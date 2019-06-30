Yale Adds Connor Beaulieu, Lindsay Iordache to Swimming & Diving Staff

Yale head coach Jim Henry has made 2 new additions to his swimming & diving staff. Connor Beaulieu will join the program as an assistant swimming coach, while Lindsay Iordache has been named the program’s new diving coach.

Beaulieu fills the spot in the staff vacated by Kevin Norman, who left the program to become the head coach for Ivy League foes Brown. beaulieu comes to the program after 2 seasons as a volunteer assistant with the University of Texas. In those 2 years, Texas finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Championships twice, and won both Big 12 titles. Prior to there he spent a season as an assistant at Connecticut College, where the women’s program had its first-ever top 10 finish at NCAA Division III Nationals. That gives him a streak of 3-straight top 10 NCAA finishes coming into this season.

He also served as an assistant at D3 Caltech, where the school broke 21 school records and won their first ever women’s conference championship.

He graduated from Amherst College in 2014, where he majored in Law, Jurisprudence, and Social Thought. He swam at Amherst for 3 seasons before a back injury ended his collegiate career. He also coached for a time at the OMNI Swim Club in New Haven (based out of the Yale campus).

Iordache comes to the program to take over for Chris Bergere. As an athlete, she was a 7-time All-American diver at Indiana. As a coach, she’s spent the last 9 seasons as the co-head diving coach at the Marlin Diving Club at the YMCA of Greenwhich, Connecticut. There she coached several national champions and finalists, a Junior World Championship qualifier, Pan American Junior Championship gold and silver medalists and an Olympic Trials competitor. Most of those honors were earned by Carolina Sculti, who in her freshman season at Stanford last year earned All-America honors on both springboards.

Iordache was a USA National Team member in 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2008; an Olympic Trials finalist in 2004 and 2008; and the NCAA runner-up on platform in 2007.

Last season, the Yale women finished 2nd at the NCAA Championships behind Harvard, while the men were 5th. The Bulldogs graduated their best diver, women’s 1-meter runner-up Talbott Paulsen, at the end of last season, but return their 2 best men’s divers, sophomore Christian DeVol and freshman Owen Stevens. DeVol was 4th on both springboard events at last year’s Ivy League Championships. The Ivy League doesn’t offer platform diving, which was Iordache’s best event as a competitor.