breast. Franks also won the 200 IM (2:01.37) to put Yale ahead of Princeton at the end of the meet, just before the 400 free relay. Freshman Lilly Derivaux won the 500 free (4:48.69) and was runner-up in the 1000 free (9:58.07), while Massey finished second in the 200 back (1:57.80). Massey won the 100 fly (53.69) by .04 over Harvard’s Sydney Lu.

Harvard’s Mandy Brenner edged Princeton’s Amelia Liu, 22.89 to 23.00, to win the 50 free. Freshman Anya Mostek came in second in the 200 free (1:47.92) and the 200 IM (2:01.90); she was also fourth in the 200 back (1:58.04).

Princeton’s Emily Appleton won the 1000 free (9:55.03) and led a 2-3-4 finish in the 500 free (4:49.13) ahead of freshmen teammates Megan Reich (4:52.90), and Caroline Lewitt (4:53.34).

Princeton went 2-3 in the 100 back with performances from Margaux McDonald (54.24) and Liza Whitmire (55.17). McDonald secured a win in the 200 back (1:57.66); Isabella Korbly took third place, just .31 behind McDonald (1:57.97). The Tigers scored at second-through-fourth in the 200 fly with Nikki Venema (1:59.10), Alexa Pappas (2:00.65), and Ellie Marquardt (2:01.50, tie). Venema later won the 100 free (48.87) by 1.1 seconds. Marquardt led the Tigers to a 1-3 finish in the 200 free with 1:57.79; freshman Sabrina Johnston third with 1:48.77.

Freshmen from all three teams dominated on the boards. Yale’s Gloria Lai scored 308.20 points to win 3-meter diving over Princeton’s Charlotte Martinkus (297.20). Martinkus won the 1-meter event (288.00) ahead of Yale’s Lily Horenkamp (285.60) and Lai (275.75) and Harvard’s Nina Janmyr (275.35).