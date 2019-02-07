Wisconsin HS Boys Psych Sheet Analysis: Division 2

The Wisconsin high school boys sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.
Yesterday the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 2 sheets at the links below (the D1 projections and psych sheets are in the D1 article):
Given that Wisconsin uses a 4 sectional winners + next 12 fastest swimmers system for D2, a top 16 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. I combined the ranking in the swimming events below out to 24 places (I went to 24 so that everyone on the bubble is listed below). I didn’t do diving because the divers are unseeded and there are only 16 divers entered so they are all in line to qualify.
Madison Edgewood lead the way with 12 individual swims in the top 16. They are followed by Monona Grove and Rhinelander with 8.
The complete combined top 24 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.
It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.
Full number of top 16 ranked individual times by teams are below the combined psych sheets.
Combined Psych Sheets to 24 Places
|Rank
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Seed
|Event
|Sectional
|1
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|1:39.52
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|2
|Monona Grove
|Monona Grove
|1:41.28
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|3
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|1:41.94
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|4
|Rhinelander
|Rhinelander
|1:42.07
|200 Medley Relay
|Rhinelander
|5
|Elkhorn Area
|Elkhorn Area
|1:43.16
|200 Medley Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|6
|DeForest
|DeForest
|1:44.68
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|7
|Grafton
|Grafton
|1:44.85
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|8
|Chilton Co-op
|Chilton Co-op
|1:45.65
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|9
|Stoughton
|Stoughton
|1:45.74
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|10
|Shorewood
|Shorewood
|1:45.77
|200 Medley Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|11
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|1:46.03
|200 Medley Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|12
|Plymouth
|Plymouth
|1:46.31
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|13
|Whitnall
|Whitnall
|1:46.70
|200 Medley Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|14
|McFarland
|McFarland
|1:46.92
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|15
|Whitewater
|Whitewater
|1:47.34
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|16
|Nicolet
|Nicolet
|1:47.36
|200 Medley Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|17
|Ashwaubenon
|Ashwaubenon
|1:47.43
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|18
|Menomonie
|Menomonie
|1:47.77
|200 Medley Relay
|Rhinelander
|19
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|1:47.80
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|20
|Berlin/GreenLake
|Berlin/GreenLake
|1:48.37
|200 Medley Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|21
|Milton
|Milton
|1:48.87
|200 Medley Relay
|Baraboo
|22
|Rice Lake
|Rice Lake
|1:50.27
|200 Medley Relay
|Rhinelander
|23
|Wausau East
|Wausau East
|1:51.43
|200 Medley Relay
|Rhinelander
|24
|Shawano Community
|Shawano Community
|1:52.16
|200 Medley Relay
|Rhinelander
|1
|Nate Frucht
|JR
|Edgewood
|1:46.36
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|2
|Evan Szablewski
|SR
|Shorewood
|1:47.68
|200 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|3
|Hunter Johnson
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|1:47.99
|200 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|Willy Pinnow
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|1:48.20
|200 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|5
|Ben Bouchard
|SR
|Pulaski
|1:48.33
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Ben Ramminger
|JR
|DeForest
|1:48.52
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|7
|Sam Ryf
|SR
|Berlin/GreenLake
|1:48.62
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|8
|Jacob Douberly
|SO
|Monona Grove
|1:49.08
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|9
|Alex Tucker
|SR
|Lakeland Union
|1:51.42
|200 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|10
|Truitt Landolt
|JR
|McFarland
|1:51.46
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|11
|Alton Slane
|JR
|McFarland
|1:53.01
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|12
|Cody Asplin
|JR
|Cedarburg
|1:53.11
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|13
|Jackson Hodek
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|1:54.01
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|14
|Mason Steffen
|SR
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|1:54.06
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|15
|Will Bethard
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|1:54.16
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|16
|Devin Bazeley
|SO
|Whitewater
|1:54.22
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|17
|Luke Bousley
|SO
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|1:54.50
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|18
|Josh Hackbarth
|SR
|Baraboo
|1:54.55
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|19
|Brandon Boh
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|1:54.76
|200 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|20
|Carl Youel
