WATCH: Michael Andrew “I didn’t Expect That” On Worlds Win

2016 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 6th – December 11th, 2016

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

WFCU Centre

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 AM EST/Finals: 6:30 PM EST

MEN’S 100 IM FINALS

2014 World Champion: Markus Diebler (GER), 50.66

World Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS), 50.30, 2016

Championship Record: Markus Diebler (GER), 50.66, 2014

GOLD: Michael Andrew, USA, 51.84

SILVER: Daiya Seto, JPN, 52.01

BRONZE: Shinri Shioura, JPN, 52.17

As is evident with some of the stunning performances at Winter Juniors, the Americans are in good hands moving forward with a strong group of 18&under swimmers who look to enter the next wave in American swimming, and leading that charge is newly minted world champion Michael Andrew.

Tonight, Andrew made the transition from national age group and world junior records to a world champion by defeating 100m IM world record holder Vlad Morozov in the men’s 100m IM at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor. Andrew pushed over the last 10-meters to emerge victorious in a time of 51.84.

Andrew led the race at the 50 wall and didn’t let a charging Daiya Seto catch him. Seto touched in for second just 0.17 seconds behind in 52.01. Shinri Shioura, also of Japan, was third in 52.17 to take the bronze.

With that win, Michael Andrew is officially the youngest ever male world champion in the 100m IM.