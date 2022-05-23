Y-Nationals Qualifier Matt Kunkiewicz Commits to Bates College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Kunkiewicz from Hillsborough, New Jersey has announced his commitment to D3 Bates College for the fall of 2022.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to Bates College! Thank you to my family, friends, GSCY coaches and Lori Payne from ACC Recruiting for all the support throughout the recruitment process. Go Bobcats!”

Kunkiewicz competes for the Greater Somerset County YMCA out of Somerville, New Jersey. He is a multi-time YMCA Short Course Nationals qualifier and was a finalist in the 1650 freestyle at the 2022 edition of the meet, finishing 13th overall (16:18.35).

Best Times SCY:

200 freestyle: 1:49.09

500 freestyle: 4:44.85

1000 freestyle: 9:42.63

1650 freestyle: 16:18.35

200 IM: 1:59.29

400 IM: 4:14.06

When he arrives in Maine, Kunkiewicz will add some depth to the Bates distance group, which only had 5 swimmers contest the 1650 freestyle last season. Among those swimmers, Kunkiewicz would have ranked third on the roster, just behind freshman Jack Mocarski. In addition, he would have been the 3rd fastest swimmer on Bates’ roster last season in the 500 freestyle. Though it is not always contested in NCAA competition, Kunkiewicz’s time in the 1000 freestyle would have been the second fastest on the Bobcat’s roster as well.

At the conference level, Kunkiewicz’s best times in the 1000 freestyle and 1650 freestyle would have scored at the 2022 NESCAC Championships. He also would have placed just outside of scoring range in the 500 freestyle, which took a 4:41.32 out of prelims to earn a second swim. At those championships, the Bates men finished 5th out of 11 teams, scoring 994 points. In the distance events, the team was led by sophomore Mark Gregory, who placed 3rd in the 1000 freestyle and 4th in the 1650 freestyle.

With his commitment, Kunkiewicz is slated to join Kyle Beebe and Lucas Gold in Bates’ class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.