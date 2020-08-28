Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Report: World C’Ships Medalist Matsumoto Gets FINA Doping Warning

World Championships 200m freestyle silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto was issued a warning last month as a result of having tested positive for a banned substance.

As reported by Nikkan Sports, minute traces of an unnamed ‘infringing substance’ were detected in an out-of-competition test conducted by FINA in February of this year. Matsumoto was partaking in a high-altitude training camp in Mexico at the time.

With such a small amount of substance found (SwimSwam has asked FINA for details on the substance and amount), FINA requested that Matsumoto provide details on what he had eaten during his stay in Mexico.

Matsumoto complied with the request for information on June 26th, with FINA declaring on July 6th that, based on the report by Matsumoto, it was determined that ‘the infringing substance was unintentionally ingested in meals’, thus rendering Matsumoto not in violation of anti-doping rules. (Nikkan Sports)

The decision of Matsumoto’s warning cited cases in ‘China and Mexico where the infringing substance was caused by the ingestion of meat contaminated with the same substance used for the purpose of fattening meat.’

Additionally, Japan’s Anti-Doping Authority (JADA) has issued a caution to its athletes across all sport who are traveling to either Mexico or China for treating camps.

A person involved told Nikkan, “There may be more players going to overseas highland training camps in the future. I feel this is a big problem.”

SwimSwam has also reached out to Matsumoto for comment on the situation.

4
Casas 100 back gold in Tokyo
25 minutes ago

just joking: Duncan Scott has found another reason for not getting onto the Gwangju podium.

3
0
Reply
Missed
Reply to  Casas 100 back gold in Tokyo
23 minutes ago

You made me lol

0
0
Reply
Old Man Chalmers
Reply to  Casas 100 back gold in Tokyo
8 minutes ago

he joins le clos in standing on a 200 free podium where at least half the medalists test positive

Last edited 14 seconds ago by Old Man Chalmers
1
0
Reply
Dee
20 minutes ago

Clenbuterol is routinely used to fatten up livestock in Mexico and many athletes have been caught out in this way – Mostly boxers (who, as Mexicans, really should have known better…). Still, rapidly improving athletes coming in to home games will always be of increased interest to testers so something to watch out for in the coming months.

2
0
Reply

