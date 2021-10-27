Wisconsin’s Benson, Bacon Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Andrew Benson, Wisconsin
So. – Newmarket N.H. – Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
- Helped lead the Badgers to wins over Arizona (195-119) and Hawaii (252-62)
- Won two individual events and was a part of four winning relays during the two meets
- Touched first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle with times of 19.84 and 43.49, respectively
- Earned an NCAA B-cut time in the 50-yard freestyle (19.84)
- Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award; was also named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 27, 2021
- Last Wisconsin Men’s Swimmer of the Week: MJ Mao (Jan. 9, 2019)
Men’s Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week
Tyler Downs, Purdue
Fr. – Ballwin, Mo. – Laurel Springs
- Swept the diving events in Purdue’s meet against Notre Dame
- Registered NCAA Zone qualifying scores by more than 100 points in both the one-meter (401.40) and the three-meter (431.70)
- Claimed the one-meter title by 75 points and the three-meter crown by 59 points
- Earns the first Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors of his career
- Last Purdue Men’s Diver of the Week: Greg Duncan (Feb. 5, 2020)
- Last Purdue Men’s Freshman of the Week: Michael Juengel (Nov. 27, 2019)
Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
So. – Bethesda, Md.
- The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and NCAA 200-yard Backstroke Champion won three individual events and was a part of two winning relay teams in the Badgers’ two wins over Arizona and Hawaii
- Touched first in the 100-yard backstroke (54.00), 200-yard backstroke (1:57.19) and 200-yard individual medley (2:01.39)
- Helped Wisconsin capture first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay
- Garners her third career Swimmer of the Week award; was named Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week twice in 2021
- Last Wisconsin Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Phoebe Bacon (Feb. 10, 2021)
Women’s Diver of the Week
Sara Troyer, Nebraska
Sr. – Goshen, Ind. – Northridge (IN)
- Helped Nebraska defeat Iowa 193-59
- Won the three-meter dive with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 337.73
- Earns the first Diver of the Week honor of her career
- Last Nebraska Women’s Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Jan. 9, 2019)
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Beatriz Padron, Nebraska
Belen, Costa Rica – Saint Paul College (Costa Rica)
- In her Big Ten debut, touched first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 154:01
- Helped Nebraska win the 400-yard freestyle relay (TIME)
- Finished in second place in the 100-yard butterfly (57.12)
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of her career
- Last Nebraska Women’s Freshman of the Week: Jordan Ehly (Dec. 16, 2014)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
- S: Will Chan, Sr., MICH
- D: Cameron Gammage, Fr., MICH
- F: Gal Groumi, MICH
Oct. 20
- S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
- D: Jake Butler, Jr., MINN
- F: Carson Tyler, IND
Oct. 27
- S: Andrew Benson, So. WIS
- D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
- F: Tyler Downs, PUR
2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
- S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
- D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
- F: Letitia Sim, MICH
Oct. 20
- S: Madison Murtagh, Sr., PSU
- D: Anne Fowler, So., IND
- F: Brearna Crawford, IND
Oct. 27
- S: Phoebe Bacon, So., WIS
- D: Sara Troyer, Sr., NEB
- F: Beatriz Padron, NEB