Watch Rikako Ikee Throw Down 57.76 Practice 100 Fly At High Altitude

Sometimes it’s easy to brag about fast times and personal bests done at a practice session since there’s usually no video or timing system proof, but Japanese Olympian, Pan Pacs champion and 2018 Asian Games MVP Rikako Ikee of Japan didn’t take any chances with a recent workout session that took things to the next level.

While undergoing heavy training in Flagstaff, Arizona at altitude camp, 18-year-old Ikee fired off a 100 LCM butterfly max effort of 57.76 from a dive, splitting 26.48/31.28 in clean water…..again, at altitude. For perspective, Ikee’s fastest times this year included the 56.30 clocked at the Asian Games and 56.08 at the Pan Pacific Championships, both of which garnered the athlete gold.

Per her tweet, Ikee states she was 59.1 in this same 100m fly max effort at latitude last year, so she was nearly 1.5 seconds faster this time around.

No video of her 2nd impressive practice swim has surfaced yet, but Ikee states she also threw down a broken 200 LCM freestyle of 1:49.49, composed of 26.2/56.5/26.6.

Swimming fans around the world love this teen dynamo, as her practice video has been RT’d over 400 times and liked by more than 4,300 Twitter users.

mclovin

Its almost insulting how easy it looks..

45 minutes ago
Superfan

Not much altitude effect for the 100 distance! Just saying! It is an impressive time but not because it was at altitude!

14 minutes ago

