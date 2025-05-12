Wright/Cranford, Campbell/Ryan Win Synchro Diving Titles at USA Diving National Championships

Courtesy: USA Diving

AUBURN, Ala. – Bayleigh Cranford (Jamestown, N.C./Longhorn Aquatics) and Daryn Wright (Plainfield, Ind./Purdue Diving) won women’s synchronized 10-meter and Jack Ryan (Denver, Colo./Unattached) and Grayson Campbell (Vienna, Va./Mission Viejo Nadadores) won men’s synchronized 3-meter as the 2025 USA Diving National Championships continued Saturday.

Cranford won her second national title in two days, having already won a mixed 10-meter synchro title on Friday. On Saturday, Cranford and Wright scored 569.43 points over two lists of dives to win the women’s 10-meter synchro title.

Cranford and Wright were in a close contest with Anna Lemkin (Woodside, Calif./Unattached) and Lanie Gutch (Orlando, Fla./University of North Carolina) through three rounds in the finals. Gutch and Lemkin led after the morning preliminary as well as after rounds one and three in the final. Cranford and Wright held the top spot after round two. The pairs were separated by 3.09 points or less after each of those rounds in the final.

Cranford and Wright then put down an inward 3 ½ tuck that went for 82.56 points in round four, with Gutch and Lemkin following with 63.36 points on the same dive.

“I knew that we were pretty close. I was kind of like, ‘OK, we need to do something here.’ And I think we did, so that was good,” Cranford said.

The 82.56-point dive gave Cranford and Wright a 17.79-point advantage heading into the last round. They maintained the top spot after finishing with 67.32 points on a back 3 ½ tuck, while Lemkin and Gutch rounded out their list with 70.08 on a back 2 ½ with 1 ½ twists.

Lemkin and Gutch finished with 554.40 points for silver, while Katerina Hoffman (Whitehouse Station, N.J./Unattached) and Bailee Sturgill (Noblesville, Ind./Unattached) took third at 503.19.

“It was super fun. I think synchro’s just a fun event in general and having a competitive event was fun to see. We haven’t had that in a while,” Wright said.