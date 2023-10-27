Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/27/2023

Our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Ben Liang, 14, Nitro Swimming (ST): Liang notched six lifetime bests at the Longhorn Aquatics Fall Kickoff two weeks ago, highlighted by his performance in the 400 IM. Liang put up a time of 4:00.17 to move into 67th all-time in the 13-14 age group, obliterating his previous best by over 13 seconds. Solely from his performances at the Fall Kickoff, the 14-year-old now ranks 2nd among 13-14s this season in the 400 IM, 100 fly (50.95) and 200 back (1:50.96), and he’s also 4th in both the 200 free (1:43.18) and 100 back (52.05).

Adalyn Lee, 12, Brea Aquatics (CA): Lee picked up five best times at the Brea Closed Invite, including taking over 68th place all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.51). She also went 2:11.10 in the 200 IM to rank 3rd this season in the 11-12 age group, 1:09.10 in the 100 breast to rank 5th, and added PBs in the 50 back and 200 back at the meet.

Jude Burkhart, 11, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (MD): Burkhart dropped 10 best times at the NBAC Fall Festival last weekend, highlighted by his distance performances where he became one of the fastest 11-year-olds ever. Burkhart went 17:18.33 in the 1650 free to rank 3rd all-time among 11-year-olds, 4:26.49 in the 400 IM to rank 4th, and 10:26.06 in the 1000 free to sit 11th. Despite being on the younger side of the age group, those swims all rank inside the top three for 11-12 boys this season (he also ranks 1st in the 200 back from an earlier meet). He also produced noteworthy times in the 100 back (59.61), 100 breast (1:09.59), 50 fly (26.04), 100 fly (58.54), 200 fly (2:09.08), 100 IM (1:00.08) and 200 IM (2:08.80).

Kylie Mann, 12, SwimAtlanta (GA): Mann hit 10 best times at the Tennessee Aquatics Fall Invitational, highlighted by her swim in the 1650 free where her time of 17:36.10 moves her into 75th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. She also put up a time of 5:07.76 in the 500 free, which puts her 2nd among 11-12 girls this season.

CJ Friends, 12, Metro Area Life Time (NJ): Friends posted the fastest time in the boys’ 11-12 age group this season in the 100 back at the SCAR Haunted Halloween meet last weekend, clocking 57.57 to knock off his previous PB of 59.92. Friends also went a best of 2:06.10 in the 200 back, good for 2nd in the age group behind Burkhart, and added bests of 52.90 in the 100 free and 2:13.20 in the 200 IM.

Alyssa Ton, 14, Irvine Novaquatics (CA): Ton set a pair of personal best times at Irvine Novaquatics dual meet with Rancho San Dieguito on October 15, moving into 2nd in the girls’ 13-14 age group this season in both the 50 free (23.59) and 200 fly (2:02.37). And although they weren’t quite new PBs, Ton also recorded times in three other events that rank 1st or 2nd among 13-14s this season: 100 back (56.17, 1st), 50 fly (25.82, 2nd) and 100 IM (1:00.40, 2nd).