Practice + Pancakes: Nat’l Jr Teamers Highlight Long Island Lactate Set

I took a trip out to Long Island, the home of Long Island Aquatic Club. If anyone was at summer nationals in 2017, LIAC now trains year-round in the outdoor warm-down pool from that meet, which they put a bubble over during winter. Their main set on this particular day was:

3x

100 off the blocks with fins

6×50 @ 1:00 holding back-end 100 speed

600 cool down

LIAC also boasts 2 newly appointed members of the national junior team in Tess Howley and Cavan Gormsen. Both athletes were part of the junior US contention that traveled to the first two stops of the FINA world cup series in Berlin and Budapest. Howley won the 200 fly in Berlin and placed 3rd in Budapest while Gormsen won the 800 free and placed 2nd in the 400 free at both stops. You can see them going head-to-head on the last round of 50s (freestyle).

The best part of this practice, though, was the pancake-a-palooza that was provided afterward, as LIAC was kind enough to bring in 100+ IHOP pancakes for me and the team to feast upon. Usually, everyone in the group does 15 pull-ups after a workout. but today, it was pancakes instead of pull-ups.