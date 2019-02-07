Wisconsin HS Boys Psych Sheet Analysis: Division 2

The Wisconsin high school boys sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.

Yesterday the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 2 sheets at the links below (the D1 projections and psych sheets are in the D1 article):

Given that Wisconsin uses a 4 sectional winners + next 12 fastest swimmers system for D2, a top 16 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. I combined the ranking in the swimming events below out to 24 places (I went to 24 so that everyone on the bubble is listed below). I didn’t do diving because the divers are unseeded and there are only 16 divers entered so they are all in line to qualify.

Madison Edgewood lead the way with 12 individual swims in the top 16. They are followed by Monona Grove and Rhinelander with 8.

The complete combined top 24 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.

It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.

Full number of top 16 ranked individual times by teams are below the combined psych sheets.

Combined Psych Sheets to 24 Places

Rank Name Year Team Seed Event Sectional 1 Edgewood Edgewood 1:39.52 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 2 Monona Grove Monona Grove 1:41.28 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 3 Baraboo Baraboo 1:41.94 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 4 Rhinelander Rhinelander 1:42.07 200 Medley Relay Rhinelander 5 Elkhorn Area Elkhorn Area 1:43.16 200 Medley Relay Whitefish Bay 6 DeForest DeForest 1:44.68 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 7 Grafton Grafton 1:44.85 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 8 Chilton Co-op Chilton Co-op 1:45.65 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 9 Stoughton Stoughton 1:45.74 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 10 Shorewood Shorewood 1:45.77 200 Medley Relay Whitefish Bay 11 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 1:46.03 200 Medley Relay Whitefish Bay 12 Plymouth Plymouth 1:46.31 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 13 Whitnall Whitnall 1:46.70 200 Medley Relay Whitefish Bay 14 McFarland McFarland 1:46.92 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 15 Whitewater Whitewater 1:47.34 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 16 Nicolet Nicolet 1:47.36 200 Medley Relay Whitefish Bay 17 Ashwaubenon Ashwaubenon 1:47.43 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 18 Menomonie Menomonie 1:47.77 200 Medley Relay Rhinelander 19 Sturgeon Bay Co-op Sturgeon Bay Co-op 1:47.80 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 20 Berlin/GreenLake Berlin/GreenLake 1:48.37 200 Medley Relay Ashwaubenon 21 Milton Milton 1:48.87 200 Medley Relay Baraboo 22 Rice Lake Rice Lake 1:50.27 200 Medley Relay Rhinelander 23 Wausau East Wausau East 1:51.43 200 Medley Relay Rhinelander 24 Shawano Community Shawano Community 1:52.16 200 Medley Relay Rhinelander 1 Nate Frucht JR Edgewood 1:46.36 200 Freestyle Baraboo 2 Evan Szablewski SR Shorewood 1:47.68 200 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 3 Hunter Johnson JR Elkhorn Area 1:47.99 200 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 4 Willy Pinnow JR Elkhorn Area 1:48.20 200 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 5 Ben Bouchard SR Pulaski 1:48.33 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 6 Ben Ramminger JR DeForest 1:48.52 200 Freestyle Baraboo 7 Sam Ryf SR Berlin/GreenLake 1:48.62 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 8 Jacob Douberly SO Monona Grove 1:49.08 200 Freestyle Baraboo 9 Alex Tucker SR Lakeland Union 1:51.42 200 Freestyle Rhinelander 10 Truitt Landolt JR McFarland 1:51.46 200 Freestyle Baraboo 11 Alton Slane JR McFarland 1:53.01 200 Freestyle Baraboo 12 Cody Asplin JR Cedarburg 1:53.11 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 13 Jackson Hodek FR Ashwaubenon 1:54.01 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 14 Mason Steffen SR Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 1:54.06 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 15 Will Bethard SR Fort Atkinson 1:54.16 200 Freestyle Baraboo 16 Devin Bazeley SO Whitewater 1:54.22 200 Freestyle