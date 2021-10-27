Texas UIL 5A State Champion Ellis Fox (2023) Verbals to Texas A&M Lubbock Swim Club’s Ellis Fox has announced her verbal commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies for 2023-24 and beyond.

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 27-31, 2021 Jake Magahey and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the University of Florida this weekend.

Wisconsin’s Benson, Bacon Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week Bacon won three individual events and was a part of two winning relay teams in the Badgers’ two wins over Arizona and Hawaii.

Ohio State Opens The Season at Home With Two-Day Double Dual Ohio State opens the 2021-22 season at home this weekend with a two-day double dual against Indiana, Penn State (men only) and Virginia Tech.