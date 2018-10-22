Washington State’s Fountaine Splits 49.9 100 Free In Win Over Idaho

WASHINGTON STATE vs IDAHO (women’s dual)

Saturday, October 20th

Moscow, Idaho

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Washington State – 159 Idaho – 139

Washington State freshman Keiana Fountaine continued to post fast times as Washington State came out on top of Idaho. Fountaine started out her meet with a 1:52.10 to win the 200 free by 3 seconds. She then swam a 51.75 in the 100 free, winning by over a second. She boasts personal bests of 51.48 and 1:50.44 in those events. Fountaine capped her meet with a 49.97 anchor split on the 400 free relay (3:32.54), which was not only the only sub-50 second split, it was the only split under 52 seconds.

Ryan Falk (Washington State) took the women’s distance events. Falk swam a 10:23.54 to claim victory in the 1000, out-pacing the field by 6 seconds. She also took the 500 with a 5:04.73. She almost even-split the race exactly, posting a 2:32.40 on the first 250, and 2:32.33 on the 2nd 250. Falk also split 54.27 on the 400 free relay.

Jasmine Margetts (Washington State) pulled off a triple event win. Margetts first won the 200 fly with a 2:03.36. She then swam 2:03.33 in the 200 back, and capped her meet off with a 2:04.50 200 IM win.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS:

200 medley relay: Washington State (Margetts, Lindberg, Balmaceda, Larson) – 1:45.12

50 free: Natalie Crocker (Idaho) – 24.04

100 back: Taylor McCoy (Washington State) – 58.18

100 breast: Elsa Lindberg (Washington State) – 1:04.93

200 breast: Mackenzie Duarte (Washington State) -2:20.36

100 fly: Emily Kliewer (Idaho) – 56.92

1 meter diving: Heather Carbon (Idaho) – 263.70

3 meter diving: Janelle Lucas (Idaho) – 321.45

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

MOSCOW, IDAHO – The Washington State swim team took a 159-139 victory over the University of Idaho, winning 11 events, including both relays. Seven Cougars notched season-best times in their respective events.

“The team did a very good job coming back from a challenging week [dropping dual meets against No. 1 Stanford and Boise State], and I couldn’t be proud of the way that they handled the weekend and the way they came together and swam well against a very tough Vandal team,” said head coach Matt Leach . “When we came in, we talked about being excited for each other and getting up and racing and that we should be able to put our hand on the wall first. From start to finish we had great energy and a lot of enthusiasm. We came out for the first event and won, then followed that up with a ton of wins. You can go across the board and see everyone stepping up. We’re continuing to develop as a program and develop positive racing habits. It’s that positive atmosphere and environment that we’re trying to create. We saw a great result from the team, and I’m very proud of where we’re at and where we will continue to try and go. Go Cougs!”

Senior Jasmine Margetts led the way for the Cougars, winning three individual events and swimming the opening leg of the first place 200 medley relay team. The Torrance, Calif. native, along with teammates Linnea Lindberg , Sophia Balmaceda , and Chloe Larson , notched the second-best time this season in the event, touching the wall in 1:45.12. Margetts also took home wins in the 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM; each of her times were nearly four seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Junior Ryan Falk garnered three wins against the Vandals, including the 400 free relay. Alongside teammates Larson, Payton Bokowy , and Keiana Fountaine , the team swam an impressive 3:32.54, the fastest time this season for the Cougars. Falk also won the 1000 free with a season-best 10:23.54, and the 500 free. The Portland, Ore. native also swam to a fifth place finish in the 100 free.

Freshman Keiana Fountaine continued to perform well for the Cougars, winning both the 100 and 200 free. Fountaine’s wins are her second in the respective events this season, after winning the 200 free against Boise State and the 100 free against San Diego. Fountaine also swam a season-best 58.89 in the 100 fly for a fourth place finish.

Senior Linnea Lindberg and sophomores Mackenzie Duarte and Taylor McCoy each notched a win against the Vandals. Lindberg notched a win in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.93. The Sweden native also notched a sixth place finish in the 200 breast. Duarte swam to a first place finish in the 200 breast and a third place finish in the 100 breast. McCoy, a Pullman, Wash. native, notched a season-best time in the 100 back, winning the event with a 58.18. McCoy also garnered a second place finish in the 500 free.