Baraboo 17 Luke Bousley SO SturgeonBayCo-op 1:54.50 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 18 Josh Hackbarth SR Baraboo 1:54.55 200 Freestyle Baraboo 19 Brandon Boh JR Lakeland Union 1:54.76 200 Freestyle Rhinelander 20 Carl Youel JR Whitefish Bay 1:54.89 200 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 21 Connor Baar SO River Falls 1:55.99 200 Freestyle Rhinelander 22 Hayden Hammond SR Stoughton 1:57.59 200 Freestyle Baraboo 23 Michael O’Connor JR Grafton 1:57.66 200 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 24 Jakob Lemke JR Baraboo 1:57.98 200 Freestyle Baraboo 1 Truman teDuits JR Edgewood 1:56.96 200 IM Baraboo 2 Aidan Lohr JR Baraboo 1:57.49 200 IM Baraboo 3 Young Liang SO Whitewater 2:01.05 200 IM Baraboo 4 Parker Sonnabend JR Chilton Co-op 2:02.69 200 IM Ashwaubenon 5 Nick Starr SR Grafton 2:03.90 200 IM Ashwaubenon 6 Joe Steffel JR Ashwaubenon 2:04.20 200 IM Ashwaubenon 7 Luca Lopez SR Delavan-Darien 2:05.14 200 IM Whitefish Bay 8 Colin Senke FR Edgewood 2:05.73 200 IM Baraboo 9 Ben Keller JR Cedarburg 2:06.74 200 IM Ashwaubenon 10 Kevin Leach FR Menomonie 2:07.54 200 IM Rhinelander 11 Micah Sweet JR Shorewood 2:08.26 200 IM Whitefish Bay 12 Christopher Muhs SO Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 2:08.29 200 IM Ashwaubenon 12 Christian Pieper SR Plymouth 2:08.29 200 IM Ashwaubenon 14 Caleb Saffold JR Brown Deer/USM 2:09.64 200 IM Whitefish Bay 15 Conner Clark JR Stoughton 2:10.02 200 IM Baraboo 16 Fredrick Keating JR Cudahy 2:10.65 200 IM Whitefish Bay 17 Tyler Teichmiller JR Lakeland Union 2:11.04 200 IM Rhinelander 18 David Haun SR Whitnall 2:11.16 200 IM Whitefish Bay 19 Charlie Tanouye JR Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 2:11.62 200 IM Ashwaubenon 20 Nick Enea SO Whitefish Bay 2:11.79 200 IM Whitefish Bay 21 Brevin Kruse SR Elkhorn Area 2:12.17 200 IM Whitefish Bay 22 Nick Messamore SO Ashwaubenon 2:12.85 200 IM Ashwaubenon 23 Peter McMahon SO Whitefish Bay 2:13.98 200 IM Whitefish Bay 24 Ethan Almstadt FR SturgeonBayCo-op 2:14.50 200 IM Ashwaubenon 1 Jeremiah Mansavage SR Fort Atkinson 21.86 50 Freestyle Baraboo 2 Liam Hogan SO Lakeland Union 22.01 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 3 Lucas Koepke JR Elkhorn Area 22.02 50 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 4 Russell Benoy SR Rhinelander 22.49 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 5 Brock Aune JR SturgeonBayCo-op 22.6 50 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 6 Dylan Muhonen SR Cedarburg 22.82 50 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 7 Jacob Burgener SR DeForest 22.99 50 Freestyle Baraboo 8 Joe Kroeger SO Rice Lake 23.01 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 9 Spencer Klika JR Ashwaubenon 23.12 50 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 10 Tommy Beyer SR Edgewood 23.13 50 Freestyle Baraboo 11 Jack Mayer JR Whitewater 23.18 50 Freestyle Baraboo 12 Joseph Heck SO Rhinelander 23.21 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 13 Ethan Klingenmeyer SO Baraboo 23.24 50 Freestyle Baraboo 14 Ashton Arnold SR Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 23.31 50 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 15 David Gonzales JR Whitnall 23.36 50 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 16 Ferris Wolf SO DeForest 23.37 50 Freestyle Baraboo 17 Derek Gauger SR Elkhorn Area 23.39 50 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 18 Devon Gaber JR Rhinelander 23.5 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 18 Chase Korb SO Edgewood 23.5 50 Freestyle Baraboo 20 Ben Browning JR Whitefish Bay 23.53 50 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 21 Vincent Schmitt JR Wausau East 23.72 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 22 Seth Larsen JR River Falls 23.74 50 Freestyle Rhinelander 23 Logan Schulz SO McFarland 23.78 50 Freestyle Baraboo 24 Dawson Smith SR Plymouth 23.88 50 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 1 Nolan Francis SR Rhinelander 51.78 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 2 Sam Ryf SR Berlin/GreenLake 53.02 100 Butterfly Ashwaubenon 3 Hunter Johnson JR Elkhorn Area 53.5 100 Butterfly Whitefish Bay 4 Nick Starr SR Grafton 54.72 100 Butterfly Ashwaubenon 5 Jacob Laux SO Baraboo 55.34 100 Butterfly Baraboo 6 Conner