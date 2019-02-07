Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin HS Boys Psych Sheet Analysis: Division 1

The Wisconsin high school boys sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.

Yesterday the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 1 sheets at the links below (the D2 projections and psych sheets are in the D2 article):

Given that Wisconsin uses a 6 sectional winners + next 18 fastest swimmers system for D1, a top 24 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. I combined the ranking in the swimming events below out to 32 places (I went to 32 so that everyone on the bubble is listed below). I didn’t do diving because the divers are unseeded.

Madison West lead the way with 16 projected individual qualifiers. They are followed by Middleton with 14, and Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 12.

The complete combined top 32 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.

It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.

Full number of top 24 ranked individual times by teams are below the combined psych sheets.

Combined Psych Sheets to 32 Places

Place Name Year School Seed Event Sectional
1 Madison West Madison West 1:34.16 200 Medley Relay Middleton
2 Hudson Hudson 1:36.29 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids
3 Arrowhead Arrowhead 1:36.99 200 Medley Relay Homestead
4 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 1:37.31 200 Medley Relay Greenfield
5 Middleton Middleton 1:37.74 200 Medley Relay Middleton
6 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 1:38.37 200 Medley Relay Homestead
7 Muskego Muskego 1:38.57 200 Medley Relay Greenfield
8 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 1:38.89 200 Medley Relay Neenah
9 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 1:40.19 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids
10 Marquette University Marquette University 1:40.27 200 Medley Relay Greenfield
11 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 1:40.67 200 Medley Relay Neenah
12 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 1:40.80 200 Medley Relay Greenfield
13 Bay Port Bay Port 1:40.90 200 Medley Relay Neenah
14 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 1:41.04 200 Medley Relay Middleton
15 Green Bay Southwest Co-op Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1:41.21 200 Medley Relay Neenah
16 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 1:41.22 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids
17 Waukesha West/Mukwonago Waukesha West/Mukwonago 1:41.31 200 Medley Relay Greenfield
18 Neenah Neenah 1:41.93 200 Medley Relay Neenah
19 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 1:42.35 200 Medley Relay Middleton
20 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 1:43.01 200 Medley Relay Homestead
20 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 1:43.01 200 Medley Relay Middleton
22 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 1:43.22 200 Medley Relay Middleton
23 Kenosha Indian Trail Kenosha Indian Trail 1:43.86 200 Medley Relay Racine Park
24 Sauk Prairie Co-op Sauk Prairie Co-op 1:44.31 200 Medley Relay Middleton
25 Burlington Co-op Burlington Co-op 1:44.49 200 Medley Relay Racine Park
26 Franklin Franklin 1:44.98 200 Medley Relay Racine Park
27 Oak Creek Oak Creek 1:45.56 200 Medley Relay Racine Park
28 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 1:45.58 200 Medley Relay Wisconsin Rapids
29 West Bend East/West West Bend East/West 1:45.76 200 Medley Relay Homestead
30 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 1:45.97 200 Medley Relay Racine Park
31 Hartford Union/Slinger Hartford Union/Slinger 1:46.81 200 Medley Relay Homestead
32 Wauwatosa West/East Wauwatosa West/East 1:46.98 200 Medley Relay Homestead
1 Michael Linnihan JR BrookfieldCent/E 1:42.65 200 Freestyle Homestead
2 Andrew Martin SR Middleton 1:42.73 200 Freestyle Middleton
3 Caleb Blischke JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:42.79 200 Freestyle Greenfield
4 Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 1:44.05 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
5 Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 1:44.96 200 Freestyle Middleton
6 Isaac Casey JR Madison West 1:45.11 200 Freestyle Middleton
7 Forest Peterson JR Middleton 1:45.32 200 Freestyle Middleton
8 Leo Gandaria SO Greenfield Co-op 1:46.19 200 Freestyle Greenfield
9 Will Lennertz SR Franklin 1:46.21 200 Freestyle Racine Park
10 Erik Small SR Hudson 1:46.70 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
11 Taylor Johnson JR Indian Trail 1:46.78 200 Freestyle Racine Park
12 Christian Frank JR Marquette Univer 1:47.39 200 Freestyle Greenfield
13 Aidan Updegrove SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:47.45 200 Freestyle Middleton
14 Andrew Busse JR WaukWest/Mukwon 1:47.95 200 Freestyle Greenfield
15 Joe Esterle JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:48.03 200 Freestyle Greenfield
16 Sam Lanham SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:48.18 200 Freestyle Greenfield
17 Zach Teplin SR Homestead 1:48.30 200 Freestyle Homestead
18 Drew Millette FR Waukesha North 1:48.56 200 Freestyle Greenfield
19 Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 1:48.83 200 Freestyle Greenfield
20 Max Weygandt JR Madison West 1:49.05 200 Freestyle Middleton
21 Brian Daniels SR BrookfieldCent/E 1:49.13 200 Freestyle Homestead
22 Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 1:49.35 200 Freestyle Neenah
23 Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 1:49.46 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
24 Ben Wirch SO Indian Trail 1:49.48 200 Freestyle Racine Park
25 Danny Gillman SR Madison Memorial 1:49.70 200 Freestyle Middleton
26 Sam Hower JR EC MemorialNorth 1:49.90 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
27 James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 1:49.97 200 Freestyle Middleton
28 Steven Asmus SO Hudson 1:50.42 200 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
29 Kody Hellenbrand JR Madison East 1:50.65 200 Freestyle Middleton
30 Corey Pellegrini FR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:51.45 200 Freestyle Greenfield
31 Joe McNerney SO Middleton 1:51.64 200 Freestyle Middleton
32 Conner Arneson SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:51.77 200 Freestyle Middleton
1 Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 1:49.71 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids
2 Nathan Kim JR Middleton 1:54.63 200 IM Middleton
3 Desmon Sachtjen SR SaukPrairieCo-op 1:54.98 200 IM Middleton
4 Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 1:58.02 200 IM Homestead
5 Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 1:59.09 200 IM Greenfield
6 Charlie Feller JR Madison West 1:59.23 200 IM Middleton
7 Henry Miller SR Madison West 1:59.76 200 IM Middleton
8 Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 2:00.39 200 IM Homestead
9 Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 2:00.85 200 IM Middleton
10 Blake Baertlein JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 2:01.01 200 IM Greenfield
11 Jacob Brehmer SR Sun Prairie 2:01.42 200 IM Middleton
12 Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 2:01.89 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids
13 Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 2:02.13 200 IM Racine Park
14 Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 2:02.30 200 IM Greenfield
15 Cole Bell SR Madison Memorial 2:03.50 200 IM Middleton
16 AJ Smith SR BrookfieldCent/E 2:03.54 200 IM Homestead
17 Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 2:03.72 200 IM Neenah
18 Garrett McKinnon JR Madison Memorial 2:03.94 200 IM Middleton
19 Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 2:04.27 200 IM Middleton
20 Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 2:04.54 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids
21 Zack Vinson SO Waunakee 2:04.64 200 IM Middleton
22 Isaac Schroeder SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 2:04.68 200 IM Greenfield
23 Jesse Drake SO Madison Memorial 2:05.44 200 IM Middleton
24 Bennett Balogh SO Arrowhead 2:05.53 200 IM Homestead
25 Nick Schuster JR Muskego 2:05.72 200 IM Greenfield
26 Adam Berdusco SO Hudson 2:05.73 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids
27 Austin Johnson JR Indian Trail 2:05.78 200 IM Racine Park
28 Mason Stimson SO MenomFalls Co-op 2:05.96 200 IM Homestead
29 Nick Elwing JR BrookfieldCent/E 2:05.97 200 IM Homestead
30 Harry Chumas SO EC MemorialNorth 2:05.98 200 IM Wisconsin Rapids
31 Vincent Patti SO Greenfield Co-op 2:06.00 200 IM Greenfield
32 Jacobson Anthony SO Beloit Memorial 2:06.56 200 IM Middleton
1 Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 20.81 50 Freestyle Greenfield
2 Jacob Carlson JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 20.89 50 Freestyle Greenfield
3 William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 20.96 50 Freestyle Neenah
4 Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North 21.11 50 Freestyle Greenfield
5 Kaiser Neverman JR GB SW Co-op 21.4 50 Freestyle Neenah
6 James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 21.48 50 Freestyle Racine Park
7 Dylan Webb SO Hartford/Slinger 21.5 50 Freestyle Homestead
8 Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 21.54 50 Freestyle Middleton
9 Shane Rozeboom SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 21.57 50 Freestyle Middleton
10 Ido Korabelnikov JR BrookfieldCent/E 21.58 50 Freestyle Homestead
11 Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 21.75 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
12 Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 21.76 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
13 Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 21.98 50 Freestyle Neenah
13 Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 21.98 50 Freestyle Middleton
15 Eddie Hansen SR OshNorth/Lourdes 21.99 50 Freestyle Neenah
16 Archer Parkin SR Middleton 22 50 Freestyle Middleton
17 Jackson Raad SR West Bend E/W 22.02 50 Freestyle Homestead
18 Travis Craig SO Franklin 22.04 50 Freestyle Racine Park
19 Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 22.05 50 Freestyle Middleton
20 Calvin Roberts JR Middleton 22.24 50 Freestyle Middleton
21 Nate Lamers JR Middleton 22.25 50 Freestyle Middleton
21 Alex Foti SO WaukWest/Mukwon 22.25 50 Freestyle Greenfield
21 Oscar Best FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 22.25 50 Freestyle Middleton
24 Austin Brown SR MenomFalls Co-op 22.31 50 Freestyle Homestead
25 Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 22.35 50 Freestyle Middleton
26 Caden Bjornstad FR Homestead 22.39 50 Freestyle Homestead
27 Cameren Ketarkus SO Madison Memorial 22.51 50 Freestyle Middleton
28 Jackson Zgola SR Greenfield Co-op 22.55 50 Freestyle Greenfield
29 Evan Slonac SR Muskego 22.56 50 Freestyle Greenfield
29 Ziyad Saleem SO Milw. King Co-op 22.56 50 Freestyle Homestead
31 Ryan Biwer SO EC MemorialNorth 22.63 50 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
32 Michael Long FR BrookfieldCent/E 22.66 50 Freestyle Homestead
1 Hudson Tomblin JR Waunakee NT 100 Butterfly Middleton
2 Kaiser Neverman JR GB SW Co-op 48.96 100 Butterfly Neenah
3 Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 49.6 100 Butterfly Homestead
4 Wes Jekel SR Madison West 50.31 100 Butterfly Middleton
5 William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 50.84 100 Butterfly Neenah
6 Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 51.35 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids
7 Nathan Kim JR Middleton 51.42 100 Butterfly Middleton
8 Zach Teplin SR Homestead 51.64 100 Butterfly Homestead
9 Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 51.66 100 Butterfly Middleton
10 Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North 51.78 100 Butterfly Greenfield
11 Tristan Vieth SO EC MemorialNorth 51.82 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids
12 Oscar Best FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 52.25 100 Butterfly Middleton
13 Sam Bork FR AppNorth/East 52.33 100 Butterfly Neenah
14 Nate Lamers JR Middleton 52.42 100 Butterfly Middleton
15 Nolan Scanlan JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 52.96 100 Butterfly Greenfield
16 Drew Millette FR Waukesha North 53.23 100 Butterfly Greenfield
17 Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 53.96 100 Butterfly Middleton
18 Ryan Ciolkosz SR MenomFalls Co-op 54.13 100 Butterfly Homestead
19 Will Lennertz SR Franklin 54.25 100 Butterfly Racine Park
20 Ming Ong JR MenomFalls Co-op 54.34 100 Butterfly Homestead
21 Saladar Ben SO Beloit Memorial 54.4 100 Butterfly Middleton
22 Adam Fisher SO Muskego 54.46 100 Butterfly Greenfield
23 Payton Rudeen JR D.C. Everest 54.64 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids
24 Rhys Gibbs JR Arrowhead 54.78 100 Butterfly Homestead
25 Jacob Trask JR Oak Creek 55.14 100 Butterfly Racine Park
26 Andrew Leal SR Sheboygan North 55.3 100 Butterfly Neenah
27 Kody Hellenbrand JR Madison East 55.32 100 Butterfly Middleton
28 Owen Rothamer JR Verona/Mt. Horeb 55.43 100 Butterfly Middleton
28 Ben Storby JR Bay Port 55.43 100 Butterfly Neenah
30 Nick Elwing JR BrookfieldCent/E 55.48 100 Butterfly Homestead
31 Alexander Weaver JR Hudson 55.49 100 Butterfly Wisconsin Rapids
32 Max Peters SR WaukWest/Mukwon 55.67 100 Butterfly Greenfield
1 Michael Linnihan JR BrookfieldCent/E 45.8 100 Freestyle Homestead
2 Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 46.22 100 Freestyle Greenfield
3 Isaac Casey JR Madison West 47.14 100 Freestyle Middleton
4 Shane Rozeboom SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 47.45 100 Freestyle Middleton
5 Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 47.53 100 Freestyle Middleton
6 Forest Peterson JR Middleton 47.91 100 Freestyle Middleton
7 James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 47.94 100 Freestyle Racine Park
8 Leo Gandaria SO Greenfield Co-op 48.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield
9 Erik Small SR Hudson 48.34 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
10 Sam Hower JR EC MemorialNorth 48.37 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
11 Christian Frank JR Marquette Univer 48.38 100 Freestyle Greenfield
12 Ido Korabelnikov JR BrookfieldCent/E 48.49 100 Freestyle Homestead
13 Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 48.75 100 Freestyle Middleton
14 Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 49.08 100 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
15 Evan Slonac SR Muskego 49.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield
15 Cory Michalek SO Waukesha North 49.15 100 Freestyle Greenfield
17 Travis Craig SO Franklin 49.17 100 Freestyle Racine Park
18 Archer Parkin SR Middleton 49.21 100 Freestyle Middleton
19 Josh Wu JR MenomFalls Co-op 49.28 100 Freestyle Homestead
20 Caden Bjornstad FR Homestead 49.3 100 Freestyle Homestead
21 Jack Gorski SR Marquette Univer 49.31 100 Freestyle Greenfield
22 Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 49.35 100 Freestyle Neenah
23 Blake Zillner SR Middleton 49.37 100 Freestyle Middleton
24 Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 49.71 100 Freestyle Middleton
25 Michael Conn JR Neenah 49.77 100 Freestyle Neenah
26 Joe Esterle JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 49.8 100 Freestyle Greenfield
27 Jackson Raad SR West Bend E/W 49.81 100 Freestyle Homestead
28 Danny Gillman SR Madison Memorial 49.82 100 Freestyle Middleton
29 Owen Miller SO Marquette Univer 49.85 100 Freestyle Greenfield
30 Evan Tucker-Jones SO Madison Memorial 49.86 100 Freestyle Middleton
31 Calvin Roberts JR Middleton 50 100 Freestyle Middleton
32 Liam Bangs JR Muskego 50.19 100 Freestyle Greenfield
1 Caleb Blischke JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 4:36.99 500 Freestyle Greenfield
2 Andrew Martin SR Middleton 4:46.30 500 Freestyle Middleton
3 Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 4:49.61 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
4 Alex Foti SO WaukWest/Mukwon 4:51.23 500 Freestyle Greenfield
5 Sam Lanham SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 4:51.28 500 Freestyle Greenfield
6 Andrew Busse JR WaukWest/Mukwon 4:53.16 500 Freestyle Greenfield
7 Ben Wirch SO Indian Trail 4:53.37 500 Freestyle Racine Park
8 Taylor Johnson JR Indian Trail 4:53.76 500 Freestyle Racine Park
9 Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 4:53.86 500 Freestyle Neenah
10 Aidan Updegrove SR Verona/Mt. Horeb 4:54.63 500 Freestyle Middleton
11 Steven Asmus SO Hudson 4:55.63 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
12 Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 4:56.00 500 Freestyle Greenfield
13 Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 4:56.78 500 Freestyle Neenah
14 Nathan Mudry FR Oak Creek 4:57.36 500 Freestyle Racine Park
15 James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 4:58.30 500 Freestyle Middleton
16 Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 4:59.34 500 Freestyle Greenfield
17 Garrett McKinnon JR Madison Memorial 4:59.57 500 Freestyle Middleton
18 Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend E/W 4:59.62 500 Freestyle Homestead
19 Brian Daniels SR BrookfieldCent/E 4:59.73 500 Freestyle Homestead
19 Conner Arneson SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 4:59.73 500 Freestyle Middleton
21 Joe McNerney SO Middleton 4:59.74 500 Freestyle Middleton
22 Chris Plagge JR Sun Prairie 5:00.61 500 Freestyle Middleton
23 Jesse Drake SO Madison Memorial 5:02.81 500 Freestyle Middleton
24 Isaac Schluesche SR Sun Prairie 5:03.76 500 Freestyle Middleton
25 Isaac Schroeder SO Wauk S/Cath Mem 5:04.57 500 Freestyle Greenfield
26 Mason Stimson SO MenomFalls Co-op 5:04.75 500 Freestyle Homestead
27 Ben Wellnitz SO Verona/Mt. Horeb 5:04.94 500 Freestyle Middleton
28 Graham Mayberry FR D.C. Everest 5:05.53 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
29 Ian Ridlehoover FR AppNorth/East 5:06.08 500 Freestyle Neenah
30 Adam Berdusco SO Hudson 5:06.39 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
31 Zach Topritzhofer JR ChipFalls/McDon 5:07.13 500 Freestyle Wisconsin Rapids
32 Lucas Thibert FR Bay Port 5:07.28 500 Freestyle Neenah
1 Madison West Madison West 1:25.66 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
2 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 1:26.00 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
3 Middleton Middleton 1:26.50 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
4 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 1:27.76 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
5 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 1:28.11 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
6 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 1:28.21 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead
7 Franklin Franklin 1:28.53 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
8 Hudson Hudson 1:28.62 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
9 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 1:29.18 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
10 Waukesha North Co-op Waukesha North Co-op 1:29.41 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
11 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 1:29.47 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
12 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 1:29.53 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
13 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 1:29.86 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
14 Arrowhead Arrowhead 1:29.90 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead
15 Marquette University Marquette University 1:30.26 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
16 Homestead Homestead 1:30.30 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead
17 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 1:30.68 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
18 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 1:30.99 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
18 Stevens Point Stevens Point 1:30.99 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
20 Bay Port Bay Port 1:31.18 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
21 Green Bay Southwest Co-op Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1:31.51 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
22 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 1:31.78 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead
23 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 1:32.66 200 Freestyle Relay Middleton
24 Muskego Muskego 1:32.89 200 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
25 Hartford Union/Slinger Hartford Union/Slinger 1:33.50 200 Freestyle Relay Homestead
26 Neenah Neenah 1:33.99 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
27 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 1:34.55 200 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
28 Racine Case Racine Case 1:35.38 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
29 Burlington Co-op Burlington Co-op 1:35.40 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
30 Oshkosh West Oshkosh West 1:35.56 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
31 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 1:36.14 200 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
32 Manitowoc Lincoln Manitowoc Lincoln 1:36.27 200 Freestyle Relay Neenah
1 Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 49.75 100 Backstroke Wisconsin Rapids
2 Wes Jekel SR Madison West 49.85 100 Backstroke Middleton
3 Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 49.91 100 Backstroke Homestead
4 Jacob Carlson JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 50.59 100 Backstroke Greenfield
5 Ziyad Saleem SO Milw. King Co-op 50.87 100 Backstroke Homestead
6 Desmon Sachtjen SR SaukPrairieCo-op 51.2 100 Backstroke Middleton
7 Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 51.87 100 Backstroke Homestead
8 Nolan Scanlan JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 52.5 100 Backstroke Greenfield
9 Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 52.93 100 Backstroke Middleton
10 Michael Conn JR Neenah 52.95 100 Backstroke Neenah
11 Adam Fisher SO Muskego 53.1 100 Backstroke Greenfield
12 Nolan Anderson SO Muskego 53.2 100 Backstroke Greenfield
13 Ming Ong JR MenomFalls Co-op 54.77 100 Backstroke Homestead
14 Rhys Gibbs JR Arrowhead 54.84 100 Backstroke Homestead
15 Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 54.88 100 Backstroke Racine Park
16 Andrew Herman FR Waukesha North 55.22 100 Backstroke Greenfield
17 Kyle Zerbel JR Bay Port 55.29 100 Backstroke Neenah
18 Michael Long FR BrookfieldCent/E 55.3 100 Backstroke Homestead
19 Jacob Brehmer SR Sun Prairie 55.34 100 Backstroke Middleton
20 Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend E/W 55.57 100 Backstroke Homestead
21 Zack Vinson SO Waunakee 55.64 100 Backstroke Middleton
22 Blake Zillner SR Middleton 55.7 100 Backstroke Middleton
23 Evan Weiss JR Indian Trail 55.82 100 Backstroke Racine Park
24 Jacob Trask JR Oak Creek 56.37 100 Backstroke Racine Park
25 Harry Chumas SO EC MemorialNorth 56.49 100 Backstroke Wisconsin Rapids
26 Campbell Sullivan SO Sun Prairie 56.67 100 Backstroke Middleton
27 Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 57.08 100 Backstroke Neenah
28 Isaac Budde SO Sun Prairie 57.21 100 Backstroke Middleton
29 Connor Cameron SR MenomFalls Co-op 57.4 100 Backstroke Homestead
30 Joe Jensen SR Madison Memorial 57.42 100 Backstroke Middleton
30 Alec Tuttle SO Bay Port 57.42 100 Backstroke Neenah
32 Jake Jensen SO Madison Memorial 57.46 100 Backstroke Middleton
1 Tim Riegelman JR Racine Case NT 100 Breaststroke Racine Park
2 Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 57.6 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
3 Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 58.59 100 Breaststroke Homestead
4 Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 58.67 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids
5 Henry Miller SR Madison West 58.87 100 Breaststroke Middleton
6 Charlie Feller JR Madison West 59.45 100 Breaststroke Middleton
7 Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 59.89 100 Breaststroke Middleton
8 Josh Wu JR MenomFalls Co-op 1:00.03 100 Breaststroke Homestead
9 Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 1:00.08 100 Breaststroke Neenah
10 Nick Schuster JR Muskego 1:00.24 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
11 Dylan Webb SO Hartford/Slinger 1:00.70 100 Breaststroke Homestead
12 Blake Baertlein JR Wauk S/Cath Mem 1:01.18 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
13 Ethan James JR WaukWest/Mukwon 1:01.63 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
14 Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 1:01.69 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids
15 Tristan Vieth SO EC MemorialNorth 1:01.85 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids
16 Cole Bell SR Madison Memorial 1:01.93 100 Breaststroke Middleton
17 Ian Olson JR ChipFalls/McDon 1:02.00 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids
18 Jackson Zgola SR Greenfield Co-op 1:02.02 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
19 Gus Nordmeyer Madison West 1:02.17 100 Breaststroke Middleton
20 Vincent Patti SO Greenfield Co-op 1:02.26 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
21 Ethan Dong JR Madison West 1:02.43 100 Breaststroke Middleton
22 Eddie Hansen SR OshNorth/Lourdes 1:02.44 100 Breaststroke Neenah
23 Ian Kruse SR Wauwatosa W/E 1:02.53 100 Breaststroke Homestead
24 Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 1:02.64 100 Breaststroke Wisconsin Rapids
25 Sam Hauke JR Franklin 1:02.95 100 Breaststroke Racine Park
26 Parker Jones JR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:03.17 100 Breaststroke Middleton
27 Charles Broghammer SR Sheboygan North 1:03.30 100 Breaststroke Neenah
28 Jack Mondi SR Middleton 1:03.47 100 Breaststroke Middleton
29 Nathan Rozeboom FR Verona/Mt. Horeb 1:03.50 100 Breaststroke Middleton
30 Matthew Gartland SR Madison Memorial 1:03.68 100 Breaststroke Middleton
31 Macoy Socha JR GB SW Co-op 1:03.73 100 Breaststroke Neenah
32 Owen Miller SO Marquette Univer 1:03.80 100 Breaststroke Greenfield
1 Madison West Madison West 3:08.21 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
2 Middleton Middleton 3:11.93 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
3 Brookfield Central/East Brookfield Central/East 3:12.63 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead
4 Hudson Hudson 3:13.17 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
5 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 3:14.04 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
6 Greenfield Co-op Greenfield Co-op 3:15.00 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
7 Franklin Franklin 3:17.23 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
8 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie 3:17.37 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
9 D.C. Everest D.C. Everest 3:17.95 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
10 Eau Claire Memorial/North Eau Claire Memorial/North 3:18.44 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
11 Arrowhead Arrowhead 3:18.98 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead
12 Verona Area/Mount Horeb Verona Area/Mount Horeb 3:19.13 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
13 Waukesha North Co-op Waukesha North Co-op 3:20.00 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
14 Madison Memorial Madison Memorial 3:20.57 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
15 Homestead Homestead 3:20.73 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead
16 Marquette University Marquette University 3:21.07 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
17 Muskego Muskego 3:21.13 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
18 Stevens Point Stevens Point 3:21.75 400 Freestyle Relay Wisconsin Rapids
19 Beloit Memorial Beloit Memorial 3:21.86 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
20 Menomonee Falls Co-op Menomonee Falls Co-op 3:22.05 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead
21 Waukesha West/Mukwonago Waukesha West/Mukwonago 3:22.39 400 Freestyle Relay Greenfield
22 Bay Port Bay Port 3:23.42 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah
23 Appleton North/Appleton East Appleton North/Appleton East 3:23.55 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah
24 Kenosha Indian Trail Kenosha Indian Trail 3:25.18 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
25 Sheboygan North Sheboygan North 3:26.14 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah
26 Sauk Prairie Co-op Sauk Prairie Co-op 3:26.18 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
27 Neenah Neenah 3:26.23 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah
28 Oak Creek Oak Creek 3:27.89 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
29 Waunakee Waunakee 3:28.75 400 Freestyle Relay Middleton
30 Badger Co-op Badger Co-op 3:32.06 400 Freestyle Relay Racine Park
31 West Bend East/West West Bend East/West 3:32.54 400 Freestyle Relay Homestead
32 Manitowoc Lincoln Manitowoc Lincoln 3:34.19 400 Freestyle Relay Neenah

Projected Individual Qualifier Numbers

Projected Qualifiers
Madison West 16
Middleton 14
Wauk S/Cath Mem 12
Hudson 9
Muskego 9
Arrowhead 9
Sun Prairie 9
BrookfieldCent/E 8
Greenfield Co-op 8
Madison Memorial 8
Verona/Mt. Horeb 7
Franklin 6
Waukesha North 6
Bay Port 6
MenomFalls Co-op 6
Indian Trail 5
WaukWest/Mukwon 5
D.C. Everest 5
Waunakee 5
Stevens Point 4
Oak Creek 4
Marquette Univer 3
Homestead 3
West Bend E/W 3
EC MemorialNorth 3
Oshkosh West 2
SaukPrairieCo-op 2
Sheboygan North 2
GB SW Co-op 2
Hartford/Slinger 2
OshNorth/Lourdes 2
AppNorth/East 1
Beloit Memorial 1
Milw. King Co-op 1
Neenah 1
Racine Case 1
ChipFalls/McDon 1
Wauwatosa W/E 1

