WATCH: Spink, Helms, Gentry & Dyer Shine At VHSL Class 6 Champs (Race Videos)

2022 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE CLASS 6 CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-18, 2022

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA

SCY

Championship Format

Full Results

SwimSwam Recap

The Battlefield girls and Patriot boys picked up the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 Championship titles last week, with several prominent names on the rise delivering some fast swims.

We notably saw Tennessee commit Camille Spink sweep the women’s 50 free (22.31) and 100 free (48.13) events for Battlefield, keeping her perfect streak alive at the state championships (now six-for-six in her junior season).

Watch Spink’s Wins Below:

Spink, Girls’ 50 Free – 22.31

Spink, Girls’ 100 Free – 48.13

Also doubling up on the girls’ side was NC State commit Katherine Helms, who claimed the 200 free (1:46.45) and 500 free (4:48.76) for South County. Helms is notably a 22.3 50 freestyler, but showed off some versatility with her wins in the longer freestyle distances. See the races below:

Helms, Girls’ 200 Free – 1:46.45

Helms, Girls’ 500 Free – 4:48.76

A third swimmer doubling in the girls’ meet was McLean sophomore Catherine Hughes, who topped the fields in the 200 IM (2:01.55) and 100 breast (1:02.45). Check out the races below:

Hughes, Girls’ 100 Breast – 1:02.45

Hughes, Girls’ 200 IM – 2:01.55

Other Girls Race Videos:

200 Medley Relay

100 Fly

200 Free Relay

100 Back

400 Free Relay

Leading the Patriot boys to victory was Virginia Tech commit Landon Gentry, who set a new VHSL Class 6 Record in the 100 fly (47.73) while also claiming the 200 IM (1:49.16).

Watch Gentry’s Wins Below:

Gentry, Boys’ 100 Fly – 47.73

Gentry, Boys’ 200 IM – 1:49.16

Gentry and his Patriot teammates combined for a new 6A record in the 400 free relay, clocking a time of 3:05.69. Watch the race below:

Patriot, Boys’ 400 Free Relay – 3:05.69

Joining Gentry by pulling off a double was Herndon Hornet swimmer and UVA commit Noah Dyer, who defended his title in the 200 free (1:37.93) and also topped the 100 free field in 44.89.

Watch Dyer’s races below:

Dyer, Boys’ 100 Free – 44.89

Dyer, Boys’ 200 Free – 1:37.93

Other Boys Race Videos:

200 Medley Relay

50 Free

500 Free

200 Free Relay

100 Back

100 Breast