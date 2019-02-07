Wisconsin HS Boys Psych Sheet Analysis: Division 1

The Wisconsin high school boys sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.

Yesterday the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 1 sheets at the links below (the D2 projections and psych sheets are in the D2 article):

Given that Wisconsin uses a 6 sectional winners + next 18 fastest swimmers system for D1, a top 24 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. I combined the ranking in the swimming events below out to 32 places (I went to 32 so that everyone on the bubble is listed below). I didn’t do diving because the divers are unseeded.

Madison West lead the way with 16 projected individual qualifiers. They are followed by Middleton with 14, and Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 12.

The complete combined top 32 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.

It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.

Full number of top 24 ranked individual times by teams are below the combined psych sheets.

Combined Psych Sheets to 32 Places

Place Name Year School Seed Event Sectional 1 Madison West Madison West 1:34.16 200 Medley Relay Middleton 2 Hudson Hudson 1:36.29 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids 3 Arrowhead Arrowhead 1:36.99 200 Medley Relay Homestead 4 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 1:37.31 200 Medley Relay Greenfield 5 Middleton Middleton 1:37.74 200 Medley Relay Middleton 6 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 1:38.37 200 Medley Relay Homestead 7 Muskego Muskego 1:38.57 200 Medley Relay Greenfield 8 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 1:38.89 200 Medley Relay Neenah 9 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 1:40.19 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids 10 Marquette University Marquette University 1:40.27 200 Medley Relay Greenfield 11 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 1:40.67 200 Medley Relay Neenah 12 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 1:40.80 200 Medley Relay Greenfield 13 Bay Port Bay Port 1:40.90 200 Medley Relay Neenah 14 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 1:41.04 200 Medley Relay Middleton 15 Green Bay Southwest Co-op Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1:41.21 200 Medley Relay Neenah 16 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 1:41.22 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids 17 Waukesha West/Mukwonago Waukesha West/Mukwonago 1:41.31 200 Medley Relay Greenfield 18 Neenah Neenah 1:41.93 200 Medley Relay Neenah 19 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 1:42.35 200 Medley Relay Middleton 20 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 1:43.01 200 Medley Relay Homestead 20 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 1:43.01 200 Medley Relay Middleton 22 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 1:43.22 200 Medley Relay Middleton 23 Kenosha Indian Trail Kenosha Indian Trail 1:43.86 200 Medley Relay Racine Park 24 Sauk Prairie Co-op Sauk Prairie Co-op 1:44.31 200 Medley Relay Middleton 25 Burlington Co-op Burlington Co-op 1:44.49 200 Medley Relay Racine Park 26 Franklin Franklin 1:44.98 200 Medley Relay Racine Park 27 Oak Creek Oak Creek 1:45.56 200 Medley Relay Racine Park 28 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 1:45.58 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids 29 West Bend East/West West Bend East/West 1:45.76 200 Medley Relay Homestead 30 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 1:45.97 200 Medley Relay Racine Park 31 Hartford Union/Slinger Hartford Union/Slinger 1:46.81 200 Medley Relay Homestead 32 Wauwatosa West/East Wauwatosa West/East 1:46.98 200 Medley Relay Homestead 1 Michael Linnihan JR BrookfieldCent/E 1:42.65 200 Freestyle Homestead 2 Andrew Martin SR Middleton 1:42.73 200 Freestyle Middleton 3 Caleb Blischke JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:42.79 200 Freestyle Greenfield 4 Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 1:44.05 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 5 Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 1:44.96 200 Freestyle Middleton 6 Isaac Casey JR Madison West 1:45.11 200 Freestyle Middleton 7 Forest Peterson JR Middleton 1:45.32 200 Freestyle Middleton 8 Leo Gandaria SO Greenfield Co-op 1:46.19 200 Freestyle Greenfield 9 Will Lennertz SR Franklin 1:46.21 200 Freestyle Racine Park 10 Erik Small SR Hudson 1:46.70 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 11 Taylor Johnson JR Indian Trail 1:46.78 200 Freestyle Racine Park 12 Christian Frank JR Marquette Univer 1:47.39 200 Freestyle Greenfield 13 Aidan Updegrove SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:47.45 200 Freestyle Middleton 14 Andrew Busse JR WaukWest/Mukwon 1:47.95 200 Freestyle Greenfield 15 Joe Esterle JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:48.03 200 Freestyle Greenfield 16 Sam Lanham SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:48.18 200 Freestyle Greenfield 17 Zach Teplin SR Homestead 1:48.30 200 Freestyle Homestead 18 Drew Millette FR Waukesha North 1:48.56 200 Freestyle Greenfield 19 Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 1:48.83 200 Freestyle Greenfield 20 Max Weygandt JR Madison West 1:49.05 200 Freestyle Middleton 21 Brian Daniels SR BrookfieldCent/E 1:49.13 200 Freestyle Homestead 22 Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 1:49.35 200 Freestyle Neenah 23 Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 1:49.46 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 24 Ben Wirch SO Indian Trail 1:49.48 200 Freestyle Racine Park 25 Danny Gillman SR Madison Memorial 1:49.70 200 Freestyle Middleton 26 Sam Hower JR EC MemorialNorth 1:49.90 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 27 James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 1:49.97 200 Freestyle Middleton 28 Steven Asmus SO Hudson 1:50.42 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 29 Kody Hellenbrand JR Madison East 1:50.65 200 Freestyle Middleton 30 Corey Pellegrini FR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:51.45 200 Freestyle Greenfield 31 Joe McNerney SO Middleton 1:51.64 200 Freestyle Middleton 32 Conner Arneson SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:51.77 200 Freestyle Middleton 1 Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 1:49.71 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids 2 Nathan Kim JR Middleton 1:54.63 200 IM Middleton 3 Desmon Sachtjen SR SaukPrairieCo-op 1:54.98 200 IM Middleton 4 Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 1:58.02 200 IM Homestead 5 Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 1:59.09 200 IM Greenfield 6 Charlie Feller JR Madison West 1:59.23 200 IM Middleton 7 Henry Miller SR Madison West 1:59.76 200 IM Middleton 8 Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 2:00.39 200 IM Homestead 9 Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 2:00.85 200 IM Middleton 10 Blake Baertlein JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 2:01.01 200 IM Greenfield 11 Jacob Brehmer SR Sun Prairie 2:01.42 200 IM Middleton 12 Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 2:01.89 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids 13 Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 2:02.13 200 IM Racine Park 14 Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 2:02.30 200 IM Greenfield 15 Cole Bell SR Madison Memorial 2:03.50 200 IM Middleton 16 AJ Smith SR BrookfieldCent/E 2:03.54 200 IM Homestead 17 Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 2:03.72 200 IM Neenah 18 Garrett McKinnon JR Madison Memorial 2:03.94 200 IM Middleton 19 Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 2:04.27 200 IM Middleton 20 Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 2:04.54 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids 21 Zack Vinson SO Waunakee 2:04.64 200 IM Middleton 22 Isaac Schroeder SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 2:04.68 200 IM Greenfield 23 Jesse Drake SO Madison Memorial 2:05.44 200 IM Middleton 24 Bennett Balogh SO Arrowhead 2:05.53 200 IM Homestead 25 Nick Schuster JR Muskego 2:05.72 200 IM Greenfield 26 Adam Berdusco SO Hudson 2:05.73 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids 27 Austin Johnson JR Indian Trail 2:05.78 200 IM Racine Park 28 Mason Stimson SO MenomFalls Co-op 2:05.96 200 IM Homestead 29 Nick Elwing JR BrookfieldCent/E 2:05.97 200 IM Homestead 30 Harry Chumas SO EC MemorialNorth 2:05.98 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids 31 Vincent Patti SO Greenfield Co-op 2:06.00 200 IM Greenfield 32 Jacobson Anthony SO Beloit Memorial 2:06.56 200 IM Middleton 1 Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 20.81 50 Freestyle Greenfield 2 Jacob Carlson JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 20.89 50 Freestyle Greenfield 3 William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 20.96 50 Freestyle Neenah 4 Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North 21.11 50 Freestyle Greenfield 5 Kaiser Neverman JR GB SW Co-op 21.4 50 Freestyle Neenah 6 James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 21.48 50 Freestyle Racine Park 7 Dylan Webb SO Hartford/Slinger 21.5 50 Freestyle Homestead 8 Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 21.54 50 Freestyle Middleton 9 Shane Rozeboom SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 21.57 50 Freestyle Middleton 10 Ido Korabelnikov JR BrookfieldCent/E 21.58 50 Freestyle Homestead 11 Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 21.75 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 12 Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 21.76 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 13 Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 21.98 50 Freestyle Neenah 13 Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 21.98 50 Freestyle Middleton 15 Eddie Hansen SR OshNorth/Lourdes 21.99 50 Freestyle Neenah 16 Archer Parkin SR Middleton 22 50 Freestyle Middleton 17 Jackson Raad SR West Bend E/W 22.02 50 Freestyle Homestead 18 Travis Craig SO Franklin 22.04 50 Freestyle Racine Park 19 Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 22.05 50 Freestyle Middleton 20 Calvin Roberts JR Middleton 22.24 50 Freestyle Middleton 21 Nate Lamers JR Middleton 22.25 50 Freestyle Middleton 21 Alex Foti SO WaukWest/Mukwon 22.25 50 Freestyle Greenfield 21 Oscar Best FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 22.25 50 Freestyle Middleton 24 Austin Brown SR MenomFalls Co-op 22.31 50 Freestyle Homestead 25 Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 22.35 50 Freestyle Middleton 26 Caden Bjornstad FR Homestead 22.39 50 Freestyle Homestead 27 Cameren Ketarkus SO Madison Memorial 22.51 50 Freestyle Middleton 28 Jackson Zgola SR Greenfield Co-op 22.55 50 Freestyle Greenfield 29 Evan Slonac SR Muskego 22.56 50 Freestyle Greenfield 29 Ziyad Saleem SO Milw. King Co-op 22.56 50 Freestyle Homestead 31 Ryan Biwer SO EC MemorialNorth 22.63 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 32 Michael Long FR BrookfieldCent/E 22.66 50 Freestyle Homestead 1 Hudson Tomblin JR Waunakee NT 100 Butterfly Middleton 2 Kaiser Neverman JR GB SW Co-op 48.96 100 Butterfly Neenah 3 Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 49.6 100 Butterfly Homestead 4 Wes Jekel SR Madison West 50.31 100 Butterfly Middleton 5 William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 50.84 100 Butterfly Neenah 6 Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 51.35 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids 7 Nathan Kim JR Middleton 51.42 100 Butterfly Middleton 8 Zach Teplin SR Homestead 51.64 100 Butterfly Homestead 9 Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 51.66 100 Butterfly Middleton 10 Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North 51.78 100 Butterfly Greenfield 11 Tristan Vieth SO EC MemorialNorth 51.82 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids 12 Oscar Best FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 52.25 100 Butterfly Middleton 13 Sam Bork FR AppNorth/East 52.33 100 Butterfly Neenah 14 Nate Lamers JR Middleton 52.42 100 Butterfly Middleton 15 Nolan Scanlan JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 52.96 100 Butterfly Greenfield 16 Drew Millette FR Waukesha North 53.23 100 Butterfly Greenfield 17 Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 53.96 100 Butterfly Middleton 18 Ryan Ciolkosz SR MenomFalls Co-op 54.13 100 Butterfly Homestead 19 Will Lennertz SR Franklin 54.25 100 Butterfly Racine Park 20 Ming Ong JR MenomFalls Co-op 54.34 100 Butterfly Homestead 21 Saladar Ben SO Beloit Memorial 54.4 100 Butterfly Middleton 22 Adam Fisher SO Muskego 54.46 100 Butterfly Greenfield 23 Payton Rudeen JR D.C. Everest 54.64 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids 24 Rhys Gibbs JR Arrowhead 54.78 100 Butterfly Homestead 25 Jacob Trask JR Oak Creek 55.14 100 Butterfly Racine Park 26 Andrew Leal SR Sheboygan North 55.3 100 Butterfly Neenah 27 Kody Hellenbrand JR Madison East 55.32 100 Butterfly Middleton 28 Owen Rothamer JR Verona/Mt. Horeb 55.43 100 Butterfly Middleton 28 Ben Storby JR Bay Port 55.43 100 Butterfly Neenah 30 Nick Elwing JR BrookfieldCent/E 55.48 100 Butterfly Homestead 31 Alexander Weaver JR Hudson 55.49 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids 32 Max Peters SR WaukWest/Mukwon 55.67 100 Butterfly Greenfield 1 Michael Linnihan JR BrookfieldCent/E 45.8 100 Freestyle Homestead 2 Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 46.22 100 Freestyle Greenfield 3 Isaac Casey JR Madison West 47.14 100 Freestyle Middleton 4 Shane Rozeboom SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 47.45 100 Freestyle Middleton 5 Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 47.53 100 Freestyle Middleton 6 Forest Peterson JR Middleton 47.91 100 Freestyle Middleton 7 James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 47.94 100 Freestyle Racine Park 8 Leo Gandaria SO Greenfield Co-op 48.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield 9 Erik Small SR Hudson 48.34 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 10 Sam Hower JR EC MemorialNorth 48.37 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 11 Christian Frank JR Marquette Univer 48.38 100 Freestyle Greenfield 12 Ido Korabelnikov JR BrookfieldCent/E 48.49 100 Freestyle Homestead 13 Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 48.75 100 Freestyle Middleton 14 Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 49.08 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 15 Evan Slonac SR Muskego 49.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield 15 Cory Michalek SO Waukesha North 49.