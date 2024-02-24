Wiffen Posts 7:43.03 800 Free Doha Follow-up, Angharad Evans 1:06 100 Breast At BUCS

2024 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 25th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Draft Entries

Results

Day two of the 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships took place tonight in Sheffield and several head-turning performances wowed the Ponds Forge crowd.

Racing in the men’s 800m freestyle, double world champion Daniel Wiffen fired off a big-time result of 7:43.03 to take the event by over 30 seconds.

Wiffen of Loughborough looked smooth and in control in his follow-up from winning this event in a time of 7:40.94 in Doha.

Another world champion was in the water, as 20-year-old Loughborough teammate Freya Colbert took on her bread-and-butter 400m IM.

Colbert clocked a time of 4:40.15 to get to the wall first, coming within 3 seconds of her gold medal-winning outing of 4:37.14 from Doha.

Stirling’s Katie Shanahan was next to the wall in 4:44.50 while Beatrice Varley of Plymouth rounded out the BUCS podium in 4:49.04.

Max Litchfield, who snagged 400m IM silver at this year’s World Championships, won that event here tonight in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old Olympic finalist posted a result of 4:13.58 to establish his dominance. The next-closest swimmer was Loughborough’s Charlie Hutchison who settled for silver in 4:20.40.

Litchfield, who represented Great Britain internationally for the first time since the Tokyo Olympic Games, earned runner-up status in Doha in a result of 4:10.40, the 2nd-fastest time of his career.

Kornelia Fiedkiewicz was another winner on the night, with the 23-year-old Loughborough speedster taking the women’s 100m free.

Fiedkiewicz stopped the clock at 54.58 (26.25/28.33) to tie her 6th-quickest performance to date. Behind her was Evie Davis in 55.84 while Bath’s Jemima Hall also landed on the podium in 56.20 to put some Bath points on the board.

Stirling’s Angharad Evans continued her momentous improvements on her way to becoming BUCS champion in the women’s 100m breast.

After splitting 1:06.06 on last night’s 4th-place-finishing mixed medley relay for Stirling, Evans fired off an individual 1breast effort of 1:06.65 tonight for gold.

Evans opened in 31.48 and brought it home in 35.17 to crush her previous personal best of 1:07.27 notched at December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet.

Before Rotterdam, 21-year-old Evans had never been under the 1:08 barrier and now the on-the-rise athlete has broken the 1:07 threshold.

Evans’ 1:06.65 now rockets her up the British all-time rankings to check in at slot #6. Her time would have placed 7th at the World Championships in Doha.

Sophie Hansson put up 1:06.94 for silver behind Evans while Tatiana Belonogoff registered 1:07.11 as the bronze medalist.

Additional Winners