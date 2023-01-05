Which Swimmers Have The Longest Annual Streak of Being Ranked In The World’s Top 10?

Currently, there are some swimmers who have been showing amazing consistency atop the sport for an extended period of time. They have been among the fastest swimmers in the world for more than a decade. And their names are very well known by swimming fans.

Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the list of swimmers with the most consecutive years in the world’s top 10 by the end of 2022.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom ended 2009 with the fastest time in the world in the women’s 100 butterfly. In fact, she broke the world record in the event during the 2009 World Aquatics Championships in Rome at the age of 15. Since then, she has been finishing each year among the top 10 in the world—including in 2016, when she became Olympic champion.

Currently, this is the biggest streak among all swimmers: 14 years as a year-end top 10. She finished 2022 as the eighth-fastest swimmer in the world in the 100 fly, her worst ranking since 2009, which is justifiable, since she did not swim the event at major meets, and the event is no longer her primary focus.

In fact, she has been finishing each year since 2009 as a top 10 swimmer also in the 50 butterfly, an event she has held the world record in since 2014. Sjostrom also has been a top 10 swimmer in the 100 freestyle for 13 years, since 2010.

Among men, the biggest streak is held by Brazil’s Bruno Fratus. Although he has never topped the world ranking in the 50 freestyle, he has been showing incredible consistency since 2010 and he has been a top 10 swimmer in the world for 13 consecutive years.

Japan’s Ryosuke Irie appeared in the world’s top 10 for 15 consecutive years between 2007 and 2021 in the men’s 200 backstroke. This means he could’ve completed his 16th year as a top-10 swimmer in the world in 2022, but he only managed to rank 14th last year, so his streak was snapped.

Another interesting fact: American Katie Ledecky has been appearing in the women’s 800 freestyle top 10 for 11 years, since 2012. Not only this, but she has also been on top of the world ranking every and each one of those years. Currently, this is, by far, the biggest streak among all swimmers as a year-end world’s #1.