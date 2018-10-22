Watch Sydney Pickrem, A&M Women Take Down Alabama (Race Videos)

Torrey Hart
October 21st, 2018 College, SEC

Texas A&M vs. Alabama (Women’s Meet)

  • October 20th, 2018
  • Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Full results
    • Final score: Texas A&M 178, Alabama 112

Senior Sydney Pickrem led both teams with three individual wins on the day, going 54.57 in the 100 back, 1:57.58 in the 200 back, and  4:12.77 in the 400 IM. Anna Belousova (100 and 200 breast) and Taylor Pike (100 and 200 fly) were also multiple-event winners for the Aggies. For Alabama, freshmen Kensey McMahon topped the 1650 free in 16:52.17, and Kalia Antoniou won the 50 free in 23.24.

