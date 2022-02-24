Wyatt Davis Absent for Michigan Wolverines on Day 2 of Big Tens (HEAT SHEETS)

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2022 Big Ten Championships kicks off on Thursday morning after an all-relays day on Wednesday.

While relays, barring a DQ, don’t often provide much separation among the top tier of teams, individual events do. Thursday will be teams’ first chance to push for those extra A, B, and C finalists to lock-in points for finals.

Conference meets rarely see their most significant scratches and event choices on the first day of individual events. Thursday comes with only two high-seed revelations.

One is that Purdue senior Nicholas Sherman will swim the 200 IM over the 50 free. He ranks 3rd in the Big Ten this season in the 200 IM and 9th in the 50 free, so the choice wasn’t a difficult one. He is expected to be one of the Boiler Makers’ top contributors this season.

The other is the absence of Wyatt Davis, who also missed the 200 medley relay on Wednesday. The sophomore should have been Michigan’s leadoff leg there, and he was expected to swim the 200 IM on Thursday.

He hasn’t raced since the mid-season Minnesota Invite, where among other swims, he posted a best time in the 100 free (43.88). SwimSwam has reached out to Davis about his absence.

Davis scored 78 points individually for Michigan as a freshman last season, including a 2nd-place finish in the 200 backstroke.

Among the headlines of the day’s racing will be the 50 free, where a pair of Indiana swimmers Rafael Miroslaw and Bruno Blaskovic, both of whom were fast in Wednesday’s relays, will show off with a handful of others who were also sharp Wednesday – like Michigan’s Will Chan and backstroke Olympian Hunter Armstrong, who split 20.45 on the backstroke leg of the Buckeyes’ 200 medley relay.

Racing begins at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.