Watch Sydney Pickrem, A&M Women Take Down Alabama (Race Videos)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama (Women’s Meet)

October 20th, 2018

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Full results Final score: Texas A&M 178, Alabama 112



Senior Sydney Pickrem led both teams with three individual wins on the day, going 54.57 in the 100 back, 1:57.58 in the 200 back, and 4:12.77 in the 400 IM. Anna Belousova (100 and 200 breast) and Taylor Pike (100 and 200 fly) were also multiple-event winners for the Aggies. For Alabama, freshmen Kensey McMahon topped the 1650 free in 16:52.17, and Kalia Antoniou won the 50 free in 23.24.

200 medley relay:

200 free:

100 back:

100 breast:

200 fly:

50 free:

100 free:

200 back:

200 breast:

500 free:

100 fly:

400 IM:

200 free relay: