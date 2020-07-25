Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WR Holder Kristof Milak Posts 1:55 200 Fly On Day 2 Of 4 Nations Meet

4 NATIONS MEET

20-year-old world record holder Kristof Milak was back in action on day 2 of the 4 Nations Meet taking place in his home country of Hungary. After snagging 100m fly gold last night in a time of 51.14, the 4th fastest time of his career, Milak doubled up with a 200m fly victory in a speedy 1:55.01.

Splitting 53.28/1:01.73, Milak beat out teammate and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi in tonight’s race. Kenderesi clocked a silver medal-0worhty effort of 1:58.19 to just out-touch Czech racer Sebastian Lunak, who rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.35.

Milak established the new men’s 200m fly world record en route to gold at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju. His winning time of 1:50.73 downed a legendary record held by American Michael Phelps of 1:51.51 that had been on the books since 2009.

Milak’s 1:55.01 time this evening would have rendered the Hungarian as the 6th place finisher in that Gwangju race.

Milak raced at the FFBN Open in February of this year, pre-coronavirus pandemic, where he produced a time of 1:59.03. Prior to that, the man put up a mark of 1:53.75 at the FINA World Cup in November, a time which situates him as the 2nd fastest man in the world in the current world rankings, behind short course world record holder Daiya Seto of Japan.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 FLY

DaiyaJPN
Seto
01/18
1:52.53
2Kristof
Milak		HUN1:53.7511/21
3Federico
Burdisso		ITA1:55.1112/13
4Tamas
Kenderesi		HUN1:55.1701/14
5Nao
Horomura		JPN1:55.2508/03
A full day 2 recap will be published shortly.

