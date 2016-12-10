WATCH: Michael Andrew “I didn’t Expect That” On Worlds Win

  6 Mitch Bowmile | December 10th, 2016 | Canada, International, News, Video

2016 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 IM FINALS

  • 2014 World Champion: Markus Diebler (GER), 50.66
  • World Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS), 50.30, 2016
  • Championship Record: Markus Diebler (GER), 50.66, 2014

GOLD: Michael Andrew, USA, 51.84

SILVER: Daiya Seto, JPN, 52.01

BRONZE: Shinri Shioura, JPN, 52.17

As is evident with some of the stunning performances at Winter Juniors, the Americans are in good hands moving forward with a strong group of 18&under swimmers who look to enter the next wave in American swimming, and leading that charge is newly minted world champion Michael Andrew.

Tonight, Andrew made the transition from national age group and world junior records to a world champion by defeating 100m IM world record holder Vlad Morozov in the men’s 100m IM at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor. Andrew pushed over the last 10-meters to emerge victorious in a time of 51.84.

Andrew led the race at the 50 wall and didn’t let a charging Daiya Seto catch him. Seto touched in for second just 0.17 seconds behind in 52.01. Shinri Shioura, also of Japan, was third in 52.17 to take the bronze.

With that win, Michael Andrew is officially the youngest ever male world champion in the 100m IM.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "WATCH: Michael Andrew “I didn’t Expect That” On Worlds Win"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
SwimmerFOXJET

I skipped the Worlds. Wow………. I need to get back into stalking swimming again.

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 1 second ago
He who remains Unknown

Awesome!! When was the last time a 17 yr old male won a SCM World Championship?

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
30 days 18 hours ago
shehulkswim

Or any type of sprint world championship?

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
22 days 15 hours ago
Ice age swimmer

Tried to give the thumbs up emoji and it came out ???

Vote Up
2
-1
Vote Down Reply
1 month 18 hours ago
BackstrokerLCM

Swimswam doesn’t like emojis I guess

Vote Up
1
0
Vote Down Reply
1 month 4 hours ago
wpDiscuz

About Mitch Bowmile

Mitch Bowmile

Mitch Bowmile is a former Canadian age group swimmer who was forced to end his career early due to a labrum tear in his hip and a torn rotator cuff after being recognized as one of the top 50 breaststrokers his age in Canada. He competed successfully at both age …

Read More »