Washington HS State Runner-Up Campbell Deringer Announces Commitment to Nevada

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Campbell Deringer out of Camas, Washington, has announced her decision to swim and study at the University of Nevada-Reno beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am so unbelievably excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Nevada, Reno!!!! Thank you so much to my parents, teammates, and all my coaches who have offered endless support and helped me get to this super exciting point. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team 🙂 GO PACK!!🐺💙”

Deringer swims year-round for Lake Oswego Swim Club and competes for Camas High School. She primarily specializes in breaststroke, and has thrown IM into the mix at some big meets.

Best times (SCY):

100 breast – 1:04.00

200 breast – 2:20.74

50 breast – 29.94

200 IM – 2:09.89

At the Washington High School Girls 4A State Championship, Deringer finished second in both the 100 breast (1:04.14) and 200 IM (2:09.89), with her 200 IM showing marking nearly a three-second improvement from her previous personal best, which was a 2:12.71 swum in March this year. She has progressed significantly over the past three years in her specialty events. From 2019 to 2022, she has improved nine seconds in the 200 breast, eight in the 200 IM, and three in the 100 breast.

The Nevada women finished second behind San Diego State at the 2022 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships, scoring 1277.5 points compared to San Diego State’s 1541.5. The Wolf Pack women were strong in breaststroke and IM, Deringer’s specialties, thanks to seniors Donna Depolo and Wiktoria Samula. Depolo was the highest scorer for Nevada with 89 points, winning the 100 breast (59.84) and 200 breast (2:08.31) while adding a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:01.40). For reference, it took a 1:03.66 to score in the 100 breast, which is just a hair faster than Deringer’s best, and a 2:19.41 to score in the 200 breast. Samula brought in 73.5 points for the Pack, finishing fourth in the 200 breast (2:12.96), sixth in the 100 breast (1:00.91), and sixth in the 200 IM (2:02.12). She also split 27.57 in the 50 breast on Nevada’s third-place-finishing 200 medley relay team.

Depolo graduated at the end of last season, while Samula still has another year of eligibility for the Pack. However, by the time Deringer arrives on the scene, both star swimmers will have graduated, opening the door for her to help fill in the gaps.

Depolo was also Nevada’s lone representative at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships, finishing 39th in the 100 breast (1:00.61) and 48th in the 200 breast (2:12.26).

The Nevada women’s recruiting class for 2023 is already pretty full. Deringer will be joining Evie Floate, Molly Von Seggern, Madi West, Olivia Stevenson, Evie Wood, Audrey Bull, Samantha Bristor, and Sydney Boudreaux.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.