Clark JR Stoughton 55.45 100 Butterfly Baraboo 7 Cameron Tejeda FR Monona Grove 55.47 100 Butterfly Baraboo 8 Brett Farmer JR Antigo 55.62 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 9 Henry Fetzer SR Whitefish Bay 55.63 100 Butterfly Whitefish Bay 10 John McAllister SO Monona Grove 55.89 100 Butterfly Baraboo 11 Will Bethard SR Fort Atkinson 56.42 100 Butterfly Baraboo 12 Jacob Burgener SR DeForest 56.57 100 Butterfly Baraboo 13 David King JR Rhinelander 56.72 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 14 Alex Tucker SR Lakeland Union 57.09 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 15 Ryker Bailey FR Milton 57.29 100 Butterfly Baraboo 16 Garret Solum SR Rice Lake 57.48 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 17 Austin Gjestson SO Menomonie 57.69 100 Butterfly Rhinelander 18 Jon Wroblewski JR ThomMore/StFranc 58.18 100 Butterfly Whitefish Bay 19 Bo Geiger SR Chilton Co-op 58.52 100 Butterfly Ashwaubenon 20 Matthew Azcueta FR Nicolet 58.9 100 Butterfly Whitefish Bay 21 Ansel Kreft FR McFarland 59.33 100 Butterfly Baraboo 22 Isaac Koehler SR Chilton Co-op 59.59 100 Butterfly Ashwaubenon 23 Jonah Elfers FR Monona Grove 1:00.06 100 Butterfly Baraboo 24 Evan Ridd JR DeForest 1:00.07 100 Butterfly Baraboo 1 Jeremiah Mansavage SR Fort Atkinson 48.15 100 Freestyle Baraboo 2 Alex Moen JR Edgewood 49.05 100 Freestyle Baraboo 3 Ben Bouchard SR Pulaski 49.72 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 4 Josh Douberly SR Monona Grove 49.94 100 Freestyle Baraboo 5 Fredrick Keating JR Cudahy 50.37 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 5 Lucas Koepke JR Elkhorn Area 50.37 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 7 Russell Benoy SR Rhinelander 50.4 100 Freestyle Rhinelander 8 Spencer Klika JR Ashwaubenon 50.62 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 9 Christopher Muhs SO Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 50.66 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 10 Brandon Boh JR Lakeland Union 51.16 100 Freestyle Rhinelander 11 Sean O’Connor SR Edgewood 51.27 100 Freestyle Baraboo 11 Carl Youel JR Whitefish Bay 51.27 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 13 Josh Hackbarth SR Baraboo 51.28 100 Freestyle Baraboo 14 Ashton Arnold SR Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 51.39 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 15 Luke Bousley SO SturgeonBayCo-op 51.9 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 16 Devon Gaber JR Rhinelander 51.92 100 Freestyle Rhinelander 17 Tommy Beyer SR Edgewood 51.94 100 Freestyle Baraboo 18 Andrew Hall SO Whitefish Bay 52.11 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 19 Dylan Muhonen SR Cedarburg 52.28 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 20 Jack Mayer JR Whitewater 52.31 100 Freestyle Baraboo 21 Danny Bush JR Elkhorn Area 52.36 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 22 Derek Gauger SR Elkhorn Area 52.54 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 23 David Gonzales JR Whitnall 52.84 100 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 24 Trevor Bodart SR Grafton 52.85 100 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 1 Evan Szablewski SR Shorewood 4:46.12 500 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 2 Ben Ramminger JR DeForest 4:52.43 500 Freestyle Baraboo 3 Willy Pinnow JR Elkhorn Area 4:52.99 500 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 4 Jacob Douberly SO Monona Grove 4:55.65 500 Freestyle Baraboo 5 Nate Frucht JR Edgewood 4:56.50 500 Freestyle Baraboo 6 Liam Hogan SO Lakeland Union 4:59.72 500 Freestyle Rhinelander 7 Ben Keller JR Cedarburg 5:04.36 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 8 Jackson Hodek FR Ashwaubenon 5:05.88 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 9 Truitt Landolt JR McFarland 5:07.64 500 Freestyle Baraboo 10 Micah Sweet JR Shorewood 5:08.19 500 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 11 Alton Slane JR McFarland 5:08.69 500 Freestyle Baraboo 12 Connor Baar SO River Falls 5:10.86 500 Freestyle Rhinelander 13 Cody Asplin JR Cedarburg 5:12.89 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 14 Hayden Hammond SR Stoughton 5:21.03 500 Freestyle Baraboo 15 Devin Bazeley SO Whitewater 5:21.49 500 Freestyle Baraboo 16 Michael O’Connor JR