Wisconsin HS Boys Psych Sheet Analysis: Division 1

The Wisconsin high school boys sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.
Yesterday the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 1 sheets at the links below (the D2 projections and psych sheets are in the D2 article):
Given that Wisconsin uses a 6 sectional winners + next 18 fastest swimmers system for D1, a top 24 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. I combined the ranking in the swimming events below out to 32 places (I went to 32 so that everyone on the bubble is listed below). I didn’t do diving because the divers are unseeded.
Madison West lead the way with 16 projected individual qualifiers. They are followed by Middleton with 14, and Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 12.
The complete combined top 32 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.
It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.
Full number of top 24 ranked individual times by teams are below the combined psych sheets.
Combined Psych Sheets to 32 Places
|Place
|Name
|Year
|School
|Seed
|Event
|Sectional
|1
|Madison West
|Madison West
|1:34.16
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|2
|Hudson
|Hudson
|1:36.29
|200 Medley Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|3
|Arrowhead
|Arrowhead
|1:36.99
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|4
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|1:37.31
|200 Medley Relay
|Greenfield
|5
|Middleton
|Middleton
|1:37.74
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|6
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|1:38.37
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|7
|Muskego
|Muskego
|1:38.57
|200 Medley Relay
|Greenfield
|8
|Sheboygan North
|Sheboygan North
|1:38.89
|200 Medley Relay
|Neenah
|9
|D.C. Everest
|D.C. Everest
|1:40.19
|200 Medley Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|10
|Marquette University
|Marquette University
|1:40.27
|200 Medley Relay
|Greenfield
|11
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|1:40.67
|200 Medley Relay
|Neenah
|12
|Greenfield Co-op
|Greenfield Co-op
|1:40.80
|200 Medley Relay
|Greenfield
|13
|Bay Port
|Bay Port
|1:40.90
|200 Medley Relay
|Neenah
|14
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|1:41.04
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|15
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|1:41.21
|200 Medley Relay
|Neenah
|16
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|1:41.22
|200 Medley Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|17
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|1:41.31
|200 Medley Relay
|Greenfield
|18
|Neenah
|Neenah
|1:41.93
|200 Medley Relay
|Neenah
|19
|Madison Memorial
|Madison Memorial
|1:42.35
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|20
|Brookfield Central/East
|Brookfield Central/East
|1:43.01
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|20
|Beloit Memorial
|Beloit Memorial
|1:43.01
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|22
|Sun Prairie
|Sun Prairie
|1:43.22
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|23
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|1:43.86
|200 Medley Relay
|Racine Park
|24
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|1:44.31
|200 Medley Relay
|Middleton
|25
|Burlington Co-op
|Burlington Co-op
|1:44.49
|200 Medley Relay
|Racine Park
|26
|Franklin
|Franklin
|1:44.98
|200 Medley Relay
|Racine Park
|27
|Oak Creek
|Oak Creek
|1:45.56
|200 Medley Relay
|Racine Park
|28
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|1:45.58
|200 Medley Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|29
|West Bend East/West
|West Bend East/West
|1:45.76
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|30
|Badger Co-op
|Badger Co-op
|1:45.97
|200 Medley Relay
|Racine Park
|31
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|1:46.81
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|32
|Wauwatosa West/East
|Wauwatosa West/East
|1:46.98
|200 Medley Relay
|Homestead
|1
|Michael Linnihan
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|1:42.65
|200 Freestyle
|Homestead
|2
|Andrew Martin
|SR
|Middleton
|1:42.73
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|3
|Caleb Blischke
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|1:42.79
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|4
|Drew Harris
|JR
|Stevens Point
|1:44.05
|200 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|5
|Constantin Bensch
|SR
|Madison West
|1:44.96
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|6
|Isaac Casey
|JR
|Madison West
|1:45.11
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|7
|Forest Peterson
|JR
|Middleton
|1:45.32
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|8
|Leo Gandaria
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|1:46.19
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|9
|Will Lennertz
|SR
|Franklin
|1:46.21
|200 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|10
|Erik Small
|SR
|Hudson
|1:46.70
|200 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|11
|Taylor Johnson
|JR
|Indian Trail
|1:46.78
|200 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|12
|Christian Frank
|JR