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|1:54.89
|200 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Connor Baar
|SO
|River Falls
|1:55.99
|200 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|22
|Hayden Hammond
|SR
|Stoughton
|1:57.59
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|23
|Michael O’Connor
|JR
|Grafton
|1:57.66
|200 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|24
|Jakob Lemke
|JR
|Baraboo
|1:57.98
|200 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|1
|Truman teDuits
|JR
|Edgewood
|1:56.96
|200 IM
|Baraboo
|2
|Aidan Lohr
|JR
|Baraboo
|1:57.49
|200 IM
|Baraboo
|3
|Young Liang
|SO
|Whitewater
|2:01.05
|200 IM
|Baraboo
|4
|Parker Sonnabend
|JR
|Chilton Co-op
|2:02.69
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|5
|Nick Starr
|SR
|Grafton
|2:03.90
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Joe Steffel
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|2:04.20
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|7
|Luca Lopez
|SR
|Delavan-Darien
|2:05.14
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|8
|Colin Senke
|FR
|Edgewood
|2:05.73
|200 IM
|Baraboo
|9
|Ben Keller
|JR
|Cedarburg
|2:06.74
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|10
|Kevin Leach
|FR
|Menomonie
|2:07.54
|200 IM
|Rhinelander
|11
|Micah Sweet
|JR
|Shorewood
|2:08.26
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|12
|Christopher Muhs
|SO
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|2:08.29
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|12
|Christian Pieper
|SR
|Plymouth
|2:08.29
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|14
|Caleb Saffold
|JR
|Brown Deer/USM
|2:09.64
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|15
|Conner Clark
|JR
|Stoughton
|2:10.02
|200 IM
|Baraboo
|16
|Fredrick Keating
|JR
|Cudahy
|2:10.65
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|17
|Tyler Teichmiller
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|2:11.04
|200 IM
|Rhinelander
|18
|David Haun
|SR
|Whitnall
|2:11.16
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|Charlie Tanouye
|JR
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|2:11.62
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|20
|Nick Enea
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|2:11.79
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Brevin Kruse
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|2:12.17
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|22
|Nick Messamore
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|2:12.85
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|23
|Peter McMahon
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|2:13.98
|200 IM
|Whitefish Bay
|24
|Ethan Almstadt
|FR
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|2:14.50
|200 IM
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Jeremiah Mansavage
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|21.86
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|2
|Liam Hogan
|SO
|Lakeland Union
|22.01
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|3
|Lucas Koepke
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|22.02
|50 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|Russell Benoy
|SR
|Rhinelander
|22.49
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|5
|Brock Aune
|JR
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|22.6
|50 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Dylan Muhonen
|SR
|Cedarburg
|22.82
|50 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|7
|Jacob Burgener
|SR
|DeForest
|22.99
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|8
|Joe Kroeger
|SO
|Rice Lake
|23.01
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|9
|Spencer Klika
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|23.12
|50 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|10
|Tommy Beyer
|SR
|Edgewood
|23.13
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|11
|Jack Mayer
|JR
|Whitewater
|23.18
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|12
|Joseph Heck
|SO
|Rhinelander
|23.21
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|13
|Ethan Klingenmeyer
|SO
|Baraboo
|23.24
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|14
|Ashton Arnold
|SR
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|23.31
|50 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|15
|David Gonzales
|JR
|Whitnall
|23.36
|50 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|16
|Ferris Wolf
|SO
|DeForest
|23.37
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|17
|Derek Gauger
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|23.39
|50 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|18
|Devon Gaber
|JR
|Rhinelander
|23.5
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|18
|Chase Korb
|SO
|Edgewood
|23.5
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|20
|Ben Browning
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|23.53
|50 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Vincent Schmitt
|JR
|Wausau East
|23.72
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|22
|Seth Larsen
|JR
|River Falls
|23.74
|50 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|23
|Logan Schulz
|SO
|McFarland
|23.78
|50 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|24
|Dawson Smith
|SR
|Plymouth
|23.88
|50 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Nolan Francis
|SR
|Rhinelander
|51.78
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|2
|Sam Ryf
|SR
|Berlin/GreenLake
|53.02
|100 Butterfly
|Ashwaubenon
|3
|Hunter Johnson
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|53.5
|100 Butterfly
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|Nick Starr
|SR
|Grafton
|54.72
|100 Butterfly
|Ashwaubenon
|5
|Jacob Laux
|SO
|Baraboo
|55.34
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|6
|Conner Clark
|JR
|Stoughton
|55.45
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|7
|Cameron Tejeda
|FR
|Monona Grove
|55.47
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|8
|Brett Farmer
|JR
|Antigo
|55.62
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|9
|Henry Fetzer
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|55.63
|100 Butterfly
|Whitefish Bay
|10
|John McAllister
|SO
|Monona Grove
|55.89
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|11
|Will Bethard
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|56.42
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|12
|Jacob Burgener
|SR
|DeForest
|56.57
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|13
|David King
|JR
|Rhinelander
|56.72
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|14
|Alex Tucker
|SR
|Lakeland Union
|57.09
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|15
|Ryker Bailey
|FR
|Milton
|57.29
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|16
|Garret Solum
|SR
|Rice Lake
|57.48
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|17
|Austin Gjestson
|SO
|Menomonie
|57.69
|100 Butterfly
|Rhinelander
|18
|Jon Wroblewski
|JR
|ThomMore/StFranc
|58.18
|100 Butterfly
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|Bo Geiger
|SR
|Chilton Co-op
|58.52
|100 Butterfly
|Ashwaubenon
|20
|Matthew Azcueta
|FR
|Nicolet
|58.9
|100 Butterfly
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Ansel Kreft
|FR
|McFarland
|59.33
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|22
|Isaac Koehler
|SR
|Chilton Co-op
|59.59
|100 Butterfly
|Ashwaubenon
|23
|Jonah Elfers
|FR
|Monona Grove
|1:00.06
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|24
|Evan Ridd
|JR
|DeForest
|1:00.07
|100 Butterfly
|Baraboo
|1
|Jeremiah Mansavage
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|48.15
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|2
|Alex Moen
|JR
|Edgewood
|49.05
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|3
|Ben Bouchard
|SR
|Pulaski
|49.72
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|4
|Josh Douberly
|SR
|Monona Grove
|49.94
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|5
|Fredrick Keating
|JR
|Cudahy
|50.37
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|5
|Lucas Koepke
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|50.37
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|7
|Russell Benoy
|SR
|Rhinelander
|50.4
|100 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|8
|Spencer Klika
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|50.62
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|9
|Christopher Muhs
|SO
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|50.66
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|10
|Brandon Boh
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|51.16
|100 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|11
|Sean O’Connor
|SR
|Edgewood
|51.27
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|11
|Carl Youel
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|51.27
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|13
|Josh Hackbarth
|SR
|Baraboo
|51.28
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|14
|Ashton Arnold
|SR
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|51.39
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|15
|Luke Bousley
|SO
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|51.9
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|16
|Devon Gaber
|JR
|Rhinelander
|51.92
|100 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|17
|Tommy Beyer
|SR
|Edgewood
|51.94
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|18
|Andrew Hall
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|52.11
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|Dylan Muhonen
|SR
|Cedarburg
|52.28
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|20
|Jack Mayer
|JR
|Whitewater
|52.31
|100 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|21
|Danny Bush
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|52.36
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|22
|Derek Gauger
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|52.54
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|23
|David Gonzales
|JR
|Whitnall
|52.84
|100 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|24
|Trevor Bodart
|SR
|Grafton
|52.85
|100 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Evan Szablewski
|SR
|Shorewood
|4:46.12
|500 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|2
|Ben Ramminger
|JR
|DeForest
|4:52.43
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|3
|Willy Pinnow
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|4:52.99
|500 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|Jacob Douberly
|SO
|Monona Grove
|4:55.65
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|5
|Nate Frucht
|JR
|Edgewood
|4:56.50
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|6
|Liam Hogan
|SO
|Lakeland Union
|4:59.72
|500 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|7
|Ben Keller
|JR
|Cedarburg
|5:04.36
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|8
|Jackson Hodek
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|5:05.88
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|9
|Truitt Landolt
|JR
|McFarland
|5:07.64
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|10
|Micah Sweet
|JR