Grafton 5:23.17 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 17 Ben Jaccard JR DeForest 5:23.60 500 Freestyle Baraboo 18 Caleb Jondle FR Monona Grove 5:25.17 500 Freestyle Baraboo 19 Jakob Lemke JR Baraboo 5:25.21 500 Freestyle Baraboo 20 Ryan Van Dyck SR Ashwaubenon 5:26.98 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 21 TJ Shaw FR Pulaski 5:27.04 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 22 Mark Ambrose SO Elkhorn Area 5:27.61 500 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 23 Matt Swietlik SR Whitefish Bay 5:27.98 500 Freestyle Whitefish Bay 24 Alex Sharbuno JR Port Washington 5:30.57 500 Freestyle Ashwaubenon 1 Rhinelander Rhinelander 1:30.74 200 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 2 Lakeland Union Lakeland Union 1:31.73 200 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 3 Monona Grove Monona Grove 1:32.27 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 4 Edgewood Edgewood 1:32.31 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 5 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 1:32.78 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 6 Elkhorn Area Elkhorn Area 1:32.81 200 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 7 Sturgeon Bay Co-op Sturgeon Bay Co-op 1:34.10 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 8 Chilton Co-op Chilton Co-op 1:34.49 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 9 Ashwaubenon Ashwaubenon 1:34.68 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 10 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 1:34.93 200 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 11 Plymouth Plymouth 1:35.37 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 12 McFarland McFarland 1:35.49 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 13 Baraboo Baraboo 1:35.54 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 13 Whitewater Whitewater 1:35.54 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 15 Fort Atkinson Fort Atkinson 1:35.57 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 16 Berlin/GreenLake Berlin/GreenLake 1:35.91 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 17 Cedarburg Cedarburg 1:35.92 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 18 Wausau East Wausau East 1:35.99 200 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 19 Milton Milton 1:36.87 200 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 20 Nicolet Nicolet 1:37.13 200 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 21 River Falls River Falls 1:37.69 200 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 22 Menomonie Menomonie 1:37.75 200 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 23 Port Washington Port Washington 1:38.10 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 24 Pulaski Pulaski 1:40.01 200 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 1 Aidan Lohr JR Baraboo 52.5 100 Backstroke Baraboo 2 Nolan Francis SR Rhinelander 52.91 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 3 Alex Moen JR Edgewood 53.09 100 Backstroke Baraboo 4 Colin Senke FR Edgewood 55.03 100 Backstroke Baraboo 5 David Haun SR Whitnall 55.8 100 Backstroke Whitefish Bay 6 Joe Kroeger SO Rice Lake 55.99 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 7 Cameron Tejeda FR Monona Grove 56.55 100 Backstroke Baraboo 8 Mason Steffen SR Kiel/ElkhLkGlenb 56.62 100 Backstroke Ashwaubenon 9 Brevin Kruse SR Elkhorn Area 57.05 100 Backstroke Whitefish Bay 10 Brett Farmer JR Antigo 58.47 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 11 Jonah Elfers FR Monona Grove 59.26 100 Backstroke Baraboo 12 Andrew Hall SO Whitefish Bay 59.41 100 Backstroke Whitefish Bay 13 Sean O’Connor SR Edgewood 59.46 100 Backstroke Baraboo 14 Davis Petersen FR Edgewood 1:00.20 100 Backstroke Baraboo 15 Isaac Geurink SR Wausau East 1:00.31 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 16 Gaven Depies SR Grafton 1:00.94 100 Backstroke Ashwaubenon 17 Dylan Prestegard SO Platteville/Lanc 1:00.96 100 Backstroke Baraboo 18 Martin Hoger SR Rhinelander 1:01.08 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 19 Derek Holec SR Plymouth 1:01.11 100 Backstroke Ashwaubenon 20 Danny Bush JR Elkhorn Area 1:01.14 100 Backstroke Whitefish Bay 21 Patrick Regan SR Stoughton 1:01.20 100 Backstroke Baraboo 22 Cooper Herr FR Ashwaubenon 1:01.27 