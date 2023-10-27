Olympian Guy Barnea Shares Chaotic Moment at Pool When Hamas Missiles Hit Tel-Aviv

Olympic swimmer Guy Barnea shared a chaotic moment from his morning swim at a Tel Aviv pool on Friday during his morning swim.

In the video, whistles of lifeguards mix with air sirens and instructions over a loud speaker as patrons run from the pool to a parking garage nearby seeking shelter.

In his own words:

“Gordon pool is a public pool on the beach of Tel Aviv and a sanctuary for myself and thousands of swimmers of all ages and levels, some are +80 years old , and been swimming there everyday for 30 years. Since the Hamas massacre on Oct 7th that started the war everything was closed and we were extremely busy volunteering and helping everywhere. Being able to workout is a huge privilege these days in Israel, but at the same time extremely important for our mental health. Today I went for the first swim since Oct 7th, and mid-swim the sirens indicating Hamas missiles attack targeting Tel Aviv went off. As there’s no safe shelter near the pool, we ran to the nearest parking garage. There was a direct hit in an apt building in Tel Aviv with 4 injured people and luckily no casualties [deaths] this time. This is just 1 example of our reality these days.”

Friday is typically an off day for most people in Israel, where the standard work week is Sunday-Thursday.

“Everybody is off work and people of all ages, level, (and religions!) swim here together,” Barnea said.

Barnea, 36, represented Israel at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He is a three-time European Championship medalist, all in the 50 backstroke, and the 2009 Maccabiah Games champion in the 100 backstroke.

When asked about what is happening with elite swimming in Israel right now, Barnea said that the situation is not good.

“The situation is bad, there’s practically no club swimming right now in Israel.