Winter Juniors Finalist Emma Willmer Commits to Boise State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Willmer, a senior at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, has committed to swim at Boise State University in the fall of 2020. She will join future Broncos Jessica Davis, Katie Faris, Maxine Catig, and Samantha Nickell in the class of 2024.

“I am beyond ecstatic and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boise State University!! While on my trip there, [it] was hard for me not to miss the closeness and special bond that the team has, it truly feels like one big family. I absolutely loved how Coach Christine and Coach Jordan are both so dedicated to help their swimmers not only become better athletes and students, but also help them become better individuals. I cannot wait for this next chapter in my life and I am so incredibly thankful for my big family (for cheering me on and never failing to make me smile), my coaches (for always encouraging and helping me) and my teammates (for pushing me and making me laugh). Also, a huge thank you to the team for welcoming me into the bronco family!! So grateful that God has blessed me with such an amazing opportunity and I’m SO excited to be a bronco these next four years!! #bleedblue 💙🧡🐴”

Willmer swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics and specializes in breaststroke and IM. She placed 14th in the 200 IM (2:07.25) at 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships last May. She swam the 100 breast in prelims (1:06.91) and led off the 16th-place 400 free relay (54.67). In club swimming she had a strong showing at Winter Juniors West in December, reaching the B final of the 200y breast and notching a best time of 2:16.22 in prelims. She also earned PBs in the 200y IM and the 200m breast, eking out a best time of 2:36.48 in time trials.

Willmer’s best 400 IM time would have scored for the third-place Broncos at the 2019 MWC Championships. It took 1:04.53/2:21.28 to get a second swim in the breaststroke events and 2:04.96 to score in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:16.22

100 breast – 1:05.12

200 IM – 2:05.95

400 IM – 4:26.78

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.