100 Backstroke Ashwaubenon 23 Kaleb Kazmerek SO Menomonie 1:01.28 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 24 David King JR Rhinelander 1:01.48 100 Backstroke Rhinelander 1 Truman teDuits JR Edgewood 58.57 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 2 Brock Aune JR SturgeonBayCo-op 59.79 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 3 Young Liang SO Whitewater 1:01.09 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 4 Josh Douberly SR Monona Grove 1:01.14 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 5 Parker Sonnabend JR Chilton Co-op 1:02.34 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 6 Caleb Saffold JR Brown Deer/USM 1:02.37 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 7 Joe Steffel JR Ashwaubenon 1:02.87 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 8 Jacob Laux SO Baraboo 1:03.19 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 9 Kevin Leach FR Menomonie 1:04.03 100 Breaststroke Rhinelander 10 Nick Messamore SO Ashwaubenon 1:04.65 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 11 Brady Mandella SR Nicolet 1:04.71 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 12 Logan Schulz SO McFarland 1:04.72 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 13 Christian Pieper SR Plymouth 1:05.09 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 14 Luca Lopez SR Delavan-Darien 1:05.24 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 15 Tyler Teichmiller JR Lakeland Union 1:05.29 100 Breaststroke Rhinelander 16 Thaddeus Heck JR Rhinelander 1:05.32 100 Breaststroke Rhinelander 17 Joseph Heck SO Rhinelander 1:05.98 100 Breaststroke Rhinelander 18 Matthew Azcueta FR Nicolet 1:06.27 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 19 Kobie Smith SO McFarland 1:06.38 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 20 Cameron Krause SR Milton 1:06.73 100 Breaststroke Baraboo 21 Drew Rass FR SturgeonBayCo-op 1:06.75 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 22 Jon Wroblewski JR ThomMore/StFranc 1:06.77 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 23 Alex Johnson SR Elkhorn Area 1:07.41 100 Breaststroke Whitefish Bay 24 Jacob Norton FR SturgeonBayCo-op 1:07.50 100 Breaststroke Ashwaubenon 1 Edgewood Edgewood 3:18.49 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 2 Monona Grove Monona Grove 3:22.47 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 3 Lakeland Union Lakeland Union 3:22.71 400 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 4 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3:23.29 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 5 Elkhorn Area Elkhorn Area 3:23.98 400 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 6 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 3:26.66 400 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 7 DeForest DeForest 3:27.01 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 8 Baraboo Baraboo 3:27.61 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 9 Plymouth Plymouth 3:29.79 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 10 Chilton Co-op Chilton Co-op 3:30.15 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 11 McFarland McFarland 3:30.19 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 12 Ashwaubenon Ashwaubenon 3:33.01 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 13 Shorewood Shorewood 3:33.98 400 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 14 Grafton Grafton 3:34.44 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 15 Rhinelander Rhinelander 3:34.55 400 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 16 Cedarburg Cedarburg 3:34.71 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 17 Fort Atkinson Fort Atkinson 3:35.35 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 18 Whitnall Whitnall 3:39.34 400 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 19 Stoughton Stoughton 3:39.36 400 Freestyle Relay Baraboo 20 Menomonie Menomonie 3:40.29 400 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 21 Nicolet Nicolet 3:41.76 400 Freestyle Relay Whitefish Bay 22 Pulaski Pulaski 3:42.21 400 Freestyle Relay Ashwaubenon 23 Tomahawk Tomahawk 3:42.57 400 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander 24 Rice Lake Rice Lake 3:45.66 400 Freestyle Relay Rhinelander

Projected Individual Qualifier Numbers