|Marquette Univer
|1:47.39
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|13
|Aidan Updegrove
|SR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|1:47.45
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|14
|Andrew Busse
|JR
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|1:47.95
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|15
|Joe Esterle
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|1:48.03
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|16
|Sam Lanham
|SO
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|1:48.18
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|17
|Zach Teplin
|SR
|Homestead
|1:48.30
|200 Freestyle
|Homestead
|18
|Drew Millette
|FR
|Waukesha North
|1:48.56
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|19
|Nathan Gupton
|JR
|Muskego
|1:48.83
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|20
|Max Weygandt
|JR
|Madison West
|1:49.05
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|21
|Brian Daniels
|SR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|1:49.13
|200 Freestyle
|Homestead
|22
|Andrew Groth
|SR
|Oshkosh West
|1:49.35
|200 Freestyle
|Neenah
|23
|Chad Franz
|SR
|Stevens Point
|1:49.46
|200 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|24
|Ben Wirch
|SO
|Indian Trail
|1:49.48
|200 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|25
|Danny Gillman
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|1:49.70
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|26
|Sam Hower
|JR
|EC MemorialNorth
|1:49.90
|200 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|27
|James Werwie
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|1:49.97
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|28
|Steven Asmus
|SO
|Hudson
|1:50.42
|200 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|29
|Kody Hellenbrand
|JR
|Madison East
|1:50.65
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|30
|Corey Pellegrini
|FR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|1:51.45
|200 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|31
|Joe McNerney
|SO
|Middleton
|1:51.64
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|32
|Conner Arneson
|SO
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|1:51.77
|200 Freestyle
|Middleton
|1
|Shane Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|1:49.71
|200 IM
|Wisconsin Rapids
|2
|Nathan Kim
|JR
|Middleton
|1:54.63
|200 IM
|Middleton
|3
|Desmon Sachtjen
|SR
|SaukPrairieCo-op
|1:54.98
|200 IM
|Middleton
|4
|Ethan Murphy
|SR
|Arrowhead
|1:58.02
|200 IM
|Homestead
|5
|Ben Gabbey
|SR
|Muskego
|1:59.09
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|6
|Charlie Feller
|JR
|Madison West
|1:59.23
|200 IM
|Middleton
|7
|Henry Miller
|SR
|Madison West
|1:59.76
|200 IM
|Middleton
|8
|Adam Braunschweig
|SO
|Arrowhead
|2:00.39
|200 IM
|Homestead
|9
|Jaden Weiss
|SR
|Madison West
|2:00.85
|200 IM
|Middleton
|10
|Blake Baertlein
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|2:01.01
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|11
|Jacob Brehmer
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|2:01.42
|200 IM
|Middleton
|12
|Ben Halambeck
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|2:01.89
|200 IM
|Wisconsin Rapids
|13
|Jacob Ketterling
|FR
|Oak Creek
|2:02.13
|200 IM
|Racine Park
|14
|Jackson Lustig
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|2:02.30
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|15
|Cole Bell
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|2:03.50
|200 IM
|Middleton
|16
|AJ Smith
|SR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|2:03.54
|200 IM
|Homestead
|17
|Victor Kostov
|SO
|Bay Port
|2:03.72
|200 IM
|Neenah
|18
|Garrett McKinnon
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|2:03.94
|200 IM
|Middleton
|19
|Jason Tuschl
|SR
|Waunakee
|2:04.27
|200 IM
|Middleton
|20
|Ethan Hanson
|SO
|Hudson
|2:04.54
|200 IM
|Wisconsin Rapids
|21
|Zack Vinson
|SO
|Waunakee
|2:04.64
|200 IM
|Middleton
|22
|Isaac Schroeder
|SO
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|2:04.68
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|23
|Jesse Drake
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|2:05.44
|200 IM
|Middleton
|24
|Bennett Balogh
|SO
|Arrowhead
|2:05.53
|200 IM
|Homestead
|25
|Nick Schuster
|JR
|Muskego
|2:05.72
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|26
|Adam Berdusco
|SO
|Hudson
|2:05.73
|200 IM
|Wisconsin Rapids
|27
|Austin Johnson
|JR
|Indian Trail
|2:05.78
|200 IM
|Racine Park
|28
|Mason Stimson
|SO
|MenomFalls Co-op
|2:05.96
|200 IM
|Homestead
|29
|Nick Elwing
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|2:05.97
|200 IM
|Homestead
|30
|Harry Chumas
|SO
|EC MemorialNorth
|2:05.98
|200 IM
|Wisconsin Rapids
|31
|Vincent Patti
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|2:06.00
|200 IM
|Greenfield
|32
|Jacobson Anthony
|SO
|Beloit Memorial
|2:06.56
|200 IM
|Middleton
|1
|Emilio Perez
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|20.81
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|2
|Jacob Carlson
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|20.89
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|3
|William Hayon
|FR
|Sheboygan North
|20.96
|50 Freestyle
|Neenah
|4
|Jeff Wiedoff
|SR
|Waukesha North
|21.11
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|5
|Kaiser Neverman
|JR
|GB SW Co-op
|21.4
|50 Freestyle
|Neenah
|6
|James Kostrzewa
|SR
|Franklin
|21.48
|50 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|7
|Dylan Webb
|SO
|Hartford/Slinger
|21.5
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|8
|Ben Wiegand
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|21.54
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|9
|Shane Rozeboom
|SR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|21.57
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|10
|Ido Korabelnikov
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|21.58
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|11
|Cale Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|21.75
|50 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|12
|Brennan Neitzel
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|21.76
|50 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|13
|Griffin Hawley
|JR
|Bay Port
|21.98
|50 Freestyle
|Neenah
|13
|Cade Roggenbauer
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|21.98
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|15
|Eddie Hansen
|SR
|OshNorth/Lourdes
|21.99
|50 Freestyle
|Neenah
|16
|Archer Parkin
|SR
|Middleton
|22
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|17
|Jackson Raad
|SR
|West Bend E/W
|22.02
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|18
|Travis Craig
|SO
|Franklin
|22.04
|50 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|19
|Noah Gonring
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|22.05
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|20
|Calvin Roberts
|JR
|Middleton
|22.24
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|21
|Nate Lamers
|JR
|Middleton
|22.25
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|21
|Alex Foti
|SO
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|22.25
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|21
|Oscar Best
|FR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|22.25
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|24
|Austin Brown
|SR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|22.31
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|25
|Andrew Fernandez
|JR
|Madison West
|22.35
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|26
|Caden Bjornstad
|FR
|Homestead
|22.39
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|27
|Cameren Ketarkus
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|22.51
|50 Freestyle
|Middleton
|28
|Jackson Zgola
|SR
|Greenfield Co-op
|22.55
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|29
|Evan Slonac
|SR
|Muskego
|22.56
|50 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|29
|Ziyad Saleem
|SO
|Milw. King Co-op
|22.56
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|31
|Ryan Biwer
|SO
|EC MemorialNorth
|22.63
|50 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|32
|Michael Long
|FR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|22.66
|50 Freestyle
|Homestead
|1
|Hudson Tomblin
|JR
|Waunakee
|NT
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|2
|Kaiser Neverman
|JR
|GB SW Co-op
|48.96
|100 Butterfly
|Neenah
|3
|Andrew Nixdorf
|SR
|Arrowhead
|49.6
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|4
|Wes Jekel
|SR
|Madison West
|50.31
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|5
|William Hayon
|FR
|Sheboygan North
|50.84
|100 Butterfly
|Neenah
|6
|Brennan Neitzel
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|51.35
|100 Butterfly
|Wisconsin Rapids
|7
|Nathan Kim
|JR
|Middleton
|51.42
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|8
|Zach Teplin
|SR
|Homestead
|51.64
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|9
|Constantin Bensch
|SR
|Madison West
|51.66
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|10
|Jeff Wiedoff
|SR
|Waukesha North
|51.78
|100 Butterfly
|Greenfield
|11
|Tristan Vieth
|SO
|EC MemorialNorth
|51.82
|100 Butterfly
|Wisconsin Rapids
|12
|Oscar Best
|FR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|52.25
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|13
|Sam Bork
|FR
|AppNorth/East
|52.33
|100 Butterfly
|Neenah
|14
|Nate Lamers
|JR
|Middleton
|52.42
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|15
|Nolan Scanlan
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|52.96
|100 Butterfly
|Greenfield
|16
|Drew Millette
|FR
|Waukesha North
|53.23
|100 Butterfly
|Greenfield
|17
|Jason Tuschl
|SR
|Waunakee
|53.96
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|18
|Ryan Ciolkosz
|SR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|54.13
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|19
|Will Lennertz
|SR
|Franklin
|54.25
|100 Butterfly
|Racine Park
|20
|Ming Ong
|JR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|54.34
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|21
|Saladar Ben
|SO
|Beloit Memorial
|54.4
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|22
|Adam Fisher
|SO
|Muskego
|54.46
|100 Butterfly
|Greenfield
|23
|Payton Rudeen
|JR
|D.C. Everest
|54.64
|100 Butterfly
|Wisconsin Rapids
|24
|Rhys Gibbs
|JR
|Arrowhead
|54.78
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|25
|Jacob Trask
|JR
|Oak Creek
|55.14
|100 Butterfly
|Racine Park
|26
|Andrew Leal
|SR
|Sheboygan North
|55.3
|100 Butterfly
|Neenah
|27
|Kody Hellenbrand
|JR
|Madison East
|55.32
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|28
|Owen Rothamer
|JR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|55.43
|100 Butterfly
|Middleton
|28
|Ben Storby
|JR
|Bay Port
|55.43
|100 Butterfly
|Neenah
|30
|Nick Elwing
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|55.48
|100 Butterfly
|Homestead
|31
|Alexander Weaver
|JR
|Hudson
|55.49
|100 Butterfly
|Wisconsin Rapids
|32
|Max Peters
|SR
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|55.67
|100 Butterfly
|Greenfield
|1
|Michael Linnihan
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|45.8
|100 Freestyle
|Homestead
|2
|Emilio Perez
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|46.22
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|3
|Isaac Casey
|JR
|Madison West
|47.14
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|4
|Shane Rozeboom
|SR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|47.45
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|5
|Cade Roggenbauer
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|47.53
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|6
|Forest Peterson
|JR
|Middleton
|47.91
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|7
|James Kostrzewa
|SR
|Franklin
|47.94
|100 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|8
|Leo Gandaria
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|48.15
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|9
|Erik Small
|SR
|Hudson
|48.34
|100 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|10
|Sam Hower
|JR
|EC MemorialNorth
|48.37
|100 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|11
|Christian Frank
|JR
|Marquette Univer
|48.38
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|12
|Ido Korabelnikov
|JR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|48.49
|100 Freestyle
|Homestead
|13
|Andrew Fernandez
|JR
|Madison West
|48.75
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|14
|Chad Franz
|SR
|Stevens Point
|49.08
|100 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|15
|Evan Slonac
|SR
|Muskego
|49.15
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|15
|Cory Michalek
|SO
|Waukesha North
|49.15
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|17
|Travis Craig
|SO
|Franklin
|49.17
|100 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|18
|Archer Parkin
|SR
|Middleton
|49.21
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|19
|Josh Wu
|JR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|49.28
|100 Freestyle
|Homestead
|20
|Caden Bjornstad
|FR
|Homestead
|49.3
|100 Freestyle
|Homestead
|21
|Jack Gorski
|SR
|Marquette Univer
|49.31
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|22
|Griffin Hawley
|JR
|Bay Port
|49.35
|100 Freestyle
|Neenah
|23
|Blake Zillner
|SR
|Middleton
|49.37
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|24
|Noah Gonring
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|49.71
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|25
|Michael Conn
|JR
|Neenah
|49.77
|100 Freestyle
|Neenah
|26
|Joe Esterle
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|49.8
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|27
|Jackson Raad
|SR
|West Bend E/W
|49.81
|100 Freestyle
|Homestead
|28
|Danny Gillman
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|49.82
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|29
|Owen Miller
|SO
|Marquette Univer
|49.85
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|30
|Evan Tucker-Jones
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|49.86
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|31
|Calvin Roberts
|JR
|Middleton
|50
|100 Freestyle
|Middleton
|32
|Liam Bangs
|JR
|Muskego
|50.19
|100 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|1
|Caleb Blischke
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|4:36.99
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|2
|Andrew Martin
|SR
|Middleton
|4:46.30
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|3
|Drew Harris
|JR
|Stevens Point
|4:49.61
|500 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|4
|Alex Foti
|SO
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|4:51.23
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|5
|Sam Lanham
|SO
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|4:51.28
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|6
|Andrew Busse
|JR
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|4:53.16
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|7
|Ben Wirch
|SO
|Indian Trail
|4:53.37
|500 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|8
|Taylor Johnson
|JR
|Indian Trail
|4:53.76
|500 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|9
|Ozan Kalafat
|FR
|Bay Port
|4:53.86
|500 Freestyle
|Neenah
|10
|Aidan Updegrove
|SR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|4:54.63
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|11
|Steven Asmus
|SO
|Hudson
|4:55.63
|500 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|12
|Jackson Lustig
