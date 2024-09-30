Xavier Women, Saint Louis Men Go Undefeated At Butler Double Dual

2024 Butler Double Dual Meet

September 29, 2024

Fishers, Indiana

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

FISHERS, Ind. – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming won a combined 13 events at the Butler Double Dual to open the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers went 6-1 in head-to-head match-ups for the day, with the women coming out on top at 4-0 and the men finishing second with a 2-1 record.

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

FISHERS, Ind. – The Saint Louis swimming and diving teams enjoyed a successful start to the 2024-25 season on Sunday, going 3-0 in men’s competition and 3-1 in the women’s meet at the Butler Duals.

The Billiken men defeated Xavier 115-108, Evansville 157-69 and Bellarmine 161-62. The Billiken women downed Butler 128-103, Bellarmine 137-94 and Evansville 169-69, and fell to Xavier 151-80.

Logan Townsend led the way for the men’s team, winning the 100 free (46.93) and 200 free (1:43.20). Townsend also anchored SLU’s winning 400 free relay team (3:08.40) that also included Grant Gerl , Franklin Liu and Daniel Jekov .

Gerl and Liu also posted individual victories, winning the 50 free (21.58) and 500 free (4:45.87), respectively. Brae Sanchez provided a sixth first-place finish in the 200 breast (2:07.95).

Also placing among the top five were Noah Benton , second in the 400 IM (4:14.87); Jeddrick Gamilla , second in the 200 breast (2:09.29); Jekov, fourth in the 200 back (1:56.86); Ethan Hudock , fifth in the 200 back (1:57.60); Liu, fifth in the 1000 free (9:56.53); Ethan Hoak , fifth in the 50 free (21.83); Jimmy Dukes , fifth in the 400 IM (4:19.95); and Ryan Fors , fifth in the 200 fly (1:59.22).

The men’s 400 medley relay team of Jekov, Sanchez, Gerl and Tyler Williams placed second (3:27.47).

Meghan Eng and Tierney Kohl turned in the top individual performances for the Saint Louis women, finishing second in the 200 back (2:07.77) and 200 breast (2:23.29), respectively. Eng also swam a leg on the Bills’ third-place 400 free relay team (3:40.55) that also included Amelia Carlson , Kamila Nowak and Karis Reynaga .

Also recording top-five finishes were Reynaga, third in the 200 free (1:57.73); Morgan Walker , fourth in the 1000 free (11:08.97); Sarah Dingus , fourth in the 50 free (25.05); Kenna Cashman , fourth in the 100 free (55.16); Ella Bolling , fifth in the 200 free (1:59.42) and 500 free (5:23.48); and Carlson, fifth in the 100 free (55.31).

Courtesy: Butler Athletics

The Butler swim team opened their 2024-25 season on Sunday afternoon by hosting a double dual meet at Fishers High School. The Bulldogs beat two of the four teams they swam against and posted great times throughout the day. Caroline Zimner was tabbed BU Swimmer of the Meet and Gianna Leffler was honorable mention for the recognition.

“We kicked off our first meet of the season the right way,” head coach Maurice Stewart explained. “The team brought high energy, high spirit, and support for each other from the start of the meet until the last relay. This team has a lot of potential to do great things this season, and it showed at our home opener.”

Zimner was great for Butler in the 100 Back, 400 Medley Relay, 400 IM, and 400 Free Relay. Leffler joined Zimner in the 400 Medley Relay. She also had great times in the 100 Back and 200 Back.

Kayla Wright took second place for Butler in the 1000 Free with a time of 10:51.82. Sam Tomic was also in action for the first time in the 1000 Free. She placed fifth at 11:11.72.

Another second place finish went to Caitlin Herring on Sunday afternoon. She swam 1:57.12 in the 200 Free. Elizabth Naylor was also in action to earn 13th place with a time of 2:02.89.

In the 50 Free, Alani Hightower-Bend and Olivia Stotts paced the Bulldogs with top-ten finishes. Hightower-Bend swam 25.08 for fifth and Stotts clocked in at 25.26 for ninth.

Kate Schilling was excellent for BU in the 400 IM. She led a trio of teammates in the event with a time of 4:38.99 to finish second. Sadie Brown earned 4th place (4:41.54) and Caroline Zimner took seventh (4:43.84).

Action in the 200 Fly featured Caitlin Herring and Ciesla finishing back-to-back. Herring finished in third place with a time of 2:12.60. Ciesla was close behind in fourth (2:13.43).

Ava Whittaker and Elizabeth Naylor swam well in the 100 Free. Whittaker was the top finisher at 55.43, good enough for sixth place. Naylor finished 12th at 56.35.

Leffler took fifth place for BU in the 200 Back (2:11.02) while Olivia McKee placed eighth (2:12.20). The 200 Breast included Kate Schilling and Ava McGonigle . Schilling came in at third (2:25.58) and McGonigle was seventh (2:31.15).

The top BU swimmer in the 500 Free was Kayla Wright . She finished third (5:20.17) and Sam Tomic landed in seventh (5:27.41).

The 400 Free Relay team of Olivia Stotts , Ava Whittaker , Caitlin Herring , Alani Hightower-Bend posted a time of 3:38.43 in the A Relay to finish second.

Dual Meet Scores

Butler 109 – Bellarmine 96

Butler 161 – Evansville 67

Xavier 147.5 – Butler 57.5

Saint Louis 128 – Butler 103