Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin’s Benson, Bacon Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

October 27th, 2021 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Andrew Benson, Wisconsin

So. – Newmarket N.H. – Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)

  • Helped lead the Badgers to wins over Arizona (195-119) and Hawaii (252-62)
  • Won two individual events and was a part of four winning relays during the two meets
  • Touched first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle with times of 19.84 and 43.49, respectively
  • Earned an NCAA B-cut time in the 50-yard freestyle (19.84)
  • Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award; was also named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 27, 2021
  • Last Wisconsin Men’s Swimmer of the Week: MJ Mao (Jan. 9, 2019)

Men’s Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week

Tyler Downs, Purdue

Fr. – Ballwin, Mo. – Laurel Springs

  • Swept the diving events in Purdue’s meet against Notre Dame
  • Registered NCAA Zone qualifying scores by more than 100 points in both the one-meter (401.40) and the three-meter (431.70)
  • Claimed the one-meter title by 75 points and the three-meter crown by 59 points
  • Earns the first Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors of his career
  • Last Purdue Men’s Diver of the Week: Greg Duncan (Feb. 5, 2020)
  • Last Purdue Men’s Freshman of the Week: Michael Juengel (Nov. 27, 2019)

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin

So. – Bethesda, Md.

  • The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and NCAA 200-yard Backstroke Champion won three individual events and was a part of two winning relay teams in the Badgers’ two wins over Arizona and Hawaii
  • Touched first in the 100-yard backstroke (54.00), 200-yard backstroke (1:57.19) and 200-yard individual medley (2:01.39)
  • Helped Wisconsin capture first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay
  • Garners her third career Swimmer of the Week award; was named Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week twice in 2021
  • Last Wisconsin Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Phoebe Bacon (Feb. 10, 2021)

Women’s Diver of the Week

Sara Troyer, Nebraska

Sr. – Goshen, Ind. – Northridge (IN)

  • Helped Nebraska defeat Iowa 193-59
  • Won the three-meter dive with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 337.73
  • Earns the first Diver of the Week honor of her career
  • Last Nebraska Women’s Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Jan. 9, 2019)

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Beatriz Padron, Nebraska

Belen, Costa Rica – Saint Paul College (Costa Rica)

  • In her Big Ten debut, touched first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 154:01
  • Helped Nebraska win the 400-yard freestyle relay (TIME)
  • Finished in second place in the 100-yard butterfly (57.12)
  • Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of her career
  • Last Nebraska Women’s Freshman of the Week: Jordan Ehly (Dec. 16, 2014)

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 13

  • S: Will Chan, Sr., MICH
  • D: Cameron Gammage, Fr., MICH
  • F: Gal Groumi, MICH

Oct. 20

  • S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
  • D: Jake Butler, Jr., MINN
  • F: Carson Tyler, IND

Oct. 27

2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13

  • S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
  • D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
  • F: Letitia Sim, MICH

Oct. 20

  • S: Madison Murtagh, Sr., PSU
  • D: Anne Fowler, So., IND
  • F: Brearna Crawford, IND

Oct. 27

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!