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|4:56.00
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|13
|Andrew Groth
|SR
|Oshkosh West
|4:56.78
|500 Freestyle
|Neenah
|14
|Nathan Mudry
|FR
|Oak Creek
|4:57.36
|500 Freestyle
|Racine Park
|15
|James Werwie
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|4:58.30
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|16
|Nathan Gupton
|JR
|Muskego
|4:59.34
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|17
|Garrett McKinnon
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|4:59.57
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|18
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|SO
|West Bend E/W
|4:59.62
|500 Freestyle
|Homestead
|19
|Brian Daniels
|SR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|4:59.73
|500 Freestyle
|Homestead
|19
|Conner Arneson
|SO
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|4:59.73
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|21
|Joe McNerney
|SO
|Middleton
|4:59.74
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|22
|Chris Plagge
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|5:00.61
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|23
|Jesse Drake
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|5:02.81
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|24
|Isaac Schluesche
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|5:03.76
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|25
|Isaac Schroeder
|SO
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|5:04.57
|500 Freestyle
|Greenfield
|26
|Mason Stimson
|SO
|MenomFalls Co-op
|5:04.75
|500 Freestyle
|Homestead
|27
|Ben Wellnitz
|SO
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|5:04.94
|500 Freestyle
|Middleton
|28
|Graham Mayberry
|FR
|D.C. Everest
|5:05.53
|500 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|29
|Ian Ridlehoover
|FR
|AppNorth/East
|5:06.08
|500 Freestyle
|Neenah
|30
|Adam Berdusco
|SO
|Hudson
|5:06.39
|500 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|31
|Zach Topritzhofer
|JR
|ChipFalls/McDon
|5:07.13
|500 Freestyle
|Wisconsin Rapids
|32
|Lucas Thibert
|FR
|Bay Port
|5:07.28
|500 Freestyle
|Neenah
|1
|Madison West
|Madison West
|1:25.66
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|2
|Sun Prairie
|Sun Prairie
|1:26.00
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|3
|Middleton
|Middleton
|1:26.50
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|4
|Greenfield Co-op
|Greenfield Co-op
|1:27.76
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|5
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|1:28.11
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|6
|Brookfield Central/East
|Brookfield Central/East
|1:28.21
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|7
|Franklin
|Franklin
|1:28.53
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|8
|Hudson
|Hudson
|1:28.62
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|9
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|1:29.18
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|10
|Waukesha North Co-op
|Waukesha North Co-op
|1:29.41
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|11
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|1:29.47
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|12
|Madison Memorial
|Madison Memorial
|1:29.53
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|13
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|1:29.86
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|14
|Arrowhead
|Arrowhead
|1:29.90
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|15
|Marquette University
|Marquette University
|1:30.26
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|16
|Homestead
|Homestead
|1:30.30
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|17
|Sheboygan North
|Sheboygan North
|1:30.68
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|18
|D.C. Everest
|D.C. Everest
|1:30.99
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|18
|Stevens Point
|Stevens Point
|1:30.99
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|20
|Bay Port
|Bay Port
|1:31.18
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|21
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|1:31.51
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|22
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|1:31.78
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|23
|Beloit Memorial
|Beloit Memorial
|1:32.66
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|24
|Muskego
|Muskego
|1:32.89
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|25
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|1:33.50
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|26
|Neenah
|Neenah
|1:33.99
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|27
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|1:34.55
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|28
|Racine Case
|Racine Case
|1:35.38
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|29
|Burlington Co-op
|Burlington Co-op
|1:35.40
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|30
|Oshkosh West
|Oshkosh West
|1:35.56
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|31
|Badger Co-op
|Badger Co-op
|1:36.14
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|32
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|1:36.27
|200 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|1
|Shane Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|49.75
|100 Backstroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|2
|Wes Jekel
|SR
|Madison West
|49.85
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|3
|Andrew Nixdorf
|SR
|Arrowhead
|49.91
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|4
|Jacob Carlson
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|50.59
|100 Backstroke
|Greenfield
|5
|Ziyad Saleem
|SO
|Milw. King Co-op
|50.87
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|6
|Desmon Sachtjen
|SR
|SaukPrairieCo-op
|51.2
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|7
|Adam Braunschweig
|SO
|Arrowhead
|51.87
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|8
|Nolan Scanlan
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|52.5
|100 Backstroke
|Greenfield
|9
|Jaden Weiss
|SR
|Madison West
|52.93
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|10
|Michael Conn
|JR
|Neenah
|52.95
|100 Backstroke
|Neenah
|11
|Adam Fisher
|SO
|Muskego
|53.1
|100 Backstroke
|Greenfield
|12
|Nolan Anderson
|SO
|Muskego
|53.2
|100 Backstroke
|Greenfield
|13
|Ming Ong
|JR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|54.77
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|14
|Rhys Gibbs
|JR
|Arrowhead
|54.84
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|15
|Jacob Ketterling
|FR
|Oak Creek
|54.88
|100 Backstroke
|Racine Park
|16
|Andrew Herman
|FR
|Waukesha North
|55.22
|100 Backstroke
|Greenfield
|17
|Kyle Zerbel
|JR
|Bay Port
|55.29
|100 Backstroke
|Neenah
|18
|Michael Long
|FR
|BrookfieldCent/E
|55.3
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|19
|Jacob Brehmer
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|55.34
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|20
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|SO
|West Bend E/W
|55.57
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|21
|Zack Vinson
|SO
|Waunakee
|55.64
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|22
|Blake Zillner
|SR
|Middleton
|55.7
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|23
|Evan Weiss
|JR
|Indian Trail
|55.82
|100 Backstroke
|Racine Park
|24
|Jacob Trask
|JR
|Oak Creek
|56.37
|100 Backstroke
|Racine Park
|25
|Harry Chumas
|SO
|EC MemorialNorth
|56.49
|100 Backstroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|26
|Campbell Sullivan
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|56.67
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|27
|Victor Kostov
|SO
|Bay Port
|57.08
|100 Backstroke
|Neenah
|28
|Isaac Budde
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|57.21
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|29
|Connor Cameron
|SR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|57.4
|100 Backstroke
|Homestead
|30
|Joe Jensen
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|57.42
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|30
|Alec Tuttle
|SO
|Bay Port
|57.42
|100 Backstroke
|Neenah
|32
|Jake Jensen
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|57.46
|100 Backstroke
|Middleton
|1
|Tim Riegelman
|JR
|Racine Case
|NT
|100 Breaststroke
|Racine Park
|2
|Ben Gabbey
|SR
|Muskego
|57.6
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|3
|Ethan Murphy
|SR
|Arrowhead
|58.59
|100 Breaststroke
|Homestead
|4
|Cale Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|58.67
|100 Breaststroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|5
|Henry Miller
|SR
|Madison West
|58.87
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|6
|Charlie Feller
|JR
|Madison West
|59.45
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|7
|Ben Wiegand
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|59.89
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|8
|Josh Wu
|JR
|MenomFalls Co-op
|1:00.03
|100 Breaststroke
|Homestead
|9
|Ozan Kalafat
|FR
|Bay Port
|1:00.08
|100 Breaststroke
|Neenah
|10
|Nick Schuster
|JR
|Muskego
|1:00.24
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|11
|Dylan Webb
|SO
|Hartford/Slinger
|1:00.70
|100 Breaststroke
|Homestead
|12
|Blake Baertlein
|JR
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|1:01.18
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|13
|Ethan James
|JR
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|1:01.63
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|14
|Ethan Hanson
|SO
|Hudson
|1:01.69
|100 Breaststroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|15
|Tristan Vieth
|SO
|EC MemorialNorth
|1:01.85
|100 Breaststroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|16
|Cole Bell
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|1:01.93
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|17
|Ian Olson
|JR
|ChipFalls/McDon
|1:02.00
|100 Breaststroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|18
|Jackson Zgola
|SR
|Greenfield Co-op
|1:02.02
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|19
|Gus Nordmeyer
|Madison West
|1:02.17
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|20
|Vincent Patti
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|1:02.26
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|21
|Ethan Dong
|JR
|Madison West
|1:02.43
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|22
|Eddie Hansen
|SR
|OshNorth/Lourdes
|1:02.44
|100 Breaststroke
|Neenah
|23
|Ian Kruse
|SR
|Wauwatosa W/E
|1:02.53
|100 Breaststroke
|Homestead
|24
|Ben Halambeck
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|1:02.64
|100 Breaststroke
|Wisconsin Rapids
|25
|Sam Hauke
|JR
|Franklin
|1:02.95
|100 Breaststroke
|Racine Park
|26
|Parker Jones
|JR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|1:03.17
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|27
|Charles Broghammer
|SR
|Sheboygan North
|1:03.30
|100 Breaststroke
|Neenah
|28
|Jack Mondi
|SR
|Middleton
|1:03.47
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|29
|Nathan Rozeboom
|FR
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|1:03.50
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|30
|Matthew Gartland
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|1:03.68
|100 Breaststroke
|Middleton
|31
|Macoy Socha
|JR
|GB SW Co-op
|1:03.73
|100 Breaststroke
|Neenah
|32
|Owen Miller
|SO
|Marquette Univer
|1:03.80
|100 Breaststroke
|Greenfield
|1
|Madison West
|Madison West
|3:08.21
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|2
|Middleton
|Middleton
|3:11.93
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|3
|Brookfield Central/East
|Brookfield Central/East
|3:12.63
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|4
|Hudson
|Hudson
|3:13.17
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|5
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
|3:14.04
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|6
|Greenfield Co-op
|Greenfield Co-op
|3:15.00
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|7
|Franklin
|Franklin
|3:17.23
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|8
|Sun Prairie
|Sun Prairie
|3:17.37
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|9
|D.C. Everest
|D.C. Everest
|3:17.95
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|10
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|3:18.44
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|11
|Arrowhead
|Arrowhead
|3:18.98
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|12
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|3:19.13
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|13
|Waukesha North Co-op
|Waukesha North Co-op
|3:20.00
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|14
|Madison Memorial
|Madison Memorial
|3:20.57
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|15
|Homestead
|Homestead
|3:20.73
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|16
|Marquette University
|Marquette University
|3:21.07
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|17
|Muskego
|Muskego
|3:21.13
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|18
|Stevens Point
|Stevens Point
|3:21.75
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Wisconsin Rapids
|19
|Beloit Memorial
|Beloit Memorial
|3:21.86
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|20
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|3:22.05
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|21
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|3:22.39
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Greenfield
|22
|Bay Port
|Bay Port
|3:23.42
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|23
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|3:23.55
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|24
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|3:25.18
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|25
|Sheboygan North
|Sheboygan North
|3:26.14
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|26
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|3:26.18
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|27
|Neenah
|Neenah
|3:26.23
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
|28
|Oak Creek
|Oak Creek
|3:27.89
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|29
|Waunakee
|Waunakee
|3:28.75
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Middleton
|30
|Badger Co-op
|Badger Co-op
|3:32.06
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Racine Park
|31
|West Bend East/West
|West Bend East/West
|3:32.54
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Homestead
|32
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|3:34.19
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Neenah
Projected Individual Qualifier Numbers
|Projected Qualifiers
|Madison West
|16
|Middleton
|14
|Wauk S/Cath Mem
|12
|Hudson
|9
|Muskego
|9
|Arrowhead
|9
|Sun Prairie
|9
|BrookfieldCent/E
|8
|Greenfield Co-op
|8
|Madison Memorial
|8
|Verona/Mt. Horeb
|7
|Franklin
|6
|Waukesha North
|6
|Bay Port
|6
|MenomFalls Co-op
|6
|Indian Trail
|5
|WaukWest/Mukwon
|5
|D.C. Everest
|5
|Waunakee
|5
|Stevens Point
|4
|Oak Creek
|4
|Marquette Univer
|3
|Homestead
|3
|West Bend E/W
|3
|EC MemorialNorth
|3
|Oshkosh West
|2
|SaukPrairieCo-op
|2
|Sheboygan North
|2
|GB SW Co-op
|2
|Hartford/Slinger
|2
|OshNorth/Lourdes
|2
|AppNorth/East
|1
|Beloit Memorial
|1
|Milw. King Co-op
|1
|Neenah
|1
|Racine Case
|1
|ChipFalls/McDon
|1
|Wauwatosa W/E
|1
