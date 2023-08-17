Wingate Head Coach Kirk Sanocki Leaving Bulldogs After 22 Seasons

Longtime Wingate University head coach Kirk Sanocki is leaving the Bulldogs after 22 years at the Division II school in North Carolina. The news of his departure came on Monday, just three days before classes began at Wingate on Thursday.

Sanocki had led the women’s program since 2001 while also serving as the coach for the men’s team since it was created in 2005. His Bulldog swimmers won 45 national titles, earning him National Coach of the Year honors for the men in 2012 and women in 2016.

The Bulldog men and women both claimed conference titles at the first-ever South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championships in February. Sanocki was named Bluegrass Mountain Conference (BMC) Coach of the Year 12 times as well as SAC Coach of the Year once this past season. He also served as president of the BMC, president of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (2014-16), and president of the NCAA Division II swimming and diving committee (2019-23).

After departing Wingate at the end of August, Sanocki will return to campus in a couple months to be inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend on Oct. 13.

“A flood of emotions has rushed through my mind after many years serving as the leader of our program,” Sanocki says. “As a coach, I’ve always admired attributes in our swimmers that transcend the pool. I’m thankful for Dr. Jerry McGee’s vision to bring the sport to Wingate, and for his faith in me to direct the program. It started with the women’s team and five years later the men. Thank you for the special talks in your office at the conclusion of most seasons. What I will cherish most is the investment in me as a person. Having you as a mentor during your presidency is one of my fondest professional memories. You are truly the best!”

“Thank you to Steve Poston, Michelle Caddigan, Gary Hamill, Liz Biggerstaff, Rhett Brown and Heather Miller,” Sanocki says. “As administrators, you challenged me greatly throughout the years, but allowed me to challenge you as well, putting egos aside to find the best solution in the moment. A true OneDog family finds solutions based on respect and love, even during disagreements. I’ve always felt I could be open and honest without judgement…an environment where I thrive the most!”

“To all the coaches who assisted me over the past 22 years, your willingness to support our vision within the University’s mission was difficult at times, but you always managed a way,” Sanocki says. “Your enthusiasm to give back to the team was a blessing in so many ways, knowing at times it was an uphill battle. The struggle for success returns some of the best personal satisfaction there is to feel. You have made me better each and every day, and I will always cherish our time together.”

“Last, but certainly not least…my family and in particular my wife, Suzie,” Sanocki says. “Your love, patience and support made it possible for me to endure 40-minute plus commutes at 4:30 a.m., endless working weekends, road trips, training trips, recruiting calls on vacation and all the other hats we wear never having us off the working clock as college coaches. It truly is a Wonderful Life! WU What? WU Swim!”

Check out some quotes from his former swimmers below:

Kate Agger (’22)

“Throughout my five years with Wingate swimming, I was always extremely proud to be part of a team led by a coach who exemplified integrity, passion and dedication. Kirk Sanocki‘s knowledge, expertise, unwavering commitment to the sport and infectious enthusiasm have inspired me and so many other athletes to always give our all. And, Coach Sanocki gave us the confidence to achieve greatness beyond our own expectations. Capturing a national title is an example of what you always knew I could achieve!”

“Thank you for teaching us to love the sport, to embrace challenges and to always give our best no matter the circumstances. From the bottom of my heart, I want to congratulate you on an amazing coaching career at Wingate. In years to come when I look back over my swimming days, you will be one of the few who stand out fondly in my memory. And know that you will forever live on in each and every one of your former athletes! Congrats and best wishes! P.S….Thanks for waiting for me to finish my collegiate swimming career before retiring! I’m sure you took this into consideration.”

Marko Blazevski (’14)

“I am grateful to Kirk Sanocki for believing in a 17-year-old skinny kid out of high school and giving me the opportunity to study and swim at Wingate. His love for the sport is undeniable, but his passion and storytelling ability were huge attributes as he was able to attract and keep the student-athletes buying into WUSWIM and Wingate University as a whole. I wish him well in his future adventures. I know he will bring the same passion to the golf course in his free time.”

Kevin Hennessy (’10)

“Kirk Sanocki – I don’t think a few words in an article are nearly enough to say all that Kirk has meant, not only to me, but all of WUSwim nation. Excellence, integrity, team and honesty are just some qualities that are synonymous with Kirk and the program he built at Wingate. As for me, I will never be able to say enough about the coach, mentor and friend that Kirk has been to me. There are no words to describe or thank him for the tremendous impact he has had on me and all aspects of my life.”

Mason Norman (’10)

“Coach Kirk Sanocki has made a lasting impact on everyone who swam for him at Wingate. He built the program from the ground up and I am so thankful for all that he did for me while I was there and afterwards. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Kristin Newman Watson (’07)

“Kirk Sanocki took a small team and turned it into a D2 swimming powerhouse. The first year Wingate took a team to the NCAA championships, they had to hand write ‘Wingate University’ on a placard. The same year, Wingate had its first individual NCAA Division II champion. From then on, Wingate has been a recognized name in D2 swimming circles.”

“Kirk had a tremendous impact on me and many other student-athletes who came through the program. As a coach, he developed us not only as athletes, but as young adults ready for the world post-college.”