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield 17 Travis Craig SO Franklin 49.17 100 Freestyle Racine Park 18 Archer Parkin SR Middleton 49.21 100 Freestyle Middleton 19 Josh Wu JR MenomFalls Co-op 49.28 100 Freestyle Homestead 20 Caden Bjornstad FR Homestead 49.3 100 Freestyle Homestead 21 Jack Gorski SR Marquette Univer 49.31 100 Freestyle Greenfield 22 Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 49.35 100 Freestyle Neenah 23 Blake Zillner SR Middleton 49.37 100 Freestyle Middleton 24 Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 49.71 100 Freestyle Middleton 25 Michael Conn JR Neenah 49.77 100 Freestyle Neenah 26 Joe Esterle JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 49.8 100 Freestyle Greenfield 27 Jackson Raad SR West Bend E/W 49.81 100 Freestyle Homestead 28 Danny Gillman SR Madison Memorial 49.82 100 Freestyle Middleton 29 Owen Miller SO Marquette Univer 49.85 100 Freestyle Greenfield 30 Evan Tucker-Jones SO Madison Memorial 49.86 100 Freestyle Middleton 31 Calvin Roberts JR Middleton 50 100 Freestyle Middleton 32 Liam Bangs JR Muskego 50.19 100 Freestyle Greenfield 1 Caleb Blischke JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 4:36.99 500 Freestyle Greenfield 2 Andrew Martin SR Middleton 4:46.30 500 Freestyle Middleton 3 Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 4:49.61 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 4 Alex Foti SO WaukWest/Mukwon 4:51.23 500 Freestyle Greenfield 5 Sam Lanham SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 4:51.28 500 Freestyle Greenfield 6 Andrew Busse JR WaukWest/Mukwon 4:53.16 500 Freestyle Greenfield 7 Ben Wirch SO Indian Trail 4:53.37 500 Freestyle Racine Park 8 Taylor Johnson JR Indian Trail 4:53.76 500 Freestyle Racine Park 9 Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 4:53.86 500 Freestyle Neenah 10 Aidan Updegrove SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 4:54.63 500 Freestyle Middleton 11 Steven Asmus SO Hudson 4:55.63 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 12 Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 4:56.00 500 Freestyle Greenfield 13 Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 4:56.78 500 Freestyle Neenah 14 Nathan Mudry FR Oak Creek 4:57.36 500 Freestyle Racine Park 15 James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 4:58.30 500 Freestyle Middleton 16 Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 4:59.34 500 Freestyle Greenfield 17 Garrett McKinnon JR Madison Memorial 4:59.57 500 Freestyle Middleton 18 Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend E/W 4:59.62 500 Freestyle Homestead 19 Brian Daniels SR BrookfieldCent/E 4:59.73 500 Freestyle Homestead 19 Conner Arneson SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 4:59.73 500 Freestyle Middleton 21 Joe McNerney SO Middleton 4:59.74 500 Freestyle Middleton 22 Chris Plagge JR Sun Prairie 5:00.61 500 Freestyle Middleton 23 Jesse Drake SO Madison Memorial 5:02.81 500 Freestyle Middleton 24 Isaac Schluesche SR Sun Prairie 5:03.76 500 Freestyle Middleton 25 Isaac Schroeder SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 5:04.57 500 Freestyle Greenfield 26 Mason Stimson SO MenomFalls Co-op 5:04.75 500 Freestyle Homestead 27 Ben Wellnitz SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 5:04.94 500 Freestyle Middleton 28 Graham Mayberry FR D.C. Everest 5:05.53 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 29 Ian Ridlehoover FR AppNorth/East 5:06.08 500 Freestyle Neenah 30 Adam Berdusco SO Hudson 5:06.39 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 31 Zach Topritzhofer JR ChipFalls/McDon 5:07.13 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids 32 Lucas Thibert FR Bay Port 5:07.28 500 Freestyle Neenah 1 Madison West Madison West 1:25.66 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 2 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 1:26.00 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 3 Middleton Middleton 1:26.50 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 4 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 1:27.76 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 5 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 1:28.11 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 6 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 1:28.21 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead 7 Franklin Franklin 1:28.53 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 8 Hudson Hudson 1:28.62 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 9 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 1:29.18 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 10 Waukesha North Co-op Waukesha North Co-op 1:29.41 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 11 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 1:29.47 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 12 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 1:29.53 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 13 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 1:29.86 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 14 Arrowhead Arrowhead 1:29.90 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead 15 Marquette University Marquette University 1:30.26 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 16 Homestead Homestead 1:30.30 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead 17 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 1:30.68 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 18 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 1:30.99 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 18 Stevens Point Stevens Point 1:30.99 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 20 Bay Port Bay Port 1:31.18 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 21 Green Bay Southwest Co-op Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1:31.51 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 22 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 1:31.78 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead 23 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 1:32.66 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton 24 Muskego Muskego 1:32.89 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 25 Hartford Union/Slinger Hartford Union/Slinger 1:33.50 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead 26 Neenah Neenah 1:33.99 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 27 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 1:34.55 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 28 Racine Case Racine Case 1:35.38 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 29 Burlington Co-op Burlington Co-op 1:35.40 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 30 Oshkosh West Oshkosh West 1:35.56 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 31 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 1:36.14 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 32 Manitowoc Lincoln Manitowoc Lincoln 1:36.27 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah 1 Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 49.75 100 Backstroke Wisconsin Rapids 2 Wes Jekel SR Madison West 49.85 100 Backstroke Middleton 3 Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 49.91 100 Backstroke Homestead 4 Jacob Carlson JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 50.59 100 Backstroke Greenfield 5 Ziyad Saleem SO Milw. King Co-op 50.87 100 Backstroke Homestead 6 Desmon Sachtjen SR SaukPrairieCo-op 51.2 100 Backstroke Middleton 7 Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 51.87 100 Backstroke Homestead 8 Nolan Scanlan JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 52.5 100 Backstroke Greenfield 9 Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 52.93 100 Backstroke Middleton 10 Michael Conn JR Neenah 52.95 100 Backstroke Neenah 11 Adam Fisher SO Muskego 53.1 100 Backstroke Greenfield 12 Nolan Anderson SO Muskego 53.2 100 Backstroke Greenfield 13 Ming Ong JR MenomFalls Co-op 54.77 100 Backstroke Homestead 14 Rhys Gibbs JR Arrowhead 54.84 100 Backstroke Homestead 15 Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 54.88 100 Backstroke Racine Park 16 Andrew Herman FR Waukesha North 55.22 100 Backstroke Greenfield 17 Kyle Zerbel JR Bay Port 55.29 100 Backstroke Neenah 18 Michael Long FR BrookfieldCent/E 55.3 100 Backstroke Homestead 19 Jacob Brehmer SR Sun Prairie 55.34 100 Backstroke Middleton 20 Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend E/W 55.57 100 Backstroke Homestead 21 Zack Vinson SO Waunakee 55.64 100 Backstroke Middleton 22 Blake Zillner SR Middleton 55.7 100 Backstroke Middleton 23 Evan Weiss JR Indian Trail 55.82 100 Backstroke Racine Park 24 Jacob Trask JR Oak Creek 56.37 100 Backstroke Racine Park 25 Harry Chumas SO EC MemorialNorth 56.49 100 Backstroke Wisconsin Rapids 26 Campbell Sullivan SO Sun Prairie 56.67 100 Backstroke Middleton 27 Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 57.08 100 Backstroke Neenah 28 Isaac Budde SO Sun Prairie 57.21 100 Backstroke Middleton 29 Connor Cameron SR MenomFalls Co-op 57.4 100 Backstroke Homestead 30 Joe Jensen SR Madison Memorial 57.42 100 Backstroke Middleton 30 Alec Tuttle SO Bay Port 57.42 100 Backstroke Neenah 32 Jake Jensen SO Madison Memorial 57.46 100 Backstroke Middleton 1 Tim Riegelman JR Racine Case NT 100 Breaststroke Racine Park 2 Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 57.6 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 3 Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 58.59 100 Breaststroke Homestead 4 Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 58.67 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids 5 Henry Miller SR Madison West 58.87 100 Breaststroke Middleton 6 Charlie Feller JR Madison West 59.45 100 Breaststroke Middleton 7 Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 59.89 100 Breaststroke Middleton 8 Josh Wu JR MenomFalls Co-op 1:00.03 100 Breaststroke Homestead 9 Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 1:00.08 100 Breaststroke Neenah 10 Nick Schuster JR Muskego 1:00.24 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 11 Dylan Webb SO Hartford/Slinger 1:00.70 100 Breaststroke Homestead 12 Blake Baertlein JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:01.18 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 