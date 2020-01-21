Wolfpack, Irish and Hokies Earn ACC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Atlantic Coast Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Makayla Sargent has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Notre Dame’s Kelly Straub has been tabbed Diver of the Week. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff has been selected as the Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and fellow Hokie Noah Zawadzki has been named Diver of the Week.

A senior from Victor, New York, Sargent was key in wins over No. 20 Duke and North Carolina. The Wolfpack swimmer placed in the top three of each event she competed, winning the 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley and 1000 freestyle in the meet against Duke.

Straub shined on the boards in a win over No. 25 Northwestern, picking up her second ACC Diver of the Week honor. The senior from Omaha, Nebraska, swept the springboard events, scoring a 329.93 in the 1-meter competition and a 307.20 in the 3-meter event.

Swimming against No. 15 Virginia, Manoff helped Virginia Tech to a win over its in-state rival. A sophomore from Haymarket, Virginia, the Hokie swimmer won the 100 fly, 200 free and 400 freestyle relay. Manoff was also part of the second-place 200 medley relay team.

Zawadzki swept the springboard competitions to propel Virginia Tech to a top-15 win over the Cavaliers. Hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina, the sophomore diver scored a 368.85 on the 1-meter boards and a 395.10 on the 3-meter boards. The honor is the second this season for Zawadzki.

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Zorry Mason, So., Miami

Oct. 8 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia

Oct. 15 – Grace Oglesby, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 22 – Aryanna Fernandes, So., Florida State

Oct. 29 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame

Nov. 5 – Abbie Dolan, Sr., Notre Dame

Nov. 12 – Alyssa Marsh, Sr., Duke

Nov. 26 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia

Jan. 7 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia

Jan. 14 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame

Jan. 21 – Makayla Sargent, Sr., NC State

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Fr., Miami

Oct. 8 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 15 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 22 – Molly Carlson, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 29 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville

Nov. 5 – Michaela Sliney, Sr., Louisville

Nov. 12 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State

Nov. 26 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville

Jan. 7 – Sydney Dusel, Sr., Virginia

Jan. 14 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville

Jan. 21 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt

Oct. 8 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 15 – Vladimir Stefanik, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 22 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt

Oct. 29 – Coleman Stewart, Sr., NC State

Nov. 5 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech

Nov. 12 – Miles Williams, Sr., Duke

Nov. 26 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame

Jan. 7 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt

Jan. 14 – Nicolas Albiero, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 21 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech