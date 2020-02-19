Weitzeil, Sculti Earn Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Abbey Weitzeil of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Carolina Sculti of STANFORD was named Pac-12 Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Abbey Weitzeil, Sr., California (Saugus, Calif.)

Weitzeil (Saugus, Calif.) won both of her individual events in Cal’s dual meet at Stanford, taking first place in the 50- and 100-yard (47.97) freestyles. Her time of 21.89 in the 50 free broke the Avery Aquatic Center pool record and marked the fourth-straight time she has posted a sub-22-second time in the event at a dual meet in 2020.

The senior swimmer tacked on a victory in the 200 free relay (1:29.46) and a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:38.77). Weitzeil’s 50 free split in the 200 medley relay was more than a second faster than any other swimmer in the race, nearly giving Cal the victory (lost race by 0.08 seconds).

This is the third time this season that Weitzeil has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Carolina Sculti, So., Stanford (Rye, N.Y.)

Sculti (Rye, N.Y.) helped Stanford wrap up its perfect regular season, finishing 7-0, after a dual-meet victory over rival Cal last Saturday (193-104). The sophomore diver placed first in both the 1-meter (315.15) and 3-meter (352.50) diving events, totaling 18 points for the Cardinal. Sculti recorded season-best scores in both events.

This is the second time this season that Sculti has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

PAC-12 WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