13 Ethan James JR WaukWest/Mukwon 1:01.63 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 14 Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 1:01.69 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids 15 Tristan Vieth SO EC MemorialNorth 1:01.85 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids 16 Cole Bell SR Madison Memorial 1:01.93 100 Breaststroke Middleton 17 Ian Olson JR ChipFalls/McDon 1:02.00 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids 18 Jackson Zgola SR Greenfield Co-op 1:02.02 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 19 Gus Nordmeyer Madison West 1:02.17 100 Breaststroke Middleton 20 Vincent Patti SO Greenfield Co-op 1:02.26 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 21 Ethan Dong JR Madison West 1:02.43 100 Breaststroke Middleton 22 Eddie Hansen SR OshNorth/Lourdes 1:02.44 100 Breaststroke Neenah 23 Ian Kruse SR Wauwatosa W/E 1:02.53 100 Breaststroke Homestead 24 Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 1:02.64 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids 25 Sam Hauke JR Franklin 1:02.95 100 Breaststroke Racine Park 26 Parker Jones JR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:03.17 100 Breaststroke Middleton 27 Charles Broghammer SR Sheboygan North 1:03.30 100 Breaststroke Neenah 28 Jack Mondi SR Middleton 1:03.47 100 Breaststroke Middleton 29 Nathan Rozeboom FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:03.50 100 Breaststroke Middleton 30 Matthew Gartland SR Madison Memorial 1:03.68 100 Breaststroke Middleton 31 Macoy Socha JR GB SW Co-op 1:03.73 100 Breaststroke Neenah 32 Owen Miller SO Marquette Univer 1:03.80 100 Breaststroke Greenfield 1 Madison West Madison West 3:08.21 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 2 Middleton Middleton 3:11.93 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 3 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 3:12.63 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead 4 Hudson Hudson 3:13.17 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 5 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 3:14.04 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 6 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 3:15.00 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 7 Franklin Franklin 3:17.23 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 8 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 3:17.37 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 9 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 3:17.95 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 10 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 3:18.44 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 11 Arrowhead Arrowhead 3:18.98 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead 12 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 3:19.13 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 13 Waukesha North Co-op Waukesha North Co-op 3:20.00 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 14 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 3:20.57 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 15 Homestead Homestead 3:20.73 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead 16 Marquette University Marquette University 3:21.07 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 17 Muskego Muskego 3:21.13 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 18 Stevens Point Stevens Point 3:21.75 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids 19 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 3:21.86 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 20 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 3:22.05 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead 21 Waukesha West/Mukwonago Waukesha West/Mukwonago 3:22.39 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield 22 Bay Port Bay Port 3:23.42 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah 23 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 3:23.55 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah 24 Kenosha Indian Trail Kenosha Indian Trail 3:25.18 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 25 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 3:26.14 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah 26 Sauk Prairie Co-op Sauk Prairie Co-op 3:26.18 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 27 Neenah Neenah 3:26.23 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah 28 Oak Creek Oak Creek 3:27.89 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 29 Waunakee Waunakee 3:28.75 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton 30 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 3:32.06 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park 31 West Bend East/West West Bend East/West 3:32.54 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead 32 Manitowoc Lincoln Manitowoc Lincoln 3:34.19 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah

Projected Individual Qualifier Numbers