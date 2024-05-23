What You Need to Know About the 2024 Olympic Trials

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

We’re less than one month away from the U.S. Olympic Trials, set to take place in Indianapolis from June 15th to 23rd. Here’s what you need to know about this historic event.

Where are the 2024 Olympic Trials?

For the first time, the swimming Olympic Team Trials – Swimming will take place on a football field. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the Olympic-qualifying meet. Likely not coincidentally, the 2024 Olympic Trials coincide with the 100th anniversary of Indianapolis hosting the Trials for the 1924 Olympics, which were held in Paris, the same as this year.

Three temporary pools have been constructed on the field, two 50-meter and one 25-meter.

Who is competing in the 2024 Olympic Trials?

Over nine days, hundreds of thousands of families, friends, and fans are expected to gather to witness incredible talent in action. Anyone with hopes of competing in the 2024 Paris Games will be in Indianapolis to qualify for the Olympics.

Over 700 men and women will compete in the pool in Indianapolis during the Olympic Trials, each hoping to land a spot on the coveted team in Paris. Since the official roster for the Team USA Olympic squad isn’t set until after the Olympic Trials, this meet is very important to making the cut.

Where Can You Watch the 2024 Olympic Trials?

In Lucas Oil Stadium, of course! U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly takes place in Lucas Oil Stadium, June 15-23. Each day has a prelims session 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, with races to determine which athletes go to semi-finals and finals. The semi-finals and finals sessions take place 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm, with an Olympian named to Team USA every night. Prelims sessions start at $15 and finals start at $35.

Television coverage gets underway on Saturday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. While qualifying heats will air live on Peacock with same-day delayed coverage each day on USA Network, every final will air live on NBC and Peacock each night beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials also can be watched on the newly launched USA Swimming Network, a free, over-the-top streaming service available on many platforms like Roku and Fire TV.

