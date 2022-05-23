Maryland High School State Champion Hanna Bingley Commits to Bucknell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maryland State Champion Hanna Bingley has announced her commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University this fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University. I’m so thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way. Go bison! “

Bingley is currently a senior at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland. At the 2022 MPSSAA 3A-4A State Championships, she won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03.41 and finished 3rd in the 200 IM (2:07.09). At the club level, Bingley represents Rockville Montgomery Swim Club out of Silver Spring, Maryland, where she is a Junior Nationals qualifier in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75) and a Futures qualifier in the 200 breaststroke (2:18.40) and 200 IM (2:07.09).

Best Times SCY:

100 breaststroke: 1:02.75

200 breaststroke: 2:18.40

200 IM: 2:07.09

With her best time, Bingley would have already been Bucknell’s top 100 breaststroker by almost a half second during the 2021-2022 season, giving her huge 200/400 medley relay potential as well. In the 200 breaststroke, her best time would have ranked 3rd on Bucknell’s roster last season behind sophomore Abby Doss and junior Catherine Craig. Having two years of overlap with Doss should be a huge benefit for Bingley training-wise. A 7-time YMCA National Champion, Doss transferred to Bucknell from NC State last season and led Bucknell’s roster in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

At the conference level, Bingley should also be an immediate contributor. Her personal best in the 100 breaststroke would have placed 3rd at the 2022 Patriot League Championships. She also would have qualified for the A-final of the 200 breaststroke. In the 200 IM, it took a 2:05.81 to earn a second swim, putting Bingley just off of that standard. At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Bucknell women finished 2nd overall behind league champion Navy, scoring 578 points.

With her commitment, Bingley will join Megan Leyden, Emma Feld, Claire Kehley, Kyla Kelly, and Jennifer Bolden in Bucknell’s class of 2026.

