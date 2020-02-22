Wog, Overholt & Thormeyer Cruise To Top Seeds At Day 3 U SPORTS Prelims

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelim session from the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championships saw some of the meet’s most dominant athletes put themselves in position to add more medals to their haul in tonight’s finals.

Kelsey Wog from the University of Manitoba has been on fire throughout the first two days of action, winning the women’s 100 and 200 breaststroke in a pair of meet records that rank inside the world’s top-five this season.

She’ll look to complete the sweep tonight after earning the top seed in the 50 this morning in 30.94. Wog is just over a second clear of #2 qualifier Hillary Metcalfe (32.07) of UBC.

Wog also qualified for the final of the women’s 200 IM, taking third in 2:13.21 behind UBC’s Emily Overholt (2:12.52) and Toronto’s Hannah Genich (2:13.14). Overholt has won five gold medals through the first three days of competition.

Markus Thormeyer, who has won four golds through two days, claimed the top seed in the men’s 100 free in a time of 48.35 as he’ll look for his second straight title tonight.

Thormeyer also advanced fourth in the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:58.08, an event he has won for the last three years. His UBC teammate Nicolas Duke sits first in 1:56.48.

OTHER EVENTS