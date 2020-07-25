WR Holder Kristof Milak Posts 1:55 200 Fly On Day 2 Of 4 Nations Meet

4 NATIONS MEET
- Friday, July 24th – Sunday, July 26th
- Széchy Swimming Arena, Budapest
- 50m (LCM)
- Entries
- Day 1 Prelims/Day 1 Finals
- Results
20-year-old world record holder Kristof Milak was back in action on day 2 of the 4 Nations Meet taking place in his home country of Hungary. After snagging 100m fly gold last night in a time of 51.14, the 4th fastest time of his career, Milak doubled up with a 200m fly victory in a speedy 1:55.01.
Splitting 53.28/1:01.73, Milak beat out teammate and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi in tonight’s race. Kenderesi clocked a silver medal-0worhty effort of 1:58.19 to just out-touch Czech racer Sebastian Lunak, who rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.35.
Milak established the new men’s 200m fly world record en route to gold at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju. His winning time of 1:50.73 downed a legendary record held by American Michael Phelps of 1:51.51 that had been on the books since 2009.
Milak’s 1:55.01 time this evening would have rendered the Hungarian as the 6th place finisher in that Gwangju race.
Milak raced at the FFBN Open in February of this year, pre-coronavirus pandemic, where he produced a time of 1:59.03. Prior to that, the man put up a mark of 1:53.75 at the FINA World Cup in November, a time which situates him as the 2nd fastest man in the world in the current world rankings, behind short course world record holder Daiya Seto of Japan.
2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 FLY
Seto
1:52.53
|2
|Kristof
Milak
|HUN
|1:53.75
|11/21
|3
|Federico
Burdisso
|ITA
|1:55.11
|12/13
|4
|Tamas
Kenderesi
|HUN
|1:55.17
|01/14
|5
|Nao
Horomura
|JPN
|1:55.25
|08/03
A full day 2 recap will be published shortly.
