Xander Skinner Named CoSIDA’s DII At-Large All-American of the Year

McKendree University’s Xander Skinner has been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division II At-Large All-American Of The Year, the organization announced Tuesday.
Skinner is just the third McKendree Bearcat to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, and the first to be named All-American of the Year.
Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.
Skinner is a business administration graduate student from Namibia and carries a 3.88 GPA. At the Division II NCAA Championships, Skinner earned seven All-American honors. He finished fourth in the 200 free, sixth in the 100 free, and twelfth in the 50 free. He also swam on the 200/400/800 free relays and the 400 medley relay. The 800 free relay and the 400 medley relay both finished second. With his seven honors from 2022, Skinner has 21 All-American accolades over the course of his career.
The McKendree men finished fourth at DII NCAAs.
Joining Skinner as swimmers and divers named to the Division II first-team are Lindenwood’s Gerald Brown, Queens’ Jan Delkeskamp, Indianapolis’ Cade Hammond, Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Andy Huffman, Wingate’s Jonas Soerensen, and Florida Southern College’s Matteo Zampese.
LIST OF DII, DIII, and NAIA SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO MEN’S AT LARGE TEAM
DIVISION II
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Major
|GPA
|FIRST TEAM
|Gerald Brown
|Lindenwood
|Gr.
|Physical Education
|4.0
|Jan Delkeskamp
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Sr.
|Finance & Business
|4.0
|Cade Hammond
|Indianapolis
|Jr.
|Criminal Justice
|3.73
|Andy Huffman
|Missouri Univ. of Science & Technology
|Sr.
|Engineering Management
|4.00
|Xander Skinner
|McKendree
|Gr.
|Business Administration (UG)/MBA (G)
|3.96/3.88
|Jonas Soerensen
|Wingate
|Sr.
|Finance
|4.00
|Matteo Zampese
|Florida Southern
|Jr.
|Graphic Design
|4.00
|SECOND TEAM
|Luka Cvetko
|Wayne State
|Jr.
|Computer Science
|3.95
|Mahmoud Elgayar
|Colorado Mesa
|Sr.
|Mechanical Engineering
|3.65
|THIRD TEAM
|Ben Sampson
|Colorado Mesa
|So.
|Pre-Business
|3.80
|Harry Smith
|Colorado School of Mines
|Sr.
|Mechanical Engineering
|3.94
DIVISION III
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Major
|GPA
|FIRST TEAM
|Justin Britton
|Carnegie Mellon
|Sr.
|Information Systems
|4.0
|Kyri Chen
|MIT
|Sr.
|Mathematics & Computer Science
|3.93
|Jason Hamilton
|Emory
|Sr.
|Quantitative Sciences
|3.85
|Liam Picozzi
|Denison
|Sr.
|Health, Exercise & Sports Studies
|3.82
|Jeff Vitek
|Johns Hopkins
|Sr.
|Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering
|3.92
|SECOND TEAM
|Drew Albrecht
|Kenyon
|Jr.
|Molecular Biology
|3.98
|Colin Beach
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|Biochemistry
|4.0
|Oliver Pickering
|Gettysburg
|Sr.
|Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
|4.0
|THIRD TEAM
|Adam Janicki
|MIT
|Jr.
|Computer Science & Engineering
|3.92
|Tobe Obochi
|MIT
|So.
|Computer Science & Engineering
|3.92
|Kyle Staubi
|WPI
|Jr.
|Biomedical Engineering
|4.0
|Cole Thumann
|Colorado
|Sr.
|Physics
|4.0
NAIA
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Major
|GPA
|Enzo Esteves
|Univ. of the Cumberlands
|Sr.
|Business Administration
|3.94
|Wiktor Perkowski
|Milligan
|Gr.
|MBA (G)
|3.87/3.96
|SECOND TEAM
|Joe Ciriaco
|Morningside
|So.
|History
|3.80
|Marti Ranea Vila
|Keiser
|Sr.
|Information Technology Management
|3.80
|Pol Roch
|Keiser
|Sr.
|Exercise Science
|3.77
For the full list of selections to the men’s Division II, Division III, and NAIA At-Large All-American teams, click here.