Will Peaty Rebreak his World Record: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

  Gold Medal Mel Stewart | March 11th, 2017

Olympic superstar Adam Peaty crushed the field at the Indy Pro Swim swimming to a new U.S. Open Record, 58.8, in the 100m breast. Not bad for traveling so far and being tired from mid-season training.

After his blistering 57.1 100m breast at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, British Swimming’s pride of the nation took time off to rest and recharge his batteries.  He’s been earning endorsement revenue, taking holidays and getting inked.

At the Pro Swim Indy he shared a few personal insights. He benches about 290 pounds (x2 reps) loves HBO’s Ballers, and loves his Arena gear.

At World Championships this summer, what do you think he will go in the 100m breast? He’s been 57.1.  Will he dip under 57 in Budapest?   I think so. I think Peaty pulls down a 56.88.  What do you think?

