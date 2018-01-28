WATCH: Race Videos From 2018 Texas A&M vs. SMU Dual

TEXAS A&M V. SMU

Friday, Jan. 26th, 2018

Texas A&M Natatorium

Short course yards

Results

SCORES

Texas A&M 135, SMU 90 (exhibition impacted)

The Texas A&M men beat SMU 135-90 on Saturday in College Station, Texas for their 30th all-time win against the Mustangs in 72 head-to-head meetings. This series dates back to at least 1934 and the two teams are among each others’ oldest rivals in the sport, having competed almost every year in the 83 seasons since.

The biggest swim of the day came in the men’s 200 breaststroke, where Mauro Castillo Luna swam a 1:56.69 (see the full meet recap here).

Below, watch videos of all of the days races, including that 200 breaststroke, courtesy Texas A&M Athletics.

Note: header includes the first-finishing swimmer or relay, though Texas A&M exhibitioned races at the end of the meet that impacted the official winner.

400 medley relay – Texaxs A&M, 3:16.37

1000 free – Sr. Jonathan Gomez, SMU, 9:18.72

200 free – Jr. Jose Martinez, Texas A&M, 1:39.78

50 free – So. Adam Koster, Texas A&M, 20.15

200 IM – Sr. Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M, 1:50.03

200 fly – Jr. Jose Martinez, Texas A&M, 1:46.81

100 free – So. Adam Koster, Texass A&M, 44.38

200 back – So. Anthony Kim, Texas A&M, 1:45.01

500 free – Fr. Felipe Rizzo, Texas A&M, 4:29.04

No race video available.

200 breaststroke – Sr. Mauto Castillo Luna, Texas A&M, 1:56.69

400 free relay – Texas A&M, 3:04.57