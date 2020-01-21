Wolfpack, Irish and Hokies Earn ACC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Atlantic Coast Conference
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Makayla Sargent has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Notre Dame’s Kelly Straub has been tabbed Diver of the Week. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff has been selected as the Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and fellow Hokie Noah Zawadzki has been named Diver of the Week.
A senior from Victor, New York, Sargent was key in wins over No. 20 Duke and North Carolina. The Wolfpack swimmer placed in the top three of each event she competed, winning the 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley and 1000 freestyle in the meet against Duke.
Straub shined on the boards in a win over No. 25 Northwestern, picking up her second ACC Diver of the Week honor. The senior from Omaha, Nebraska, swept the springboard events, scoring a 329.93 in the 1-meter competition and a 307.20 in the 3-meter event.
Swimming against No. 15 Virginia, Manoff helped Virginia Tech to a win over its in-state rival. A sophomore from Haymarket, Virginia, the Hokie swimmer won the 100 fly, 200 free and 400 freestyle relay. Manoff was also part of the second-place 200 medley relay team.
Zawadzki swept the springboard competitions to propel Virginia Tech to a top-15 win over the Cavaliers. Hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina, the sophomore diver scored a 368.85 on the 1-meter boards and a 395.10 on the 3-meter boards. The honor is the second this season for Zawadzki.
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Zorry Mason, So., Miami
Oct. 8 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Oct. 15 – Grace Oglesby, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 22 – Aryanna Fernandes, So., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame
Nov. 5 – Abbie Dolan, Sr., Notre Dame
Nov. 12 – Alyssa Marsh, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Jan. 7 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame
Jan. 21 – Makayla Sargent, Sr., NC State
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Fr., Miami
Oct. 8 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Molly Carlson, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Nov. 5 – Michaela Sliney, Sr., Louisville
Nov. 12 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State
Nov. 26 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 7 – Sydney Dusel, Sr., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Oct. 8 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Vladimir Stefanik, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Oct. 29 – Coleman Stewart, Sr., NC State
Nov. 5 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech
Nov. 12 – Miles Williams, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 7 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Jan. 14 – Nicolas Albiero, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 8 – Austin Flaute, So., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Joshua Davidson, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Joshua Davidson, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Noah Zawadzki, So., Virginia Tech
Nov. 5 – Daniel Pinto, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 12 – Nathaniel Hernandez, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Nathaniel Hernandez, Sr., Duke
Jan. 7 – Walker Creedon, So., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Daniel Pinto, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Noah Zawadzki, So., Virginia Tech
Leave a Reply