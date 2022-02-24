NEC Championships Day 2: Central Connecticut Women Sweep Individual Events

2022 Northeast Conference Championships

The Bryant men remain in the lead after day two on the second day of the 2022 Northeast Conference championships, but Central Connecticut State took the top spot over the defending champion Bryant women after the latter team was leading on day one.

The Central Connecticut women swept all the individual events of the night (500 free, 200 IM, 50 free), including when they took the top three spots in the 500 free. However, the Bryant women finished off strong with a victory in the 200 medley relay.

The Howard men claimed two individual titles and multiple podium spots, but a win in the 200 medley relay, as well as diving points, ensured that Bryant remained on top.

Women’s Highlights

Central Connecticut took another title in the 500 free when Katie Czulewicz defended her crown, swimming a 4:55.90 that is just a few seconds off of her personal best and winning time of 4:53.96 from last year’s meet. The event was a podium sweep for the Blue Devils, as Cruzlewicz’s teammate Abbey Keane finished behind her (4:57.15), and Shannon Welcome was third (4:58.29).

Freshman Cassidy Stotler was dominant in the 200 IM, touching first in a 2:03.04 that was faster than the field by a whole three seconds. Wagner’s Bree Anderson was second (2:06.01), and Sacred Heart’s Nicole Tingley finished third (2:06.95). Wagner’s Mallie Mora, who swept the IM events last year, was pushed down to 15th. She went a time of 2:09.94 that was significantly slower than the 2:05.17 she swam to win the event last year.

Last year’s NEC most outstanding swimmer, Jeanette King of Central Connecticut, made it three in a row when she won the 50 free in a time of 23.13. This time faster than the 23.15 she swam to win the title in 2021, but a little slower than the personal best of 23.09 that she swam to win it in 2020. Long Island’s Jacqueline Grabowski swam a 23.42 to take second, and Bryant’s Laurel Carey bumped up from her fourth-place finish from last year to take third (23.56).

Bryant’s Reagan Lord (25.39), Alyvia Beaudion (28.90), Julia Stenhard (24.40), and Carey (23.09) closed off the night with a 1:41.78 to win the 200 medley relay. Central Connecticut took second in a 1:43.15, with King anchoring in a 22.92 to be the only woman under 23 seconds in freestyle. Wagner placed third with a time of 1:43.42.

Women’s Scores After Day One:

Central Connecticut- 213 Bryant- 161.5 Wagner- 112 Long Island- 109 Howard- 95 St Francis (Pennsylvania)- 87 Sacred Heart- 79.5 St. Francis (New York)- 60 Mount Saint Mary’s- 56 Merrimack- 28

Men’s Highlights

Luke-Kennedy Thompson of Howard kicked things off for the men’s meet, winning the 500 free in a 4:29.00 that downed Dominik Matuzewicz’s meet record time of 4:29.26 from last year. He closed in a massive 25.56 split, and was the only man to finish his last 50 in under 26 seconds. Benedek Levai of St. Francis (New York) was second (4:30.47), and last year’s champion, Long Island’s Daniel Chocano Fernandez, finished third (4:33.41).

Howard took their second victory of the night when Miles Simon upset defending champion and top seed, Matthew Mays of Bryant, to win the 200 IM title in a 1:49.55. His time is just short of Mays’ meet record of 1:48.21. Bryant’s FuKang Wong finished second (1:50.37), and Mays repeated a podium finished when he took third just a few tenths behind his teammate (1:50.44).

Long Island’s Alejandro Pascu Del Cid, who finished second in the event last year, bested both his own personal best and the meet record time when he won the 50 free in a 20.32. The old record of 20.52 was set by Djole Spasic, the only man who beat Pascu Del Cid last year. Spencer Miles of Howard placed second (20.44), Connor Lofstrom placed third (20.45), and Mark-Anthony Beckles was fourth (20.48), which meant that all top four finishers from this year were faster than the first-place finisher in the event last year.

Ben Prouty of Bryant won the 3-meter diving for the men, scoring a 233.80. Jordan Walker and Isiah Swilley went 2-3 for Howard, scoring 219.75 and 213.45 points respectively for their team.

The Bryant men won the 200 medley relay, as Matthew Mays (22.56), FuKang Wong (24.68), Dom Scifo (21.50), and Conner Lofstrom (19.88) swam a 1:28.62 that downed the old meet record of 1:29.54 set by the same school last year by almost a second. St. Francis (New York) touched nearly two seconds behind in second (1:30.60), and Long Island finished third (1:30.94).

Men’s Scores After Day 3