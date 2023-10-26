World Record Holder Kaylee McKeown Sets Sights on First Sub-57 Swim in 100 Back

The fastest women’s backstroker in the world wants to go even faster.

“I would love to be the first swimmer to go under the 57 mark,” said 22-year-old Australian Kaylee McKeown, who lowered her own world record in the 100 back from 57.45 to 57.33 during last weekend’s World Cup stop in Budapest, Hungary.

“It’s something that Bohly keeps whispering in my ear,” McKeown told 60 Minutes Australia in a recent profile, referring to decorated Griffith University coach Michael Bohl. “Like, ‘You know, you could really do this.'”

Bohl has high hopes for McKeown because he sees how much the three-time Olympic champion pushes herself — and her teammates — in practice.

“It’s not enough to have the success she had last time,” Bohl said of McKeown, who won Olympic gold medals in the 100 back, 200 back, and 400 medley relay in Tokyo. “She wants more. She’s probably one of the most focused, high-demand-of-herself-and-her-teammates athletes I’ve ever coached.

“We might do a 400 warmup and off every wall, we might say, ‘Take eight kicks,’ Bohl recalled. “After 100 meters, she’ll stop and she’ll say, ‘That person over there is only taking five, that person is only taking four.’ So I’ve got to say, ‘Kaylee, they’re not going to help your results in Paris, focus on what you’re going to do.’ It’s a good problem, but you just got to manage it.”

McKeown said she’s just trying to bring out the best in her teammates. Her motivation reached a new level after the death of her father, Sholto, in 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

“I got so angry with the world,” McKeown said. “Why are you walking up to training if you’re not going to give 100%? You could die tomorrow.

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to bring out the best in the people around me,” she explained. “I hope one day people can reflect on that and realize I’m not this big meanie trying to pick on them, I’m actually trying to make them the best athlete they can be.”

McKeown shared how she’s reminded of her dad before each race with “I’ll always be with you” tattooed on her foot.

“Something that he always said to mom was ‘I’ll always be with you,'” McKeown said. “When I get down on the blocks, I’m always staring at my feet or when I’m getting set for backstroke, I’m always looking at my foot.”

The segment also discussed McKeown’s relationship with fellow Tokyo Olympian Brendon Smith, who joined Bohl’s training group at Griffith last year.

“One of the first things I did was sit them down together and just say, ‘Look, both of your goals are Paris,'” Bohl said. “I’ve said it before in squads, when relationships go separate, it can be a little bit ugly — it’s not good for the other team members, it’s not good for me, and it’s not good for Kaylee and Brendon. They’ve got to manage that relationship. They’ve done it well so far, and we hope that’s the case for the next 11 months,” he added before joking, “I don’t care what happens after that.”