|Shorewood
|5:08.19
|500 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|11
|Alton Slane
|JR
|McFarland
|5:08.69
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|12
|Connor Baar
|SO
|River Falls
|5:10.86
|500 Freestyle
|Rhinelander
|13
|Cody Asplin
|JR
|Cedarburg
|5:12.89
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|14
|Hayden Hammond
|SR
|Stoughton
|5:21.03
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|15
|Devin Bazeley
|SO
|Whitewater
|5:21.49
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|16
|Michael O’Connor
|JR
|Grafton
|5:23.17
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|17
|Ben Jaccard
|JR
|DeForest
|5:23.60
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|18
|Caleb Jondle
|FR
|Monona Grove
|5:25.17
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|19
|Jakob Lemke
|JR
|Baraboo
|5:25.21
|500 Freestyle
|Baraboo
|20
|Ryan Van Dyck
|SR
|Ashwaubenon
|5:26.98
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|21
|TJ Shaw
|FR
|Pulaski
|5:27.04
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|22
|Mark Ambrose
|SO
|Elkhorn Area
|5:27.61
|500 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|23
|Matt Swietlik
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|5:27.98
|500 Freestyle
|Whitefish Bay
|24
|Alex Sharbuno
|JR
|Port Washington
|5:30.57
|500 Freestyle
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Rhinelander
|Rhinelander
|1:30.74
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|2
|Lakeland Union
|Lakeland Union
|1:31.73
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|3
|Monona Grove
|Monona Grove
|1:32.27
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|4
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|1:32.31
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|5
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|1:32.78
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Elkhorn Area
|Elkhorn Area
|1:32.81
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|7
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|1:34.10
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|8
|Chilton Co-op
|Chilton Co-op
|1:34.49
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|9
|Ashwaubenon
|Ashwaubenon
|1:34.68
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|10
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|1:34.93
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|11
|Plymouth
|Plymouth
|1:35.37
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|12
|McFarland
|McFarland
|1:35.49
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|13
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|1:35.54
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|13
|Whitewater
|Whitewater
|1:35.54
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|15
|Fort Atkinson
|Fort Atkinson
|1:35.57
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|16
|Berlin/GreenLake
|Berlin/GreenLake
|1:35.91
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|17
|Cedarburg
|Cedarburg
|1:35.92
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|18
|Wausau East
|Wausau East
|1:35.99
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|19
|Milton
|Milton
|1:36.87
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|20
|Nicolet
|Nicolet
|1:37.13
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|River Falls
|River Falls
|1:37.69
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|22
|Menomonie
|Menomonie
|1:37.75
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|23
|Port Washington
|Port Washington
|1:38.10
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|24
|Pulaski
|Pulaski
|1:40.01
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Aidan Lohr
|JR
|Baraboo
|52.5
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|2
|Nolan Francis
|SR
|Rhinelander
|52.91
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|3
|Alex Moen
|JR
|Edgewood
|53.09
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|4
|Colin Senke
|FR
|Edgewood
|55.03
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|5
|David Haun
|SR
|Whitnall
|55.8
|100 Backstroke
|Whitefish Bay
|6
|Joe Kroeger
|SO
|Rice Lake
|55.99
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|7
|Cameron Tejeda
|FR
|Monona Grove
|56.55
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|8
|Mason Steffen
|SR
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|56.62
|100 Backstroke
|Ashwaubenon
|9
|Brevin Kruse
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|57.05
|100 Backstroke
|Whitefish Bay
|10
|Brett Farmer
|JR
|Antigo
|58.47
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|11
|Jonah Elfers
|FR
|Monona Grove
|59.26
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|12
|Andrew Hall
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|59.41
|100 Backstroke
|Whitefish Bay
|13
|Sean O’Connor
|SR
|Edgewood
|59.46
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|14
|Davis Petersen
|FR
|Edgewood
|1:00.20
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|15
|Isaac Geurink
|SR
|Wausau East
|1:00.31
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|16
|Gaven Depies
|SR
|Grafton
|1:00.94
|100 Backstroke
|Ashwaubenon
|17
|Dylan Prestegard
|SO
|Platteville/Lanc
|1:00.96
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|18
|Martin Hoger
|SR
|Rhinelander
|1:01.08
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|19
|Derek Holec
|SR
|Plymouth
|1:01.11
|100 Backstroke
|Ashwaubenon
|20
|Danny Bush
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|1:01.14
|100 Backstroke
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Patrick Regan
|SR
