Wiffen & Colbert Scheduled To Race At 2024 BUCS LC Championships

2024 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 25th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

The 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships kick off on Friday with plenty of star power headed to the Ponds Forge International Swimming Center. Athletes representing Loughborough, Stirling, Edinburgh and beyond will dive in over the course of the 3-day affair, vying for team points.

As a refresher, in each event, only the fastest individual from each institution will score points. Individual events will be scored by 1st place being awarded 20 points, 2nd place 19 points, continuing with a decreasing points scale for subsequently ranked placings in the order of 18, 17, 16, 15, 14, 13, 12, etc down to 1 point.

Several stars from the just-concluded World Championships are entered in this competition, including Daniel Wiffen, Freya Colbert and Felix Auboeck.

Wiffen, who represents Loughborough, took two gold medals in Doha, becoming the first-ever world champion from his nation in the process. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle podiums to make history.

As for Colbert, the 19-year-old also from Loughborough got it done for gold in the women’s 400m IM on the final night of racing in Doha.

Colbert stopped the clock in a time of 4:37.14, the 3rd-fastest time of her young career.

Auboeck was also in the Doha pool representing his native Netherlands. The Loughborough-trained swimmer saw his highest individual finish come in the 400m free where he placed 8th in 3:51.60.

Key Athletes Entered in BUCS Long Course Championships