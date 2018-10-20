Watch: Will Licon, Margo Geer, and Annie Lazor Exhibition 3 Different Events

Reported by James Sutherland.

TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25y)

Live Results

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Day 1 of the annual Texas/Florida/Indiana tri-meet is in the books, and it was the Longhorn women and Hoosier men who steamrolled their way to decisive leads on the scoreboard. The meet is scored in dual meet format, with each team scored head-to-head with the other two.

Indiana leads Texas 114-72 and Florida 119-67 for the men, while the Texas women outscored Indiana 120-66 and the Gators 135-51. The Longhorn men lead Florida 98-88, and the Gator women are up 109-77 over the Hoosiers.

What the results may not have shown, however, was that during 2 of the breaks, the pros from IU and Texas got in a little racing of their own. During the 2nd break in particular, Will Licon, Margo Geer, and Annie Lazor all swam at the same time, but all swam different distances.

Licon swam a 200 breast, touching the wall last at 1:57. Lazor swam a 100 breast, finishing 2nd of the trio at 1:00. Geer sprinted a 50, getting out 1st and touching at 22.