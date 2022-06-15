Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Xander Skinner Named CoSIDA’s DII At-Large All-American of the Year

McKendree University’s Xander Skinner has been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division II At-Large All-American Of The Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Skinner is just the third McKendree Bearcat to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, and the first to be named All-American of the Year.

Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.

Skinner is a business administration graduate student from Namibia and carries a 3.88 GPA. At the Division II NCAA Championships, Skinner earned seven All-American honors. He finished fourth in the 200 free, sixth in the 100 free, and twelfth in the 50 free. He also swam on the 200/400/800 free relays and the 400 medley relay. The 800 free relay and the 400 medley relay both finished second. With his seven honors from 2022, Skinner has 21 All-American accolades over the course of his career.

The McKendree men finished fourth at DII NCAAs.

Joining Skinner as swimmers and divers named to the Division II first-team are Lindenwood’s Gerald Brown, Queens’ Jan Delkeskamp, Indianapolis’ Cade Hammond, Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Andy Huffman, Wingate’s Jonas Soerensen, and Florida Southern College’s Matteo Zampese.

To read about the Division I All-American selections, click here.

LIST OF DII, DIII, and NAIA SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO MEN’S AT LARGE TEAM

DIVISION II

Name School Yr. Major GPA
FIRST TEAM
Gerald Brown Lindenwood  Gr. Physical Education 4.0
Jan Delkeskamp Queens University of Charlotte Sr.  Finance & Business 4.0
Cade Hammond Indianapolis Jr. Criminal Justice  3.73
Andy Huffman Missouri Univ. of Science & Technology Sr.  Engineering Management 4.00
Xander Skinner McKendree Gr.  Business Administration (UG)/MBA (G) 3.96/3.88
Jonas Soerensen Wingate Sr. Finance 4.00
Matteo Zampese Florida Southern Jr. Graphic Design 4.00
SECOND TEAM
Luka Cvetko Wayne State Jr.  Computer Science 3.95
Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa Sr. Mechanical Engineering 3.65
THIRD TEAM
Ben Sampson Colorado Mesa So. Pre-Business 3.80
Harry Smith Colorado School of Mines Sr.  Mechanical Engineering 3.94

DIVISION III

Name School Yr. Major GPA
FIRST TEAM
Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon Sr. Information Systems 4.0
Kyri Chen MIT Sr. Mathematics & Computer Science 3.93
Jason Hamilton Emory Sr.  Quantitative Sciences 3.85
Liam Picozzi Denison Sr. Health, Exercise & Sports Studies 3.82
Jeff Vitek Johns Hopkins  Sr.  Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering 3.92
SECOND TEAM
Drew Albrecht Kenyon  Jr. Molecular Biology 3.98
Colin Beach Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Sr. Biochemistry 4.0
Oliver Pickering Gettysburg Sr. Biochemistry & Molecular Biology 4.0
THIRD TEAM
Adam Janicki MIT Jr. Computer Science & Engineering 3.92
Tobe Obochi MIT So.  Computer Science & Engineering 3.92
Kyle Staubi WPI Jr. Biomedical Engineering 4.0
Cole Thumann Colorado  Sr.  Physics  4.0

NAIA

FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. Major GPA
Enzo Esteves Univ. of the Cumberlands Sr. Business Administration 3.94
Wiktor Perkowski Milligan Gr. MBA (G) 3.87/3.96
SECOND TEAM
Joe Ciriaco Morningside So. History 3.80
Marti Ranea Vila Keiser Sr. Information Technology Management 3.80
Pol Roch Keiser Sr. Exercise Science 3.77

For the full list of selections to the men’s Division II, Division III, and NAIA At-Large All-American teams, click here.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!