Watson, Depolo Double As Nevada Flattens UNLV In Desert Dual

The University of Nevada, Reno vs UNLV

January 15th, 2019

Reno, NV

Results

Team Scores (women only) Nevada 192 – UNLV 106



The women from the University of Nevada, Reno honored their seniors and defended their home pool Tuesday night when they hosted their in-state rivals from UNLV. The win elevates the Wolf Pack to a 7-1 record in dual meets this season, with three more yet to come prior the Mountain West Championships.

The Nevada Wolf Pack kicked things off with a commanding victory in the 400 medley relay, where the team of Imogen Watson, Donna Depolo, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, and Rebecca Murray registered a time of 3:45.62. The Nevada ‘B’ team finished 2nd in 3:50.25, whereas UNLV’s ‘A’ team took 3rd in 3:56.25. Cholodovskis Lima, who is listed as a freestyle and IM specialist on the University of Nevada’s roster, split a 55.30 as the butterflyer for the champion Wolf Pack relay, 7/10ths faster than the next best in the field.

Sophomore Donna Depolo picked up two wins in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, registering times of 1:03.61 to win the 100 by exactly three seconds over teammate Mikayla Dance, and 2:20.42 in the 200, where she won by nearly five seconds over Dance who again took second in 2:25.34.

Imogen Watson, after registering a 56.03 backstroke lead-off in the champion medley relay, went on to sweep the backstrokes, taking the 100 in 56.61 over teammate Josien Wijkhuijs, who touched in 57.32. Watson later won the 200 in 2:04.32, soundly holding off runner-up Kacey Kiuchi of UNLV, who touched in 2:06.18. Wijkhuijs went on to win the 100 fly in 56.54, though the UNLV Rebels picked up all the remaining points in that race with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-place finishes by Kate Afanasyeva, Tara Wise, and Gabby Lizzul, though Reno’s other two swimmers, Imogen Watson and Olivia Dockery, swam the race exhibition.

Another Wolf Pack swimmer to double up Tuesday night was Brazilian junior Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, who won the 200 free in 1:50.24 and the 200 IM in 2:05.73. Also swimming the IM was double breaststroke winner Depolo, who touched in 2:07.87, which would have been good for 2nd had she not swam it exhibition.

UNLV doubled-down on distance to win both the 500 and the 1000 Tuesday night, with freshman Filio Raftopoulou taking the 1000 in 10:25.56 and Carissa Armijo taking the 500 in 5:02.10. Before racing in the 500, Armijo and Nevada’s Julia Adamczyk squared off in the 200 fly, where Adamczyck won in 2:04.87 while Armijo took 2nd in 2:06.49. Adamczyk would ultimately finish 2nd behind Armijo in the 500, stopping the clock in 5:08.35.

The University of Nevada also secured the top three finishes on both the 1 and 3-meter boards, with Toma Shmitova leading the way on each, winning the 1-meter in 313.43 points and the 3-meter with 312.75, barely edging teammate Linnea Sorensen, who earned 311.33 points for her efforts on the 3-meter.

The University of Nevada ended the night with a victory in the 200 freestyle relay, where the team of Murray, Cholodovskis Lima, Richardson, and Reynolds posted a time of 1:35.64 to defeat the UNLV ‘A’ team by just over 2 seconds. The fastest split in the field went to Richardson, who posted a 23.19 as the 3rd leg on the winning relay, though the only sub-23 flat start came from Wijkhuijs, who led off the Wolf Pack ‘B’ team in 23.99, though their swim was exhibition.

From the University of Nevada, Reno

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada women’s swim and dive team had a commanding win over Mountain West and intrastate rival UNLV, 192-106 on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The meet started with honoring the four seniors from the Pack, Rebecca Murray , Jamie Reynolds , Caitlyn Richardson and diver Toma Shmitova .

The Pack moves to 7-1 in dual meets on the season with three more on the schedule prior the Mountain West Championship.

Senior Shmitova lead the Pack with two individual event wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives for a collective 18 points. Newcomers, Linnea Sorensen and Victoria Rice came in second and third in those events as well.

Nevada had multiple swimmers score in more than one individual events. Junior Andressa Cholodovskis won both the 200 free in 1:50.24 and the 200 IM with a time of 2:05.73. Sophomore Imogen Watson took both of her events, the 100 and 200 backstroke while Donna dePolo won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Freshman Julia Adamczyk took first in the 200 fly and second in the 500 free while teammates Lindsey Soule and Caitlyn McHugh finished second and third, respectively, in the 1000 free. Another newcomer, Josien Wijkhuijs , came in second in the 100 back with a time of 57.32 and finished first in the 100 fly with a time of 56.54.

Reynolds won the 50 free with a time of 23.70, Richardson won the 100 free and Murray took third. The three seniors along with Cholodovskis won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:35.64.

Next on the schedule for the Pack is two dual meets against Pacific and Cal State East Bay on January 18 and 19.

From UNLV

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV women’s swimming and diving team turned in a handful of great swims during their first dual meet of 2019 Tuesday afternoon at UNR, in a meet won by the Wolf Pack 192-106 at the Lombardi Pool.

REBELS OF THE DAY:

Women – Filio Raftopoulou had an amazing swim in the 1000 free, earning her a first place finish. Carissa Armijo had a great swim in the 500 free, securing her a first place spot.

THE RUNDOWN – WOMEN:

*Kicking off the first event, Eva Kim , Annie Sanguansin , Kate Afanasyeva, and Sydney Schuette touched the wall third with a time of 3:56.98 in the 400 medley relay.

*Freshman Filio Raftopoulou secured a first place finish in the 1000 free with a 10:25.56.

*Freshman Julia Filippova finished second in the 200 free with a swim of 1:50.87.

*Sophomore Eva Kim took third in the 100 back, swimming a 58.03.

*Freshman Annie Sanguansin touched third in the 100 breast, 1:07.19.

*Freshman Carissa Armijo swam a 2:06.49 in the 200 fly, earning her second.

*Sophomore Caitlyn Schreiber placed second in the 50 free with a time of 23.90.

*Filippova took second in the 100 free, with a swim of 51.68.

*Freshman Kacey Kiuchi swam a 2:06.18 in the 200 back, earning her second.

*Sanguansin took third in the 200 breast with a time of 2:27.20.

*Armijo swam a 5:02.10 in the 500 free after touching the wall first.

*Junior Kate Afanasyeva finished second in the 100 fly (58.67), followed by sophomore Tara Wise who placed third (1:00.11).

*Kiuchi touched second in the 200 IM (2:12.96), Sanguansin followed behind in third (2:13.55).

*Finishing off the night, Schreiber, Kim, Afanasyeva, and Filippova placed second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:37.69. The team of Raftopoulou, Lauren Smith , Claudia Guillory , and Schuette followed in third with a swim of 1:38.65.

QUOTABLE-

“UNR continues to outmatch us at the top end. We just weren’t ready for what they had, and hats off to them for swimming really well on their senior day.

I was pleased with Filio in the 1000 free and Carissa in the 500 free, those were great distance wins at altitude.”

– HEAD COACH BEN LOORZ

NEXT FOR THE REBELS: The Rebels will host UCSB and Denver Friday, Jan. 18 at 5pm at the Jim Reitz Pool for the annual Friday Night Lights meet.