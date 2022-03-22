Will Modglin Cracks 20 Seconds in 50 Free; Lily Christianson Swims 4 PBs

2022 Indiana Senior State Championships

March 17-20, 2022

Beacon Health Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Indiana Senior SCY Championships”

Coming off February’s Indiana High School State Championship meet, the state’s glut of high school-aged swimming talent was back in action this weekend in Elkhart at the Indiana Senior State Championships.

While the state’s top high school program from Carmel didn’t bring most of their stars to the meet, there were still a ton of big names racing in Elkhart.

That includes Lily Christianson of Irish Aquatics, who won 5 races and placed 2nd in another.

That included a win in the 50 free in 22.45, which was off her best time done at February’s State Championship meet. There, she swam 22.14 to win the Indiana high school title. She also won the 100 free in 48.96, which was slower than her runner-up time in February.

This meet was all about showing off versatility for Christianson, though. She swam new best times in the 100 back (54.12), 100 breast (1:01.58), 100 fly (54.02), and 200 IM (2:00.01). That will be crucial data for college coaches as the class of 2024 recruiting cycle really ramps up this summer.

On the men’s side, another high school state champion showed up and won big: Will Modglin from the Zionsville Swim Club. He didn’t swim either of the two events (100 back, 200 IM) that he swam at February’s state championship meet, but still came away with two individual wins and three best times.

In the 100 free, he posted a 43.67. That undercut his previous best of 43.82 from this meet last season. He also added a win and best time in the 100 breaststroke in 54.07 – again just-undercutting the 54.15 that he swam at the 2021 edition of this meet.

His third-best time came in the 50 free, where he broke 20 seconds for the first time on a flat start by swimming 19.99. His previous best of 20.20 was from this meet last year.

Modglin, a Texas commit, continued to flex his versatility with those swims, even a month after his primary taper event.

Among the most encouraging presences at the meet was Wyatt Davis. The Michigan Wolverine is back home training at Carmel this spring and focusing on his mental health, saying he plans to return to Michigan in the fall. He won both the 100 back (46.39) and 200 back (1:42.42), his best events, this weekend. He also won the 200 IM (1:46.12) and 100 fly (47.08). The 100 fly was a new personal best.

While his backstroke times are not personal bests, they are very close to the times he swam at the mid-season Minnesota Invitational (46.24/1:41.59), which is a positive sign given his training upheaval.

Other Standout Swimmers: