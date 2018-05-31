Windsor Pool Blocked From National Competition Due To Current

Barry Revzin contributed to this report.

Swimming Canada has announced it would not be holding national competition in the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre due to a current found in the pool during a recent event.

The Windsor pool hosted the 2018 Eastern Canadian Championships back in April. Per a Swimming Canada memo published by the CBC, the pool passed a “FINA appreciable current test” on April 3, but as of the first day of the meet, coaches began to complain about a current. Organizers ran a second current test, but also found no surface current. However, Swimming Canada says it was still concerned about a current beneath the surface and requested that the facility lower the flow rate of its pumps. Athletes who swam 50 meter races on day 1 were given a chance to time trial those events later in the meet.

This Windsor pool was not the one used to host the 2016 Short Course World Championships; that meet was held at the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre.

This pool – the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre – is not set to host a national-level meet until 2020 according to the CBC report, so the city believes it can fix the problem before then. The Windsor Star reports that the city is bringing in technicians from Myrtha Pools, the company that built the pool.

SwimSwam’s own statistical expert Barry Revzin ran the numbers from the meet, finding evidence of a current even more dramatic than his high-profile analysis of the Rio Olympic pool in 2016. (You can find more follow-up analysis on that pool here).

Here are some graphs Barry put together showing just how sharp the disparity was between the outside lanes (lanes 0 and 9 are shown in blue and yellow, respectively) and the middle lanes (shown in red), where a circular current would have less impact.

The men’s 1500 took place on day 1, when coaches first complained about the current. Splits show the athletes in the outside lanes trading off – like clockwork – faster and slower splits based on which direction they were swimming.

The bottom of the graph shows the running distance, the left side of the graph the split time in seconds.

The women’s 1500 took place on day 4, after the pump levels had been sharply reduced: