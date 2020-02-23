Watch: Race Videos From VHSL Class 6 Champs, Including Huske’s Record 100 Fly

2020 Virginia High School League Class 6 State Championships

February 22, 2020

Jim McKay Natatorium, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 VHSL Class 6 State Meet”

It was an incredibly fast weekend of racing, and not just at the many college conference championships. Plenty of high school state championships were held last weekend, including the Virginia VHSL Class 6 (largest schools) state championships in Fairfax, VA.

This meet never disappoints, and sure enough, fans were treated to a national public high school record in the 100 fly, as well as plenty of other big swims from top high schoolers like Torri Huske, Anthony Grimm, Grace Sheble, Anna Keating, and freshman Camille Spink.

You can check out the full recap by contributor Matt Rees here.

Girls 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Yorktown – 1:43.48

Boys 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Woodson – 1:32.07

Girls 200 Free

Winner: Camille Spink (Battlefield) – 1:46.18

Girls 200 IM

Winner: Grace Sheble (James River) – 1:57.03

Girls 50 Free

Winner: Torri Huske (Yorktown) – 21.83

Boys 50 Free

Winner: Anthony Grimm (Oakton) – 19.79

Girls 100 Fly

Winner: Torri Huske (Yorktown) – 50.69

*National Public High School Record*

Girls 100 Free

Winner: Camille Spink (Battlefield) – 49.18

Girls 100 Breast

Winner: Anna Keating (James Madison) – 59.76

Boys 100 Breast

Winner: Anthony Grimm (Oakton) – 53.86

We’re still catching up on a lot from this weekend, so more race videos to come.