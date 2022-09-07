Why Don’t You Swim Anymore?

Courtesy: Denys Fedorchenko

I’ve always wondered why so few of us (swimmers) continue to swim after college or high school graduation. Whenever I was talking to my swimmer colleagues, someone would always say something to the effect of, “As soon the senior season is over, I will never go to the pool again in my life!”

I’ve asked my former teammates when was the last time they were doing laps in the pool, and they would reply two, three years ago.

At the age of 30, after graduating more than six years ago, I still participate in open water swimming and distance events. It is painful to watch my past teammates avoid practicing the sport that they were once so good at.

We all know the reason why we stopped. Swimming in the pool is boring. We got so sick of jumping in the cold water early in the morning, swimming from wall to wall in the short course pool, and repeating the second practice in the afternoon.

However, if we can spice up our relationship with the sport, we can benefit from having a healthy connection with swimming. There is nothing that can replace this wonderful and healthy sport.

Six tips to spice up your relationship with swimming:

1. Remind yourself that there is no other sport that will benefit your body in the way swimming does.

The mental and physical health miracles of the sport are non-comparable to the rest of the activities. Consider it as a long-term investment. Older you will say thank you!

2. Try new ways of swimming

If you have an opportunity to swim in an outdoor pool, the long course pool, or open water, don’t be afraid to try new things with swimming. The experience will be more diverse, and thus your level of excitement will be higher.

3. Try to swim with company

It’s always fun to look back on memories from the past. Remember being in the pool with the teammates, racing every 100 yards just to touch the wall first. It is beneficial to practice in a group, it’s motivatational and is more fun. Swim with a group of peers that shares the goal.

4. Travel – make swimming explorational

When traveling, try to swim in new locations. Maybe you have an opportunity to get into a new pool that you have never been to before. Or maybe you found a spot for open water swims—try the new location. Just make sure you follow the rules and regulations. Keep it safe!

5. Compete

Try to compete once in the while or as much as you can. A healthy spirit of competition gives an extra boost in motivation to train. Additionally, you can keep track of your progress by comparing your performances.

6. Mix and match

Try duathlons, triathlons, and pentathlons—anything that mixes with swimming is always fun. It becomes twice as much fun. Mixing a variety of sports will benefit other groups of muscles as well.

Remember to keep it easy, don’t push yourself too hard, and keep it comfortable. Spending as little as 15 minutes swimming indoors or outdoors will give you benefits that no other sport can. If you feel ready for more, go for it, but make sure to keep it entertaining and interesting for yourself, after some time you will create a routine. As long as you swim consistently once a week, once a month, you are still a swimmer. Be healthy, be happy. 🙂

ABOUT DENYS FEDORCHENKO

Denys is a Ukrainian National Champion in the 5k open water and formerly swam collegiately in the United States at Division II Gannon University. He is currently an Ultramarathoner and open water swimmer.