|Stoughton
|1:01.20
|100 Backstroke
|Baraboo
|22
|Cooper Herr
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|1:01.27
|100 Backstroke
|Ashwaubenon
|23
|Kaleb Kazmerek
|SO
|Menomonie
|1:01.28
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|24
|David King
|JR
|Rhinelander
|1:01.48
|100 Backstroke
|Rhinelander
|1
|Truman teDuits
|JR
|Edgewood
|58.57
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|2
|Brock Aune
|JR
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|59.79
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|3
|Young Liang
|SO
|Whitewater
|1:01.09
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|4
|Josh Douberly
|SR
|Monona Grove
|1:01.14
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|5
|Parker Sonnabend
|JR
|Chilton Co-op
|1:02.34
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Caleb Saffold
|JR
|Brown Deer/USM
|1:02.37
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|7
|Joe Steffel
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|1:02.87
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|8
|Jacob Laux
|SO
|Baraboo
|1:03.19
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|9
|Kevin Leach
|FR
|Menomonie
|1:04.03
|100 Breaststroke
|Rhinelander
|10
|Nick Messamore
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|1:04.65
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|11
|Brady Mandella
|SR
|Nicolet
|1:04.71
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|12
|Logan Schulz
|SO
|McFarland
|1:04.72
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|13
|Christian Pieper
|SR
|Plymouth
|1:05.09
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|14
|Luca Lopez
|SR
|Delavan-Darien
|1:05.24
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|15
|Tyler Teichmiller
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|1:05.29
|100 Breaststroke
|Rhinelander
|16
|Thaddeus Heck
|JR
|Rhinelander
|1:05.32
|100 Breaststroke
|Rhinelander
|17
|Joseph Heck
|SO
|Rhinelander
|1:05.98
|100 Breaststroke
|Rhinelander
|18
|Matthew Azcueta
|FR
|Nicolet
|1:06.27
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|Kobie Smith
|SO
|McFarland
|1:06.38
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|20
|Cameron Krause
|SR
|Milton
|1:06.73
|100 Breaststroke
|Baraboo
|21
|Drew Rass
|FR
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|1:06.75
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|22
|Jon Wroblewski
|JR
|ThomMore/StFranc
|1:06.77
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|23
|Alex Johnson
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|1:07.41
|100 Breaststroke
|Whitefish Bay
|24
|Jacob Norton
|FR
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|1:07.50
|100 Breaststroke
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|3:18.49
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|2
|Monona Grove
|Monona Grove
|3:22.47
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|3
|Lakeland Union
|Lakeland Union
|3:22.71
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|4
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|3:23.29
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|5
|Elkhorn Area
|Elkhorn Area
|3:23.98
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|6
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|3:26.66
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|7
|DeForest
|DeForest
|3:27.01
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|8
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|3:27.61
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|9
|Plymouth
|Plymouth
|3:29.79
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|10
|Chilton Co-op
|Chilton Co-op
|3:30.15
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|11
|McFarland
|McFarland
|3:30.19
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|12
|Ashwaubenon
|Ashwaubenon
|3:33.01
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|13
|Shorewood
|Shorewood
|3:33.98
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|14
|Grafton
|Grafton
|3:34.44
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|15
|Rhinelander
|Rhinelander
|3:34.55
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|16
|Cedarburg
|Cedarburg
|3:34.71
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|17
|Fort Atkinson
|Fort Atkinson
|3:35.35
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|18
|Whitnall
|Whitnall
|3:39.34
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|Stoughton
|Stoughton
|3:39.36
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Baraboo
|20
|Menomonie
|Menomonie
|3:40.29
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|21
|Nicolet
|Nicolet
|3:41.76
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Whitefish Bay
|22
|Pulaski
|Pulaski
|3:42.21
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Ashwaubenon
|23
|Tomahawk
|Tomahawk
|3:42.57
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
|24
|Rice Lake
|Rice Lake
|3:45.66
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Rhinelander
Projected Individual Qualifier Numbers
|Projected Qualifiers
|Edgewood
|12
|Monona Grove
|8
|Rhinelander
|8
|Elkhorn Area
|7
|Ashwaubenon
|7
|Baraboo
|6
|Lakeland Union
|6
|Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb
|6
|DeForest
|5
|McFarland
|5
|Whitewater
|5
|Cedarburg
|5
|Grafton
|4
|Shorewood
|4
|Fort Atkinson
|4
|Stoughton
|3
|Whitefish Bay
|3
|Rice Lake
|3
|SturgeonBayCo-op
|3
|Chilton Co-op
|2
|Plymouth
|2
|Whitnall
|2
|Menomonie
|2
|Berlin/GreenLake
|2
|Pulaski
|2
|Delavan-Darien
|2
|Brown Deer/USM
|2
|Cudahy
|2
|Antigo
|2
|Nicolet
|1
|Milton
|1
|Wausau East
|1
|River Falls
|1
Leave a Reply