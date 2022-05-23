Peter Weinstein Joins Large Loyola University (MD) Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peter Weinstein from Littleton, Colorado has announced his commitment to swim and study at Loyola University in Maryland.

“I chose Loyola for its outstanding commitment to personal growth both in the classroom and in the pool. I am so thankful for the Loyola coaching staff giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team, and I am so proud to call myself a greyhound. HOUNDS UP”

Weinstein is a graduating senior at Heritage High School in Littleton. At the club level, he competes for Foothills Swim Team out of Denver, Colorado, where he specializes in the distance freestyle events. At the 2022 Sectionals Championship in Austin, Weinstein was a finalist in the 500 freestyle (4:40.04), 1000 freestyle (9:28.18), and 1650 freestyle (16:00.18). He also posted best times in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and 1000 freestyle at that meet.

Best Times SCY:

200 Freestyle: 1:42.68

500 Freestyle: 4:37.87

1000 Freestyle: 9:28.18

1650 Freestyle: 15:59.90

When he arrives at Loyola, Weinstein should be a strong contributor for a deep distance group. Last season, Weinstein would have held the team’s second-fastest time in the 1650 freestyle with his personal best.Though it is typically not contested at the NCAA Division I Championship level, Weinstein also would have held the 2nd fastest time on the roster in the 1000 freestyle. In addition, he would have ranked 5th in the 500 freestyle. In that event, Loyola has an especially strong group of rising sophomores that hold the top 3 times on the team from last season: Henry Mueller, Alex Plavoukos, and Henry Hearn. With 3 years of overlap between them and Weinstein, the group only looks to be getting deeper.

At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, Loyola finished 4th out of 10 teams, scoring 498 points. The team’s only individual victory came from the aforementioned Mueller, who won the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:45.74. Mueller also placed 9th in the 500 freestyle (4:24.69) and 7th in the 200 freestyle (1:37.66). Weinstein would have scored for the team with his best time in the 1650 freestyle and would have been just out of scoring range in the 500 freestyle, where it took a 4:34.21 to qualify for finals.

With his commitment, Weinstein is set to join the large Loyola class of 2026 that features Cameron Shinnick, Josh Stegner, Floyd Conlin, Teddy Cross, Carter Dickey, Connor LiBassi, Michael Venit, Owen Glaser, Tyler Knurek, and Riley Coyle.

