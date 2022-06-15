Xander Skinner Named CoSIDA’s DII At-Large All-American of the Year

McKendree University’s Xander Skinner has been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division II At-Large All-American Of The Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Skinner is just the third McKendree Bearcat to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, and the first to be named All-American of the Year.

Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.

Skinner is a business administration graduate student from Namibia and carries a 3.88 GPA. At the Division II NCAA Championships, Skinner earned seven All-American honors. He finished fourth in the 200 free, sixth in the 100 free, and twelfth in the 50 free. He also swam on the 200/400/800 free relays and the 400 medley relay. The 800 free relay and the 400 medley relay both finished second. With his seven honors from 2022, Skinner has 21 All-American accolades over the course of his career.

The McKendree men finished fourth at DII NCAAs.

Joining Skinner as swimmers and divers named to the Division II first-team are Lindenwood’s Gerald Brown, Queens’ Jan Delkeskamp, Indianapolis’ Cade Hammond, Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Andy Huffman, Wingate’s Jonas Soerensen, and Florida Southern College’s Matteo Zampese.

To read about the Division I All-American selections, click here.

LIST OF DII, DIII, and NAIA SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO MEN’S AT LARGE TEAM

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

Name School Yr. Major GPA FIRST TEAM Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon Sr. Information Systems 4.0 Kyri Chen MIT Sr. Mathematics & Computer Science 3.93 Jason Hamilton Emory Sr. Quantitative Sciences 3.85 Liam Picozzi Denison Sr. Health, Exercise & Sports Studies 3.82 Jeff Vitek Johns Hopkins Sr. Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering 3.92 SECOND TEAM Drew Albrecht Kenyon Jr. Molecular Biology 3.98 Colin Beach Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Sr. Biochemistry 4.0 Oliver Pickering Gettysburg Sr. Biochemistry & Molecular Biology 4.0 THIRD TEAM Adam Janicki MIT Jr. Computer Science & Engineering 3.92 Tobe Obochi MIT So. Computer Science & Engineering 3.92 Kyle Staubi WPI Jr. Biomedical Engineering 4.0 Cole Thumann Colorado Sr. Physics 4.0

NAIA

FIRST TEAM Name School Yr. Major GPA Enzo Esteves Univ. of the Cumberlands Sr. Business Administration 3.94 Wiktor Perkowski Milligan Gr. MBA (G) 3.87/3.96 SECOND TEAM Joe Ciriaco Morningside So. History 3.80 Marti Ranea Vila Keiser Sr. Information Technology Management 3.80 Pol Roch Keiser Sr. Exercise Science 3.77

For the full list of selections to the men’s Division II, Division III, and NAIA At-Large All-American teams, click here.