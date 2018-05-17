Who Will Be The Newest Member of #TeamSpeedo

“Exciting news! Our friends at Speedo are about to reveal the newest member of #teamspeedo. Can you guess who it is? Let us know in the comments below. Need some more clues? Keep an eye on our Instagram stories this week for hints. All will be revealed on the 24th May!

Follow Speedo International on Twitter here.

Like Speedo International on Facebook here.

About Speedo

he world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand.

Building on its authentic base and using the pioneering technology created for the planet’s top swimmers, Speedo brings performance, comfort and style to all who enter the water, whether racing for a record finish, swimming laps for better health or making memories at the beach.

The brand’s Performance Collection includes the competition and training suits that remain the number one choice of the world’s fastest swimmers – including Natalie Coughlin, Nathan Adrian and more; Speedo’s Fitness and Active Recreation Collections feature men’s and women’s swimwear, men’s water shorts, and kids swimwear in fashion-forward styles that are designed to perform. And with Speedo’s expanded range of Footwear, Packs, Aquatic Fitness and Swim Training Equipment, the brand’s Accessories Collection is unmatched in performance, fit and feel.

No matter why you dive in – training, fitness or fun – those moments in the water are always better with Speedo.

Swimming news is courtesy of Speedo International, a SwimSwam partner.