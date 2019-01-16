Dolfin Swim of the Week: Hindley Notches Likely NCAA Invite With 22.17

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Yale senior Bella Hindley put up the fastest 50 freestyle in the nation for the year 2019, going 22.17.

That swim came in Yale’s Jan. 12 dual with Seton Hall. No other woman in the nation has broken 22.3 so far this year. The British senior now finds herself on the fast track to a return NCAA trip years in the making.

Yale hasn’t had an NCAA scorer on the women’s side since 2013. But Hindley’s breakthrough swim could change that – last year, it took 22.20 to make the B final at NCAAs, and Hindley’s time would have gotten her 12th overall in finals. Hindley qualified for NCAAs as a freshman in 2016, but has just missed the cut over the past two NCAA invite periods. Last year, it took 22.30 to make the NCAA meet, so Hindley should be in great shape to qualify. In fact, she’s currently 19th in the nation for the entire season.

