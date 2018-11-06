World Champ Anastasia Fesikova to Compete in Energy for Swim 2018

World Champion Anastasia Fesikova has confirmed that she will compete at Energy for Swim 2018.

The Italian Swimming Federation announced they will organize ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018 in collaboration with the City of Torino December 20-21. However, after announcing a massive roster of over 70 international athletes, including American swimmers such as Ryan Murphy, Simone Manuel, and Matt Grevers, FINA announced a rules interpretation that could outlaw the Energy for Swim meet entirely.

Much of the world’s swimming talented competed at ENERGY FOR SWIM 2017. See highlights here:

See the full release courtesy of the Italian Swimming Federation:

The Italian Swimming Federation, in collaboration with the City of Torino, will organize ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018, that will be held in 20-21 December 2018 on Aquatic Stadium.

The contest will be attended by the greatest champions of swimming for two unforgettable days of entertainment and consists of a competition in a 25-metre pool according to all the rules of LEN and FINA.

The event includes all the individual events of the World Championship (except 800 and 1500) and the relays 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 medley, 4×100 mixed freestyle and 50 freestyle skins.

ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018 is an individual competition by invitation of national and foreign athletes that will be split in four groups and not representing the national teams of the country of their origin.

The format provides a points ranking and prize money for the athletes in each events.

The contest aims to enhance the image of the performance of participating athletes to be a real showcase after the World Championship in short course that will end in Hangzhou (CHN) a few days earlier.

The event will be sponsored by the Energy Standard Group.

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner.