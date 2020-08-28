Report: World C’Ships Medalist Matsumoto Gets FINA Doping Warning

World Championships 200m freestyle silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto was issued a warning last month as a result of having tested positive for a banned substance.

As reported by Nikkan Sports, minute traces of an unnamed ‘infringing substance’ were detected in an out-of-competition test conducted by FINA in February of this year. Matsumoto was partaking in a high-altitude training camp in Mexico at the time.

With such a small amount of substance found (SwimSwam has asked FINA for details on the substance and amount), FINA requested that Matsumoto provide details on what he had eaten during his stay in Mexico.

Matsumoto complied with the request for information on June 26th, with FINA declaring on July 6th that, based on the report by Matsumoto, it was determined that ‘the infringing substance was unintentionally ingested in meals’, thus rendering Matsumoto not in violation of anti-doping rules. (Nikkan Sports)

The decision of Matsumoto’s warning cited cases in ‘China and Mexico where the infringing substance was caused by the ingestion of meat contaminated with the same substance used for the purpose of fattening meat.’

Additionally, Japan’s Anti-Doping Authority (JADA) has issued a caution to its athletes across all sport who are traveling to either Mexico or China for treating camps.

A person involved told Nikkan, “There may be more players going to overseas highland training camps in the future. I feel this is a big problem.”

SwimSwam has also reached out to Matsumoto for comment on the situation.