Liam Custer Drops 7 Seconds, Swims 4:22 in 500 Free on Saturday Morning

SYS SUMMER SOCIAL DISTANCE

July 24-26, 2020

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida

SCY (25y) pool, Prelims/LCM (50m pool) Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “SYS Summer Social Distance”

Live Video

The boy’s 200 IM was led by best times from the top four finishers on Saturday morning at the Sarasota Sharks’ Summer Social Distance meet.

The meet is in a prelims/finals format, with the pool set up in a 25 yard format for the heats and a 50 meter format for the finals.

Leading the way in an exciting boys’ 200 IM prelims was day 1’s star Liam Custer, who topped the field in 1:49.64. That cuts almost a second off his previous best time of 1:50.54 that he swam at November’s Florida 4A High School State Championship meet.

On Friday, Custer swam best times in both the 200 free and 400 IM in both his morning yards swims and his evening meters swims. That included a 3:48.81 in the 400 yard IM that ranks him 1st in the country so far this season among 15-16 year old boys.

In the 500 free, his other event on Saturday morning, Custer swam 4:22.59. That cut more than 7 seconds off his previous best time, and ranks him 2nd nationally this season among 15-16 year old boys.

In the 200 IM, the top 4 finishers in the boys’ race swam best times. 15-year old Felipe Baffico cut 6-tenths from his best time to qualify 2nd in 1:58.50. He swam a best time to win the 100 meter fly (57.0) on Friday evening. Max Eckerman broke the two-minute barrier for the first time to qualify 3rd in 1:58.92, and Jack Lambert dropped more than 4 seconds to qualify 4th in 2:00.04.

On the girls’ side of the pool, US National Teamer Emma Weyant continued to lead the way. Already the winner of the 200 free and 400 IM on Friday, Weyant qualified 1st in her lone event, the 200 IM, on Saturday morning, marking a 2:00.39. That’s about 2 seconds from her best time in the event.

She also qualified 1st in the 500 free with a 4:44.19.

The 2nd qualifier for finals in the 200 IM is 17-year old Mercedes Traba. Primarily a distance freestyler, that’s a new lifetime best for her Traba is a rising high school senior who announced her commitment to Vanderbilt a week ago.

Other Top Finishers in Prelims: