What The Heck Is Euro Swimwear?

If you’re new to the world of competitive or fitness swimming, the term “Euro swimwear” might sound more like a fashion trend than performance gear. But don’t be fooled—Euro cuts are the real deal in lap lanes around the world. Somewhere between a brief and a jammer, Euro swimwear (also called square-leg suits or Euro trunks) offers just enough coverage to stay modest, but not so much that you’re dragging a parachute behind you during pace work.

Euro-style suits are especially popular in Europe (surprise), but their streamlined shape and no-nonsense functionality have made them a staple in American swim bags, too. They’re ideal for training, fitness swimming, and even competition if you’re not in a tech suit. And if you want to work on body awareness or drop some drag from your training load, this might be your next go-to.

Let’s break down five of the most popular Euro suits on the market right now. And spoiler alert: Speedo still leads the lane.

🏁 QUICK TAKE: Euro Swimwear Essentials for 2025

What It Is : Euro swimwear (aka square-leg suits) is the hybrid between jammers and briefs—offering modest coverage without the drag.

: Euro swimwear (aka square-leg suits) is the hybrid between jammers and briefs—offering modest coverage without the drag. Top Pick : Speedo Endurance+ Square Leg — trusted by competitive swimmers for decades; chlorine-proof, race-tested, and built to last.

: — trusted by competitive swimmers for decades; chlorine-proof, race-tested, and built to last. Budget Choice : Sporti Square Leg — a solid training suit for under $30. Great for masters, backups, or building your rotation.

: — a solid training suit for under $30. Great for masters, backups, or building your rotation. Style + Function : Wavebreaker adds flair with decent durability for recreational and open water swimmers.

: adds flair with decent durability for recreational and open water swimmers. Why Go Euro? Less drag than jammers, more coverage than briefs—ideal for training with speed and confidence.

💡 Perfect for year-round swimmers, sprinters in training, or anyone ready to ditch the baggy boardshorts and swim like you mean it.

SPEEDO Men’s Solid Endurance+ Square Leg Swimsuit – Approx Price: $40

Speedo’s square leg suit has been in swim bags for decades for a reason. The Endurance+ fabric is practically chlorine-proof, holding shape and color longer than just about anything else in your locker.

Fabric: 50% polyester / 50% PBT Endurance+ blend

Fit: Snug square leg that stays in place

Best For: Daily training, lap swimmers, and anyone who doesn’t want to replace a suit every month

This is the gold standard for Euro-cut suits. If you’re serious about your swimming, this one’s a no-brainer.

NIKE Men’s HydraStrong Square Leg Swimsuit – Approx Price: $50

Nike’s HydraStrong line is known for its tight, compressive fit. This square leg suit feels more performance-focused, with slightly firmer fabric than others in this category.

Fabric: Nike HydraStrong chlorine-resistant fabric

Fit: Compression-focused, minimal stretch over time

Best For: High-yardage swimmers and sprinters looking for a tighter fit

It’s a solid alternative to Speedo, but some swimmers may prefer the slightly softer feel of the Endurance+ material.

SPORTI Solid Swim Square Leg Swimsuit (24–44) – Approx Price: $25

Sporti keeps showing up on our gear lists because it delivers. At about half the cost of the big brands, this suit checks all the boxes for a budget-friendly Euro cut.

Fabric: Chlorine-resistant polyester blend

Fit: Roomier in the waistband than Speedo, but holds up for practices

Best For: Budget-conscious swimmers, backups, and masters swimmers

If you want a training suit rotation but don’t want to spend $40+ each time, Sporti is the go-to.

WAVEBREAKER Men’s Splice Euro Leg Swim Trunks – Approx Price: $28

Wavebreaker leans more into the fashion-forward lane, but this splice suit still performs well for recreational training and open water sessions.

Fabric: Quick-dry poly/spandex blend

Fit: Mid-rise, looser than competitive square-leg suits

Best For: Lap swimmers, beach training, or crossover workouts

If you want style and swim function, Wavebreaker adds flair without ditching functionality.

WAVEBREAKER Men’s Check Euro Leg Swim Trunks – Approx Price: $25

Similar to the Splice, this is another style-focused suit that’s comfortable enough for light workouts or open water use.

Fabric: Poly/spandex blend

Fit: Slightly wider leg opening and more relaxed cut

Best For: Recreational swimmers or those just looking to try a Euro cut without going full-brief

It’s not Speedo Endurance+, but it’s a solid entry point into Euro styles.

